Europe Electric Fireplace Market Poised For Growth Through 2033, Driven By Energy-Efficient Heating, Smart Designs And Expanding Online Sales Channels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand favors efficient, smart, compact electric fireplaces, creating opportunities in premium two-sided models, outdoor hospitality, hearth inserts and e-commerce.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Electric Fireplace Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Category, Projection Type, Application, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Electric Fireplace Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2031 as Smart, Energy-Efficient Heating Gains Momentum

The Europe electric fireplace market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2031, supported by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2026-2033. Market expansion is being driven by energy-efficiency priorities, urban housing density, smart home adoption, sustainability initiatives, and growing demand for sophisticated interior decor across residential and commercial properties.

Technological advances in LED lighting, LCD displays, holographic effects, infrared heating, ceramic elements, and digital controls have improved product performance and visual realism. Electric fireplaces are increasingly selected for their clean operation, low maintenance requirements, customizable flame displays, compact configurations, and compatibility with connected home systems. Hotels, restaurants, cafes, offices, retail outlets, and residential users are also adopting these products to enhance interior ambiance without combustion-related installation requirements.

Category Outlook

By category, the market is divided into one-sided and two-sided electric fireplaces. One-sided models dominated the Europe electric fireplace market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

One-sided fireplaces are widely installed in apartments, renovated homes, hotels, offices, and compact commercial spaces due to their flexible placement and compatibility with existing wall and mantel structures. The two-sided segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, supported by luxury residences, boutique hotels, restaurants, open-plan interiors, and premium commercial developments.

Projection Type Outlook

The market is segmented by projection type into LED and LCD products. LED electric fireplaces led the market in 2025 and are projected to maintain their dominance through 2033, reaching USD 1.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Their low energy consumption, extended operating life, compact construction, and compatibility with varied interior styles continue to support adoption.

LCD electric fireplaces are expected to register a CAGR of 7% during 2026-2033. Growth is being supported by demand for high-definition flame imagery, digital customization, integrated media walls, and visually advanced fireplace installations in premium homes, hospitality venues, and design-led renovation projects.

Application and Installation Outlook

Indoor applications dominated the market in 2025 and are forecast to reach USD 2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. Demand remains strong across apartments, historic homes, modern residences, hotels, restaurants, offices, and retail interiors. Outdoor applications are projected to expand at a CAGR of 8%, driven by investment in covered terraces, balconies, rooftop lounges, gardens, hotel seating areas, and weather-resistant heating products.

By installation type, wall-mounted electric fireplaces held the leading position in 2025. The segment is expected to reach USD 990.9 million by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Slim profiles, contemporary styling, space efficiency, smart controls, and streamlined installation make these products suitable for urban properties and refurbishment projects.

Free-standing models are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, benefiting from portability and flexible placement. Electric fireplace inserts are also gaining traction as property owners modernize traditional hearths while preserving established architectural features.

End User and Distribution Channel Outlook

Residential customers account for a substantial share of the Europe electric fireplace market as homeowners prioritize energy-conscious heating, interior upgrades, connected appliances, and low-maintenance products. Commercial demand is expanding across hotels, restaurants, offices, wellness facilities, entertainment venues, and retail locations, supported by sustainability-focused building improvements and smart building integration.

Offline distribution remains a major sales channel because showrooms, fireplace specialists, furniture retailers, and home improvement centers allow customers to evaluate flame effects, finishes, dimensions, and installation options. Online sales are growing rapidly as e-commerce platforms provide wider product selections, customer reviews, transparent pricing, virtual demonstrations, visualization tools, and home delivery.

Country Outlook

The United Kingdom led the Europe electric fireplace market in 2025 and is expected to retain a prominent position through 2033. The UK market is projected to reach USD 491.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5%. Demand is supported by the replacement of traditional fireplace systems, urban renovation activity, modular products, and consumer preference for remote-controlled heating solutions.

Germany is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, supported by energy-efficiency standards, sustainability awareness, advanced appliance adoption, and smart home integration. France is expected to record a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by eco-conscious purchasing, realistic flame technologies, connected controls, and customized designs. Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe are contributing through residential upgrades, hospitality investment, regional design trends, and broader adoption of connected electric appliances.

