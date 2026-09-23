Europe Air Conditioning Systems Market Poised For Growth Through 2033, Driven By Energy-Efficient Technologies, Smart Climate Solutions And Rising Residential And Commercial Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heatwaves, renovations and electrification are driving demand for efficient inverter and ductless systems, creating opportunities in low-GWP refrigerants, smart controls and heat pumps.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Air Conditioning Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Technology, Type, End Use, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe air conditioning systems market is projected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being supported by increasingly frequent heatwaves, urbanization, building renovation programs, smart HVAC adoption, refrigerant transitions, and the electrification of heating and cooling across Europe.

Air conditioning adoption is rising throughout residential, commercial, institutional, and light industrial properties. Manufacturers are responding with low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, inverter-based systems, variable refrigerant flow technology, connected controls, predictive maintenance capabilities, indoor air quality monitoring, and integrated heat pump solutions. These developments align with European energy-efficiency regulations, decarbonization objectives, green building standards, and growing demand for lower operating costs.

Technology Outlook

By technology, the Europe air conditioning systems market is segmented into inverter and non-inverter systems. Inverter systems dominated the market in 2025 and are expected to maintain their leadership through 2033. The segment is forecast to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The non-inverter segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 to 2033.

Inverter air conditioners are gaining market share due to lower energy consumption, variable-speed performance, quieter operation, improved temperature control, and compatibility with smart building systems. Adoption is increasing across apartments, houses, offices, hotels, public buildings, and renovation projects. Non-inverter systems remain relevant for cost-sensitive installations, occasional-use spaces, and applications prioritizing lower initial investment and straightforward maintenance.

Type Outlook

By type, the market includes ductless mini-split systems, package air conditioners, and split systems. Ductless mini-split systems led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain the dominant category through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Ductless mini-split systems benefit from flexible installation, zoned climate control, compact equipment design, and suitability for Europe's extensive stock of older buildings. Package air conditioners, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, continue to serve commercial properties, schools, hotels, and small business facilities. Split systems are expected to record the highest CAGR of 6.9% during 2026-2033, supported by residential cooling demand, replacement activity, installer familiarity, and renovation projects.

End-Use Outlook

The residential segment leads the Europe air conditioning systems market as warmer summers, household renovations, apartment retrofits, and demand for comfortable indoor environments increase cooling requirements. Compact split units, ductless mini-splits, inverter technology, smart thermostats, and energy-efficient replacement systems are supporting adoption in Southern Europe and in increasingly heat-affected northern markets.

Commercial demand is expanding across offices, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, and public buildings. Industrial applications remain concentrated in warehouses, production facilities, workshops, laboratories, and controlled environments where cooling supports process stability, equipment protection, and workforce productivity.

Country Outlook

Germany dominated the European market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033. The German market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%. Growth is being driven by heatwave exposure, smart HVAC implementation, stringent energy-efficiency requirements, heat pump integration, and demand for lower-emission climate-control technologies.

The UK market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by air-to-air heat pumps, digital HVAC monitoring, net-zero policies, and demand for systems capable of providing heating and cooling. France is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, reflecting the adoption of lower-impact refrigerants, inverter systems, connected controls, and climate-adaptive cooling solutions. Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe are also contributing to market expansion through rising cooling penetration, urban development, smart controls, heat pump adoption, and refrigerant transition initiatives.

Key Companies Profiled



Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Carrier Global Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Trane Technologies plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Europe Air Conditioning Systems Market Segmentation

By Technology



Inverter Non-Inverter

By Type



Ductless Mini-Split Systems

Package Air Conditioners Split Systems

By End Use



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Europe Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Technology

1.4.1 Inverter

1.4.2 Non-Inverter

1.5 Segmentation By Type

1.5.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.5.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.5.3 Split Systems

1.6 Segmentation By End Use

1.6.1 Residential

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Industrial

1.7 Segmentation By Country

1.7.1 Germany

1.7.1.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.1.1.1 Inverter

1.7.1.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.1.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.1.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.1.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.1.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.1.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.1.3.1 Residential

1.7.1.3.2 Commercial

1.7.1.3.3 Industrial

1.7.2 UK

1.7.2.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.2.1.1 Inverter

1.7.2.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.2.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.2.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.2.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.2.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.2.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.2.3.1 Residential

1.7.2.3.2 Commercial

1.7.2.3.3 Industrial

1.7.3 France

1.7.3.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.3.1.1 Inverter

1.7.3.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.3.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.3.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.3.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.3.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.3.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.3.3.1 Residential

1.7.3.3.2 Commercial

1.7.3.3.3 Industrial

1.7.4 Russia

1.7.4.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.4.1.1 Inverter

1.7.4.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.4.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.4.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.4.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.4.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.4.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.4.3.1 Residential

1.7.4.3.2 Commercial

1.7.4.3.3 Industrial

1.7.5 Spain

1.7.5.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.5.1.1 Inverter

1.7.5.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.5.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.5.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.5.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.5.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.5.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.5.3.1 Residential

1.7.5.3.2 Commercial

1.7.5.3.3 Industrial

1.7.6 Italy

1.7.6.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.6.1.1 Inverter

1.7.6.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.6.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.6.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.6.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.6.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.6.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.6.3.1 Residential

