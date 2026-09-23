Global Paper Bags Market Outlook 2025-2031: Sustainable Packaging Demand Fuels Growth Opportunities Across Kraft And Recycled Paper Segments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plastic bans and eco-conscious consumers are driving paper bag adoption in retail, foodservice and e-commerce, creating opportunities for recycled, durable and premium branded packaging.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Paper Bags Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Material Type (Brown Kraft Paper, White Kraft Paper, and Recycled Paper), Application, Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper bags market is recording strong growth as environmental awareness, restrictions on single-use plastics, and demand for sustainable packaging reshape purchasing and production strategies. The report provides regional analysis across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level coverage of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India.

Government regulations remain a primary catalyst for paper bags market growth. Plastic bag bans and waste-reduction policies implemented across major economies are encouraging retailers, foodservice operators, manufacturers, and e-commerce businesses to adopt recyclable and biodegradable packaging. Measures introduced in countries including India, France, and the United Kingdom have accelerated the transition from plastic carry bags to paper-based alternatives. Corporate sustainability commitments are reinforcing this shift as businesses seek to reduce plastic use throughout their supply chains.

Changing consumer preferences are also strengthening demand for eco-friendly packaging. Sustainability has become an increasingly important consideration for millennials, Gen Z consumers, and other environmentally conscious groups. Retailers and consumer brands are responding by using paper bags to support environmental objectives, improve customer engagement, and reinforce brand identity. Continued investment in durable materials, premium printing, and customized formats is broadening the commercial appeal of paper packaging.

Economic development, urbanization, and retail expansion are creating additional opportunities, particularly in emerging markets. Growth in organized retail, e-commerce, food delivery, hospitality, and tourism is increasing demand for practical and sustainable packaging. Rising disposable incomes are also supporting premium shopping experiences in which high-quality paper bags serve both functional and branding purposes.

Asia Pacific leads the global paper bags market in production and consumption, supported by its population, manufacturing capacity, expanding retail sector, and environmental initiatives. China, India, Japan, and South Korea have introduced measures intended to reduce plastic waste while strengthening domestic paper and packaging industries. India's restrictions on single-use plastics are supporting adoption across retail and foodservice, while China's green packaging policies are creating opportunities in e-commerce and logistics. Japan continues to generate demand for high-quality, carefully designed paper packaging. Competitive production costs and material availability further position Asia Pacific as a major manufacturing and export hub.

The Americas and Europe also represent significant paper bags markets. In the United States and Canada, state, provincial, and municipal initiatives are reducing plastic bag consumption, while major retailers are expanding sustainable packaging programs. Europe benefits from established environmental regulations and broad consumer acceptance of recyclable packaging. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy remain important markets for paper bags across retail, foodservice, and premium consumer applications.

The Middle East & Africa offers emerging growth potential as governments and businesses increase their focus on environmental reform. Retail development, tourism investment, and hospitality expansion are supporting demand for green packaging across the region. Markets including the United Arab Emirates and South Africa are advancing initiatives that promote sustainable alternatives in commercial and consumer settings.

By material type, the paper bags market includes brown kraft paper, white kraft paper, and recycled paper. Brown kraft paper remains widely used in grocery, industrial, and wholesale packaging because of its durability, cost efficiency, and natural appearance. White kraft paper is prominent in premium retail, cosmetics, boutiques, and specialty stores, where print quality and visual presentation are priorities. Recycled paper continues to gain market share as companies pursue circular economy targets, reduce dependence on virgin materials, and lower packaging-related environmental impacts.

Key paper bags market applications include retail, food & beverage, e-commerce, and other commercial uses. Retail remains a major source of demand as supermarkets, department stores, and fashion outlets replace plastic bags. Food & beverage businesses use paper bags extensively for takeaway meals, deliveries, baked goods, and quick-service restaurant orders. E-commerce is among the fastest-growing application areas, with companies adopting paper mailers and delivery bags to meet sustainability commitments and consumer expectations.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented, combining multinational packaging groups with regional manufacturers. Leading participants include International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Smurfit WestRock, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Klabin, and Novolex. These companies are investing in research and development, integrated manufacturing, recycling capabilities, advanced printing, and customized paper bag solutions. Strategic relationships with retailers, restaurant chains, and e-commerce platforms are also helping suppliers expand their market reach.

