North America Rechargeable Battery Market To Reach USD 451.7 Billion By 2035, Supported By EV Growth And Manufacturing Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. policy incentives, EV adoption and infrastructure spending are accelerating battery manufacturing, while innovation and demand for premium solutions create new opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Rechargeable Battery Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America rechargeable battery market reached USD 115.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 18.64% from 2026 to 2035. At this pace, the market is expected to attain a value of USD 451.7 billion by 2035, driven by electric vehicle adoption, domestic battery manufacturing, technological innovation and substantial public and private investment.

Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act's Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit is strengthening the regional battery supply chain. The incentive has helped catalyse more than USD 150 billion in announced battery manufacturing investment across the United States, supporting new production facilities, component manufacturing operations and critical mineral processing capacity.

Accelerating electric vehicle demand is another major contributor to North America rechargeable battery market growth. Annual electric vehicle sales in the United States are moving toward the two million to three million range, creating sustained demand for lithium-ion batteries and related energy storage technologies. Automotive manufacturers are also pursuing long-term supply agreements and regional sourcing strategies to improve supply security, control costs and meet regulatory requirements.

The United States holds the largest share of the North American market, supported by its scale, advanced infrastructure, concentration of global battery and automotive companies, and favourable policy environment. Federal funding available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is contributing to the development of electric vehicle charging networks, grid modernisation projects and energy storage infrastructure.

Canada and Mexico also play important roles in the regional rechargeable battery value chain. Canada benefits from access to critical mineral resources, clean energy capacity and expanding battery manufacturing investment. Mexico's established automotive manufacturing base and integration with regional trade networks position the country to support battery assembly, component production and electric vehicle manufacturing.

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Highlights



Market value in 2025: USD 115.08 billion

Forecast market value in 2035: USD 451.7 billion

Projected CAGR from 2026 to 2035: Approximately 18.64%

Largest national market: United States Major growth drivers: Electric vehicle adoption, battery manufacturing incentives, infrastructure investment and energy storage demand

Established rechargeable battery solutions continue to hold a leading market position due to proven performance, developed commercial relationships and broad adoption across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and energy storage applications. At the same time, advanced and premium battery technologies are expected to record above-market growth as purchasers prioritise higher energy density, improved safety, longer operating life and stronger regulatory compliance.

Technology development remains central to the competitive outlook. Battery manufacturers and research organisations are investing in next-generation chemistries, faster charging capabilities, thermal management, recycling and manufacturing efficiency. These advances are expected to improve battery performance while reducing production costs and dependence on constrained raw materials.

Recycling and circular supply-chain initiatives are also gaining strategic importance. As electric vehicle and stationary storage deployments increase, recovered lithium, nickel, cobalt and other materials could become a larger source of regional supply. Investment in collection, processing and material recovery capacity is therefore expected to complement new mineral production and support long-term market resilience.

With supportive regulation, expanding electric vehicle sales, large-scale infrastructure programmes and sustained capital commitments from global industry participants, the North America rechargeable battery market is positioned for significant growth through 2035. Companies with regional manufacturing capacity, reliable raw material access and differentiated battery technologies are expected to be well placed to capture emerging opportunities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Rechargeable Battery Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Battery Type



Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Lead-Acid Batteries

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Application



Consumer Electronics

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Automotive (EV & HEV)

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Industrial & Power Tools

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Energy Storage Systems

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Form Factor



Cylindrical

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Prismatic

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Pouch/Soft-Pack

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Market by Region



United States

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Canada

Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Mexico

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supplier's Power

Buyer's Power

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

QuantumScape Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Solid Power Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Enovix Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Clarios LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

EnerSys

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications Others

List of Key Figures and Tables



North America North America Rechargeable Battery: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033

North America Rechargeable Battery Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2018 and 2033

North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Battery Type (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Battery Type (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Application (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Application (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Form Factor (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Form Factor (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Rechargeable Battery Historical Market: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2018-2025

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (USD USD Billion), 2026-2033

North America Rechargeable Battery Market Supplier Selection North America Rechargeable Battery Market Supplier Strategies

Companies Featured



Panasonic Corporation

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

QuantumScape Corporation

Solid Power Inc.

Enovix Corporation

Clarios LLC EnerSys

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