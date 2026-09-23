North America Rechargeable Battery Market To Reach USD 451.7 Billion By 2035, Supported By EV Growth And Manufacturing Investment
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Rechargeable Battery Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America rechargeable battery market reached USD 115.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 18.64% from 2026 to 2035. At this pace, the market is expected to attain a value of USD 451.7 billion by 2035, driven by electric vehicle adoption, domestic battery manufacturing, technological innovation and substantial public and private investment.
Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act's Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit is strengthening the regional battery supply chain. The incentive has helped catalyse more than USD 150 billion in announced battery manufacturing investment across the United States, supporting new production facilities, component manufacturing operations and critical mineral processing capacity.
Accelerating electric vehicle demand is another major contributor to North America rechargeable battery market growth. Annual electric vehicle sales in the United States are moving toward the two million to three million range, creating sustained demand for lithium-ion batteries and related energy storage technologies. Automotive manufacturers are also pursuing long-term supply agreements and regional sourcing strategies to improve supply security, control costs and meet regulatory requirements.
The United States holds the largest share of the North American market, supported by its scale, advanced infrastructure, concentration of global battery and automotive companies, and favourable policy environment. Federal funding available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is contributing to the development of electric vehicle charging networks, grid modernisation projects and energy storage infrastructure.
Canada and Mexico also play important roles in the regional rechargeable battery value chain. Canada benefits from access to critical mineral resources, clean energy capacity and expanding battery manufacturing investment. Mexico's established automotive manufacturing base and integration with regional trade networks position the country to support battery assembly, component production and electric vehicle manufacturing.
North America Rechargeable Battery Market Highlights
- Market value in 2025: USD 115.08 billion Forecast market value in 2035: USD 451.7 billion Projected CAGR from 2026 to 2035: Approximately 18.64% Largest national market: United States Major growth drivers: Electric vehicle adoption, battery manufacturing incentives, infrastructure investment and energy storage demand
Established rechargeable battery solutions continue to hold a leading market position due to proven performance, developed commercial relationships and broad adoption across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and energy storage applications. At the same time, advanced and premium battery technologies are expected to record above-market growth as purchasers prioritise higher energy density, improved safety, longer operating life and stronger regulatory compliance.
Technology development remains central to the competitive outlook. Battery manufacturers and research organisations are investing in next-generation chemistries, faster charging capabilities, thermal management, recycling and manufacturing efficiency. These advances are expected to improve battery performance while reducing production costs and dependence on constrained raw materials.
Recycling and circular supply-chain initiatives are also gaining strategic importance. As electric vehicle and stationary storage deployments increase, recovered lithium, nickel, cobalt and other materials could become a larger source of regional supply. Investment in collection, processing and material recovery capacity is therefore expected to complement new mineral production and support long-term market resilience.
With supportive regulation, expanding electric vehicle sales, large-scale infrastructure programmes and sustained capital commitments from global industry participants, the North America rechargeable battery market is positioned for significant growth through 2035. Companies with regional manufacturing capacity, reliable raw material access and differentiated battery technologies are expected to be well placed to capture emerging opportunities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Key Topics Covered:
North America Rechargeable Battery Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights North America Rechargeable Battery Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market Forecast (2026-2033)
North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Battery Type
- Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Lead-Acid Batteries Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Application
- Consumer Electronics Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Automotive (EV & HEV) Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Industrial & Power Tools Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Energy Storage Systems Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Form Factor
- Cylindrical Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Prismatic Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Pouch/Soft-Pack Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Region
- United States Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Canada Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033) Mexico Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key North America Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profile Panasonic Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications LG Energy Solution Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications QuantumScape Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Solid Power Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Enovix Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Clarios LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications EnerSys Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications Others
List of Key Figures and Tables
- North America North America Rechargeable Battery: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033 North America Rechargeable Battery Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033 North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Battery Type (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Battery Type (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Application (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Application (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Form Factor (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Form Factor (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025 North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033 North America Rechargeable Battery Market Supplier Selection North America Rechargeable Battery Market Supplier Strategies
Companies Featured
- Panasonic Corporation LG Energy Solution Ltd. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. QuantumScape Corporation Solid Power Inc. Enovix Corporation Clarios LLC EnerSys
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