Competition is expected to stimulate further advances in strength, design, material efficiency, print quality, and recyclability. As plastic regulations expand and sustainable packaging becomes more closely connected to corporate strategy, the global paper bags market is positioned for continued growth across developed and emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Customization and Branding Opportunities

2.2 Expansion in Emerging Markets

3. Global Paper Bags Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Paper Bags Market

3.2 Global Paper Bags Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Paper Bags Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Material Type

3.5.1 Global Paper Bags Market, By Material Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Paper Bags Market Attractiveness Index, By Material Type

3.5.3 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Application

3.6.1 Global Paper Bags Market, By Application Overview

3.6.2 Global Paper Bags Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

3.6.3 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Paper Bags Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Paper Bags Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Paper Bags Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Paper Bags Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Paper Bags Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Material Type

5.5.1 Americas Paper Bags Market, By Material Type Overview

5.5.2 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Application

5.6.1 Americas Paper Bags Market, By Application Overview

5.6.2 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.4 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.5 Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Country

5.7.1 Americas Paper Bags Market, by Country Overview

5.7.2 United States Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.2.1 United States Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

5.7.2.2 United States Paper Bags Market, By Application

5.7.3 Canada Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.3.1 Canada Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

5.7.3.2 Canada Paper Bags Market, By Application

5.7.4 Mexico Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.4.1 Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

5.7.4.2 Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Application

5.7.5 Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.5.1 Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

5.7.5.2 Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Application

6. Europe Paper Bags Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Paper Bags Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Paper Bags Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Paper Bags Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Material Type

6.5.1 Europe Paper Bags Market, By Material Type Overview

6.5.2 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Application

6.6.1 Europe Paper Bags Market, By Application Overview

6.6.2 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.4 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.5 Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Country

6.7.1 Europe Paper Bags Market, by Country Overview

6.7.2 Germany Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.2.1 Germany Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

6.7.2.2 Germany Paper Bags Market, By Application

6.7.3 United Kingdom Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.3.1 United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

6.7.3.2 United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Application

6.7.4 France Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.4.1 France Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

6.7.4.2 France Paper Bags Market, By Application

6.7.5 Italy Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.5.1 Italy Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

6.7.5.2 Italy Paper Bags Market, By Application

6.7.6 Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.6.1 Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

6.7.6.2 Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Application

7. Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Material Type

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Material Type Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Application

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Application Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.4 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.5 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Country

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, by Country Overview

7.7.2 China Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.2.1 China Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

7.7.2.2 China Paper Bags Market, By Application

7.7.3 Japan Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.3.1 Japan Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

7.7.3.2 Japan Paper Bags Market, By Application

7.7.4 India Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.4.1 India Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

7.7.4.2 India Paper Bags Market, By Application

7.7.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.5.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Material Type

7.7.5.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Application

8. Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Material Type

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market, By Material Type Overview

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Segmentation: By Application

8.6.1 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market, By Application Overview

8.6.2 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.4 Middle East & Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Paper Bags Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 International Paper Company

9.3.2 Mondi Group

9.3.3 Smurfit WestRock

9.3.4 Oji Holdings Corporation

9.3.5 Stora Enso

9.3.6 Klabin

9.3.7 Novolex

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 2: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 3: Global Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, 2024 (%)

Figure 4: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Paper Bags Market, By Material Type (2026-2031)

Figure 5: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 6: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By Brown Kraft Paper, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 7: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 8: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By White Kraft Paper, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 9: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 10: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By Recycled Paper, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 11: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Paper Bags Market, By Application (2026-2031)

Figure 12: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 13: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By Retail, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 14: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 15: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By Food & Beverage, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 16: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 17: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By E-commerce, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 18: Global Paper Bags Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 19: Global Paper Bags Market Absolute Opportunity, By Others, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 20: Americas Paper Bags Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 21: Americas Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, 2024 (%)