Key Companies Profiled



Glen Dimplex Group

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Wolf Steel Ltd.

Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

Stovax Heating Group

Modern Flames

Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

Real Flame British Fires Ltd.

Europe Electric Fireplace Market Segmentation

By Category: One-sided and two-sided

By Projection Type: LED and LCD

By Application: Indoor and outdoor

By Installation Type: Wall mounted, free standing, and insert

By End User: Residential and commercial

By Distribution Channel: Offline and online

By Country: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Europe Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Category

1.4.1 One-sided

1.4.2 Two-sided

1.5 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.5.1 LED

1.5.2 LCD

1.6 Segmentation By Application

1.6.1 Indoor

1.6.2 Outdoor

1.7 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.7.1 Wall Mounted

1.7.2 Free Standing

1.7.3 Insert

1.8 Segmentation By End User

1.8.1 Residential

1.8.2 Commercial

1.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.9.1 Offline

1.9.2 Online

1.10 Segmentation By Country

1.10.1 Germany

1.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.1.1.1 One-sided

1.10.1.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.1.2.1 LED

1.10.1.2.2 LCD

1.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.1.3.1 Indoor

1.10.1.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.1.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.1.4.3 Insert

1.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.1.5.1 Residential

1.10.1.5.2 Commercial

1.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.1.6.1 Offline

1.10.1.6.2 Online

1.10.2 UK

1.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.2.1.1 One-sided

1.10.2.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.2.2.1 LED

1.10.2.2.2 LCD

1.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.2.3.1 Indoor

1.10.2.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.2.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.2.4.3 Insert

1.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.2.5.1 Residential

1.10.2.5.2 Commercial

1.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.2.6.1 Offline

1.10.2.6.2 Online

1.10.3 France

1.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.3.1.1 One-sided

1.10.3.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.3.2.1 LED

1.10.3.2.2 LCD

1.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.3.3.1 Indoor

1.10.3.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.3.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.3.4.3 Insert

1.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.3.5.1 Residential

1.10.3.5.2 Commercial

1.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.3.6.1 Offline

1.10.3.6.2 Online

1.10.4 Russia

1.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.4.1.1 One-sided

1.10.4.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.4.2.1 LED

1.10.4.2.2 LCD

1.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.4.3.1 Indoor

1.10.4.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.4.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.4.4.3 Insert

1.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.4.5.1 Residential

1.10.4.5.2 Commercial

1.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.4.6.1 Offline

1.10.4.6.2 Online

1.10.5 Spain

1.10.5.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.5.1.1 One-sided

1.10.5.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.5.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.5.2.1 LED

1.10.5.2.2 LCD

1.10.5.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.5.3.1 Indoor

1.10.5.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.5.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.5.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.5.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.5.4.3 Insert

1.10.5.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.5.5.1 Residential

1.10.5.5.2 Commercial

1.10.5.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.5.6.1 Offline

1.10.5.6.2 Online

1.10.6 Italy

1.10.6.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.6.1.1 One-sided

1.10.6.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.6.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.6.2.1 LED

1.10.6.2.2 LCD

1.10.6.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.6.3.1 Indoor

1.10.6.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.6.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.6.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.6.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.6.4.3 Insert

1.10.6.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.6.5.1 Residential

1.10.6.5.2 Commercial

1.10.6.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.6.6.1 Offline

1.10.6.6.2 Online

1.10.7 Rest of Europe

1.10.7.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.7.1.1 One-sided

1.10.7.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.7.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.7.2.1 LED

1.10.7.2.2 LCD

1.10.7.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.7.3.1 Indoor

1.10.7.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.7.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.7.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.7.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.7.4.3 Insert

1.10.7.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.7.5.1 Residential

1.10.7.5.2 Commercial

1.10.7.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.7.6.1 Offline

1.10.7.6.2 Online

Chapter 2. Company Snapshots

2.1 Glen Dimplex Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Key Information

2.1.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.1.4 Strategic Insights

2.1.5 Strategy Deployed

2.1.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.1.7 Capability Overview

