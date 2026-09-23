LINYI, SHANDONG, CHINA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walking into a corner store late at night, the chime rings softly as you scan the brightly lit shelves for a quick, comforting bite. Consumers today want more than just empty calories; they seek quality, convenience, and wholesome ingredients packaged for modern life. Behind these ubiquitous retail shelves lies a complex global supply chain. As a Global Leading Convenience Store Snack Supplier , meeting these high standards requires exceptional manufacturing precision and rigorous quality control.The global retail landscape is undergoing a massive shift. Urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles drive continuous demand for on-the-go nourishment. Modern shoppers increasingly prioritize wellness without sacrificing convenience, pushing supermarkets and neighborhood outlets to upgrade their snack selections. This evolution explains a critical industry phenomenon: Why 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart Partner with U100 . Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, the brand belongs to Zhonganya Group and is headquartered at Zhonganya (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., operating with manufacturing bases in Hubei and Shandong Province to supply over 100,000 retail stores globally.Why 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart Partner with U100Reason 1: Comprehensive R&D and Core Category FocusGlobal retail giants cannot afford to rely on stagnant or generalized product portfolios; they demand continuous category evolution. U100 heavily invests its resources into dedicated research and development across four core categories: dried fruits, fruit beverages, nuts, and candies. This targeted specialization ensures that every product line is engineered to match precise consumer taste preferences and nutritional expectations. Rather than offering generic snacks, the brand studies shifting demographic demands-such as the rise of clean-label snacking and functional wellness beverages-and translates these insights into commercially viable retail solutions. By maintaining an agile R&D framework, the company continuously refreshes its offerings, helping retail partners capture changing market segments without lag.Reason 2: Advanced Manufacturing and Production ScaleSupply chain resilience and volume reliability are absolute non-negotiables for international convenience store chains operating thousands of outlets. To guarantee uninterrupted distribution, the company operates two dedicated manufacturing factories located strategically in Hubei and Shandong Province. These modern production facilities are equipped with high-capacity processing lines that ensure stable, large-scale output while maintaining strict batch uniformity. This robust industrial infrastructure eliminates supply bottlenecks, enabling seamless, on-time logistics to premium retail partners, including major convenience store chains and supermarkets such as 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart. The ability to scale production securely gives retailers the confidence to execute large promotional campaigns without fearing inventory shortages.Reason 3: Rigorous Product Craftsmanship and Craft DetailsProduct excellence is ultimately rooted in technical execution, meticulous material selection, and uncompromising production standards. A definitive benchmark of this craftsmanship is the U100 Apple Dried Three Steamed Three Drying product. This item begins with selected high-quality apples subjected to rigorous manual grading and screening, ensuring that only large, shape-end, and completely disease-free fruits advance to production. After being divided into two halves for precise peeling and core removal, the apples undergo a specialized traditional manufacturing process consisting of three steaming and three drying cycles. This delicate technique successfully neutralizes the cold properties of the fruit while perfectly locking in its natural nutrition, rich dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Ten jin of fresh apples are intensely concentrated down to produce just one jin of premium dried apples, yielding a remarkably clean ingredient list free from added sucrose or artificial mess. The resulting flesh is thick, full, and soft-waxy, offering a delicate, balanced sweet-and-sour fragrance that delivers long-lasting taste satisfaction with every bite.Reason 4: Stringent Quality Assurance and TraceabilityIn the modern international retail environment, food safety and compliance dictate partnership eligibility. Every single production batch undergoes rigorous safety evaluations, moving from raw material intake through independent packaging under tightly controlled hygienic conditions. This unwavering commitment to quality control is validated by the brand's expansive distribution footprint, which spans successful cooperation with more than 100,000 retail stores globally. By maintaining strict documentation, traceability protocols, and consistent product integrity, the company provides its retail partners with absolute peace of mind, minimizing operational risks and safeguarding brand reputation across diverse regulatory jurisdictions.Reason 5: Strategic Alignment with Global Retail TrendsConvenience store environments operate on high inventory turnover and limited shelf space, meaning every product must earn its place. The brand strategically designs its snack and beverage offerings to integrate effortlessly into space-optimized retail layouts while addressing overarching global wellness trends. By delivering clean-label dried fruits, functional fruit drinks, and innovative candies, the enterprise empowers convenience retailers to attract health-conscious demographics, office professionals, and students alike. This strategic synergy ensures that retail shelves remain dynamic, modern, and consistently profitable.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)Q: What core product categories does U100 supply to global retail chains?A: The company focuses on four core categories: dried fruits, fruit beverages, nuts, and candies.Q: Where are the manufacturing facilities located?A: Manufacturing operations are based in two dedicated factories located in Hubei and Shandong Province.Q: How many retail stores currently cooperate with the brand?A: The distribution network spans cooperation with more than 100,000 retail stores.Q: What is the corporate background of the brand?A: Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, the brand belongs to Zhonganya Group, with its headquarters at Zhonganya (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.Q: What are the specific production highlights of the dried apple product?A: Selected high-quality apples undergo manual screening, peeling, core removal, and a traditional process of three steaming and three drying, concentrating ten jin of apples into one jin without added sucrose.Optimizing Your Retail Snack PortfolioSelecting the right supply partner determines shelf-turnover velocity and customer retention. Integrating reliable, high-demand snack categories into your distribution network strengthens market positioning.Solution Overview: Partner with established manufacturing networks to secure stable supplies of dried fruits, nuts, and beverages tailored to modern consumer preferences.Specification Guidelines: Utilize standardized, independently packaged formats designed for optimal shelf display and extended freshness periods across retail networks.For further corporate details and partnership inquiries, please visit the official enterprise portal:

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Global Leading Convenience Store Snack: Why 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart Partner with U100 News Provided By Globalso September 23, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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