Figure 22: Americas Paper Bags Market, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 23: Americas Paper Bags Market, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 24: Americas Paper Bags Market, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 25: Americas Paper Bags Market, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 26: Americas Paper Bags Market, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 27: Americas Paper Bags Market, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 28: Americas Paper Bags Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 29: United States Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 30: United States Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 31: United States Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 32: United States Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 33: Canada Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 34: Canada Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 35: Canada Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 36: Canada Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 37: Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 38: Mexico Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 39: Mexico Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 40: Mexico Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 41: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 42: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 43: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 44: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 45: Europe Paper Bags Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 46: Europe Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, 2024 (%)

Figure 47: Europe Paper Bags Market, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 48: Europe Paper Bags Market, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 49: Europe Paper Bags Market, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 50: Europe Paper Bags Market, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 51: Europe Paper Bags Market, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 52: Europe Paper Bags Market, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 53: Europe Paper Bags Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 54: Germany Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 55: Germany Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 56: Germany Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 57: Germany Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 58: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 59: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 60: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 61: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 62: France Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 63: France Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 64: France Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 65: France Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 66: Italy Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 67: Italy Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 68: Italy Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 69: Italy Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 70: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 71: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 72: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 73: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 74: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 75: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, 2024 (%)

Figure 76: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 77: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 78: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 79: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 80: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 81: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 82: Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 83: China Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 84: China Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 85: China Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 86: China Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 87: Japan Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 88: Japan Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 89: Japan Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 90: Japan Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 91: India Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 92: India Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 93: India Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 94: India Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 95: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 96: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Value, By Application, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 97: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Share, By Material Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 98: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 99: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 100: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Share, By Application, 2024 (%)

Figure 101: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By Brown Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 102: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By White Kraft Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 103: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By Recycled Paper, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 104: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 105: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 106: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By E-commerce, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 107: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Millions & CAGR)

Figure 108: Market Share of Prominent Companies of Global Paper Bags Market, 2024 (%)

Figure 109: International Paper Company Net Sales, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 110: International Paper Company Net Sales, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 111: International Paper Company Net Sales, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 112: Mondi Group Revenue, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 113: Mondi Group Revenue, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 114: Mondi Group Revenue, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 115: Smurfit Westrock Plc Net Sales, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 116: Smurfit Westrock Plc Net Sales, By Product, 2024 (%)

Figure 117: Smurfit Westrock Plc Net Sales, By Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 118: Oji Holdings Corporation Net Sales, 2021-2023 (USD Million)

Figure 119: Oji Holdings Corporation Net Sales, By Business Segments, 2023 (%)

Figure 120: Stora Enso Net Sales, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 121: Stora Enso Net Sales, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 122: Stora Enso Net Sales, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 123: Klabin Net Revenue, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 124: Klabin Net Revenue, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 125: Klabin Net Revenue, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

List of Tables

Table A1: Global Impact of Macro Economic Factors, By Region

Table A2: United States Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A3: United States Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A4: United States Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A5: United States Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A6: Canada Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A7: Canada Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A8: Canada Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A9: Canada Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A10: Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A11: Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A12: Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A13: Mexico Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A14: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A15: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A16: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A17: Rest of Americas Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A18: Germany Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A19: Germany Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A20: Germany Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A21: Germany Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A22: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A23: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A24: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A25: United Kingdom Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A26: France Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A27: France Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A28: France Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A29: France Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A30: Italy Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A31: Italy Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A32: Italy Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A33: Italy Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A34: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A35: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A36: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A37: Rest of Europe Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A38: China Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A39: China Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A40: China Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A41: China Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A42: Japan Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A43: Japan Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A44: Japan Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A45: Japan Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A46: India Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A47: India Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A48: India Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A49: India Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A50: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A51: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Material Type, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A52: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A53: Rest of Asia Pacific Paper Bags Market, By Application, By Value, 2026-2031 (USD Million)

Table A54: International Paper Company Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Table A55: Mondi Group Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Table A56: Smurfit Westrock Plc Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Table A57: Oji Holdings Corporation Key Company Financials, 2021-2023

Table A58: Stora Enso Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Table A59: Klabin Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Companies Featured



International Paper Company

Mondi Group

Smurfit WestRock

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso

Klabin Novolex

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