Europe Magnesium Battery Market Set To Expand Through 2033 As Demand Grows For Sustainable, High-Capacity Energy Storage Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe's magnesium battery market is gaining momentum as EVs and renewable storage expand, creating opportunities in safer chemistries, advanced materials and localized supply chains.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Magnesium Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Application, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe magnesium battery market is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 22.5% during the 2026-2033 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by investment in advanced battery technologies, increased renewable energy deployment and the continued electrification of transportation across Europe.

Magnesium batteries are attracting greater commercial and research interest because of their high volumetric energy density, strong safety characteristics and access to abundant raw materials. European governments, manufacturers and research institutions are advancing next-generation battery technologies to improve regional energy security, reduce carbon emissions and support long-term sustainability targets.

Strict environmental regulations and the regional focus on localized battery supply chains are also encouraging investment in alternatives to conventional lithium-ion systems. Market participants are prioritizing electrolyte optimization, cathode material development and scalable manufacturing processes to accelerate commercialization. Demand is expected to strengthen as renewable energy capacity expands and electric vehicle adoption increases.

Europe Magnesium Battery Market by Type

By type, the market is segmented into magnesium-ion batteries, magnesium-air batteries and other battery types. Magnesium-ion batteries led the European market in 2025 and are expected to retain their dominant position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

The magnesium-air battery segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2026 to 2033. Other magnesium battery types are expected to record a CAGR of 23.7%, reflecting continued research into new materials, architectures and performance improvements.

Europe Magnesium Battery Market by Application

Grid and renewable energy storage represented the largest application segment in 2025 and is expected to remain the market leader through 2033. The segment is projected to generate USD 795.8 million by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Growth is closely linked to Europe's expansion of wind, solar and other variable renewable energy resources, which require dependable energy storage capacity.

Electric vehicle applications are forecast to register a CAGR of 21.7% between 2026 and 2033. Consumer electronics are expected to post the highest application CAGR of 22.9% over the same period. Additional opportunities are emerging in industrial energy storage, backup power and specialized commercial applications.

Country Market Outlook

Germany dominated the Europe magnesium battery market in 2025, accounting for a 27.1% market share. The country is expected to maintain its leading position and reach USD 650.8 million by 2033. Germany's established automotive manufacturing sector, renewable energy infrastructure and advanced battery research ecosystem continue to support magnesium-ion and magnesium-air battery development.

The United Kingdom held a 17.9% share of the European market in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2026 to 2033. Investment in clean energy, electric mobility and collaborative battery research is strengthening the country's market outlook. National net-zero and energy transition programs are also supporting innovation in battery efficiency, scalability and safety.

France is expected to achieve a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period, driven by renewable energy investment, industrial innovation and supportive sustainability policies. Spain is forecast to record a CAGR of 24.5%, positioning it among the region's fastest-growing country markets. The report also covers Russia, Italy and the rest of Europe.

Key Companies Profiled



Toyota Motor Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Duracell Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A. Exide Industries Limited

Market Report Segmentation

By Type



Magnesium-ion batteries

Magnesium-air batteries Other battery types

By Application



Grid and renewable energy storage

Electric vehicles

Consumer electronics

Industrial energy storage and backup Other applications

By Country



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

The Europe magnesium battery market is positioned for sustained expansion as governments and industries pursue secure, scalable and environmentally responsible energy storage technologies. Continued advances in battery materials, manufacturing and system performance are expected to support broader deployment across renewable energy, transportation, electronics and industrial applications.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Europe Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Type

1.4.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.4.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.4.3 Other Type

1.5 Segmentation By Application

1.5.1 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.5.2 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.5.5 Other Application

1.6 Segmentation By Country

1.6.1 Germany

1.6.1.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.1.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.1.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.1.1.3 Other Type

1.6.1.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.1.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.1.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.1.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.1.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.1.2.5 Other Application

1.6.2 United Kingdom

1.6.2.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.2.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.2.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.2.1.3 Other Type

1.6.2.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.2.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.2.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.2.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.2.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.2.2.5 Other Application

1.6.3 France

1.6.3.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.3.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.3.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.3.1.3 Other Type

1.6.3.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.3.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.3.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.3.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.3.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.3.2.5 Other Application

1.6.4 Russia

1.6.4.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.4.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.4.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.4.1.3 Other Type

1.6.4.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.4.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.4.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.4.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.4.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.4.2.5 Other Application

1.6.5 Spain

1.6.5.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.5.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.5.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.5.1.3 Other Type

1.6.5.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.5.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.5.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.5.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.5.2.5 Other Application

1.6.6 Italy

1.6.6.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.6.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.6.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.6.1.3 Other Type

1.6.6.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.6.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.6.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.6.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.6.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.6.2.5 Other Application

1.6.7 Rest of Europe

1.6.7.1 Segmentation By Type

1.6.7.1.1 Magnesium-ion Batteries

1.6.7.1.2 Magnesium-air Batteries

1.6.7.1.3 Other Type

1.6.7.2 Segmentation By Application

1.6.7.2.1 Grid / Renewable Energy Storage

1.6.7.2.2 Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.6.7.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.6.7.2.4 Industrial Energy Storage & Backup

1.6.7.2.5 Other Application

Chapter 2. Company Profiles

2.1 MagPower Systems Inc.

2.1.1 Company Overview

2.1.2 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.1.3 Strategic Insights on Magnesium Battery Market

2.1.2 Strategy Deployed in Magnesium Battery Market

2.1.5 SWOT Analysis (Magnesium Battery Market)

2.1.6 Future Outlook (Magnesium Battery Market)

2.2 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Group)

2.2.1 Company Overview

2.2.2 Financial Analysis

2.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

2.2.2 Research & Development Expenses

2.2.5 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.6 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.7 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.8 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.9 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.3 Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

2.3.1 Company Overview

2.3.2 Financial Analysis

2.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

2.3.2 Research & Development Expenses

2.3.5 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.3.6 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.3.7 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.3.8 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.3.9 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2 Nippon Kinzoku Co., Ltd.

2.2.1 Company Overview

2.2.2 Financial Analysis

2.2.3 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.2 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.5 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.6 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.2.7 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.5 TOYOTA BATTERY Co., Ltd. (Toyota Motor Corporation)

2.5.1 Company Overview

2.5.2 Financial Analysis

2.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

2.5.2 Research & Development Expense

2.5.5 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.5.6 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.5.7 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.5.8 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.5.9 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.6 GS Yuasa Corporation

2.6.1 Company Overview

2.6.2 Financial Analysis

2.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

2.6.2 Research & Development Expenses

2.6.5 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.6.6 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.6.7 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.6.8 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.6.9 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.7 THE FURUKAWA BATTERY CO., LTD.

2.7.1 Company Overview

2.7.2 Financial Analysis

2.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

2.7.2 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.7.5 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.7.6 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.7.7 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.7.8 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.8 Wanxiang A23 Systems Corp

2.8.1 Company Overview

2.8.2 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.8.3 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.8.2 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.8.5 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.8.6 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.9 BASF SE

2.9.1 Company Overview

2.9.2 Financial Analysis

2.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

2.9.2 Research & Development Expenses

2.9.5 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.9.6 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.9.7 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.9.8 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.9.9 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.1 CVMR Corporation

2.10.1 Company Overview

2.10.2 Focus of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.10.3 Strategic Insights of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.10.2 Strategy Deployed by the Company in Magnesium Battery Market

2.10.5 SWOT Analysis of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

2.10.6 Future Outlook of the Company on Magnesium Battery Market

Companies Featured



Toyota Motor Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Duracell Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A. Exide Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit

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