1.7.6.3.2 Commercial

1.7.6.3.3 Industrial

1.7.7 Rest of Europe

1.7.7.1 Segmentation By Technology

1.7.7.1.1 Inverter

1.7.7.1.2 Non-Inverter

1.7.7.2 Segmentation By Type

1.7.7.2.1 Ductless Mini-Split Systems

1.7.7.2.2 Package Air Conditioners

1.7.7.2.3 Split Systems

1.7.7.3 Segmentation By End Use

1.7.7.3.1 Residential

1.7.7.3.2 Commercial

1.7.7.3.3 Industrial

Chapter 2. Company Snapshot

2.1 Daikin Industries

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Key Information

2.1.3 Company Focus

2.1.4 Strategic Insights

2.1.5 Strategy Deployed

2.1.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.1.7 Capability Overview

2.1.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.1.9 SWOT Analysis

2.1.10 Customers / End Users

2.1.11 Competitive Positioning

2.1.12 Key Differentiators

2.1.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.1.14 Analyst View

2.1.15 Future Outlook for Air Conditioning Systems Market

2.2 Samsung Electronics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Key Information

2.2.3 Company Focus

2.2.4 Strategic Insights

2.2.5 Strategy Deployed

2.2.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.2.7 Capability Overview

2.2.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.2.9 SWOT Analysis

2.2.10 Customers / End Users

2.2.11 Competitive Positioning

2.2.12 Key Differentiators

2.2.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.2.14 Analyst View

2.2.15 Future Outlook

2.3 Gree Electric Appliances

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Key Information

2.3.3 Company Focus

2.3.4 Strategic Insights

2.3.5 Strategy Deployed

2.3.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.3.7 Capability Overview

2.3.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.3.9 SWOT Analysis

2.3.10 Customers / End Users

2.3.11 Competitive Positioning

2.3.12 Key Differentiators

2.3.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.3.14 Analyst View

2.3.15 Future Outlook

2.4 Panasonic Holdings

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Key Information

2.4.3 Company Focus

2.4.4 Strategic Insights

2.4.5 Strategy Deployed

2.4.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.4.7 Capability Overview

2.4.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.4.9 SWOT Analysis

2.4.10 Customers / End Users

2.4.11 Competitive Positioning

2.4.12 Key Differentiators

2.4.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.4.14 Future Outlook

2.5 Carrier Global

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Key Information

2.5.3 Company Focus

2.5.4 Strategic Insights on Air Conditioning Systems Market

2.5.5 Product & Service Portfolio

2.5.6 Capability Overview

2.5.7 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.5.8 SWOT Analysis

2.5.9 Customers / End Users

2.5.10 Competitive Positioning

2.5.11 Key Differentiators

2.5.12 Portfolio Matrix

2.5.13 Analyst View

2.5.14 Future Outlook

2.6 Johnson Controls

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Key Information

2.6.3 Company Focus

2.6.4 Strategic Insights

2.6.5 Strategy Deployed

2.6.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.6.7 Capability Overview

2.6.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.6.9 SWOT Analysis

2.6.10 Customers / End Users

2.6.11 Competitive Positioning

2.6.12 Key Differentiators

2.6.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.6.14 Analyst View

2.6.15 Future Outlook

2.7 LG Electronics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Key Information

2.7.3 Company Focus

2.7.4 Strategic Insights

2.7.5 Strategy Deployed

2.7.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.7.7 Capability Overview

2.7.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.7.9 SWOT Analysis

2.7.10 Customers / End Users

2.7.11 Competitive Positioning

2.7.12 Key Differentiators

2.7.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.7.14 Analyst View

2.7.15 Future Outlook

2.8 Mitsubishi Electric

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Key Information

2.8.3 Company Focus

2.8.4 Strategic Insights

2.8.5 Strategy Deployed

2.8.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.8.7 Capability Overview

2.8.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.8.9 SWOT Analysis

2.8.10 Customers / End Users

2.8.11 Competitive Positioning

2.8.12 Key Differentiators

2.8.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.8.14 Analyst View

2.8.15 Future Outlook

2.9 Trane Technologies

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Key Information

2.9.3 Company Focus

2.9.4 Strategic Insights

2.9.5 Strategy Deployed

2.9.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.9.7 Capability Overview

2.9.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.9.9 SWOT Analysis

2.9.10 Customers / End Users

2.9.11 Competitive Positioning

2.9.12 Key Differentiators

2.9.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.9.14 Analyst View

2.9.15 Future Outlook

2.10 Midea Group

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Key Information

2.10.3 Company Focus

2.10.4 Strategic Insights

2.10.5 Strategy Deployed

2.10.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.10.7 Capability Overview

2.10.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.10.9 SWOT Analysis

2.10.10 Customers / End Users

2.10.11 Competitive Positioning

2.10.12 Key Differentiators

2.10.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.10.14 Analyst View

2.10.15 Future Outlook

2.10.3 Company Focus

2.10.4 Strategic Insights

2.10.5 Strategy Deployed

2.10.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.10.7 Capability Overview

2.10.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.10.9 SWOT Analysis

2.10.10 Customers / End Users

2.10.11 Competitive Positioning

2.10.12 Key Differentiators

2.10.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.10.14 Analyst View

2.10.15 Future Outlook

Companies Featured

. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

. Midea Group Co., Ltd.

. Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

. Carrier Global Corporation

. Johnson Controls International plc

. Trane Technologies plc

. LG Electronics Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

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