2.1.8 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.1.9 SWOT Analysis

2.1.10 Customers / End Users

2.1.11 Competitive Positioning

2.1.12 Key Differentiators

2.1.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.1.14 Analyst View

2.1.15 Future Outlook

2.2 Twin-Star International, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Key Information

2.2.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.2.4 Strategic Insights

2.2.5 Strategy Deployed

2.2.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.2.7 Representative Brands

2.2.8 Capability Overview

2.2.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.2.10 SWOT Analysis

2.2.11 Customers / End Users

2.2.12 Competitive Positioning

2.2.13 Key Differentiators

2.2.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.2.15 Analyst View

2.2.16 Future Outlook

2.3 Wolf Steel Ltd.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Key Information

2.3.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.3.4 Strategic Insights

2.3.5 Strategy Deployed

2.3.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.3.7 Representative Products

2.3.8 Capability Overview

2.3.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.3.10 SWOT Analysis

2.3.11 Customers / End Users

2.3.12 Competitive Positioning

2.3.13 Key Differentiators

2.3.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.3.15 Analyst View

2.3.16 Future Outlook

2.4 Hearth &Home Technologies, LLC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Key Information

2.4.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.4.4 Strategic Insights

2.4.5 Strategy Deployed

2.4.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.4.7 Representative Products

2.4.8 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.4.9 SWOT Analysis

2.4.10 Customers / End Users

2.4.11 Competitive Positioning

2.4.12 Key Differentiators

2.4.13 Analyst View

2.4.14 Future Outlook

2.5 Amantii Electric Fireplaces

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Key Information

2.5.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.5.4 Strategic Insights

2.5.5 Strategy Deployed

2.5.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.5.7 Representative Brands

2.5.8 Capability Overview

2.5.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.5.10 SWOT Analysis

2.5.11 Customers / End Users

2.5.12 Competitive Positioning

2.5.13 Key Differentiators

2.5.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.5.15 Analyst View

2.5.16 Future Outlook

2.6 Stovax Heating Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Key Information

2.6.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.6.4 Strategic Insights

2.6.5 Strategy Deployed

2.6.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.6.7 Representative Brands

2.6.8 Capability Overview

2.6.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.6.10 SWOT Analysis

2.6.11 Customers / End Users

2.6.12 Competitive Positioning

2.6.13 Key Differentiators

2.6.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.6.15 Analyst View

2.6.16 Future Outlook

2.7 Modern Flames

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Key Information

2.7.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.7.4 Strategic Insights

2.7.5 Strategy Deployed

2.7.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.7.7 Representative Products

2.7.8 Capability Overview

2.7.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.7.10 SWOT Analysis

2.7.11 Customers / End Users

2.7.12 Competitive Positioning

2.7.13 Key Differentiators

2.7.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.7.15 Analyst View

2.7.16 Future Outlook

2.8 Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Key Information

2.8.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.8.4 Strategic Insights

2.8.5 Strategy Deployed

2.8.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.8.7 Representative Products

2.8.8 Capability Overview

2.8.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.8.10 SWOT Analysis

2.8.11 Customers / End Users

2.8.12 Competitive Positioning

2.8.13 Key Differentiators

2.8.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.8.15 Analyst View

2.8.16 Future Outlook

2.9 Real Flame

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Key Information

2.9.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.9.4 Strategic Insights

2.9.5 Strategy Deployed

2.9.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.9.7 Representative Products

2.9.8 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.9.9 SWOT Analysis

2.9.10 Customers / End Users

2.9.11 Competitive Positioning

2.9.12 Key Differentiators

2.9.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.9.14 Analyst View

2.9.15 Future Outlook

2.10 British Fires Ltd.

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Key Information

2.10.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.10.4 Strategic Insights

2.10.5 Strategy Deployed

2.10.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.10.7 Representative Products

2.10.8 Capability Overview

2.10.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.10.10 SWOT Analysis

2.10.11 Customers / End Users

2.10.12 Competitive Positioning

2.10.13 Key Differentiators

2.10.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.10.15 Analyst View

2.10.16 Future Outlook

Companies Featured

Glen Dimplex Group

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Wolf Steel Ltd.

Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

Stovax Heating Group

Modern Flames

Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

Real Flame

British Fires Ltd.

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