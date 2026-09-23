LINYI, SHANDONG, CHINA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The morning air outside the bustling exhibition hall carried a crisp chill, but inside, the global food community converged with palpable energy. Walking past the packed exhibition booths, buyers and nutritionists held small paper cups, examining fruit samples under bright halogen lights. "Clean label is no longer a niche preference; it is our primary filter for retail procurement," noted a European retail buyer, turning a transparent pouch of artisanal dried fruit in his hands. This scene at Anuga highlights a profound shift in consumer expectations. Modern shoppers demand complete transparency, steering away from chemical preservatives and synthetic additives. Within this evolving landscape, U100 stands out at the exhibition, demonstrating how traditional craftsmanship and rigorous standards merge to meet modern market demands.Market Evolution: The Rise of Clean Label and Additive-Free NutritionThe global food and beverage sector is undergoing a structural transformation. Consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia are scrutinizing ingredient lists with unprecedented rigor. Processed snacks laden with artificial colors, synthetic sweeteners, and unpronounceable chemical names are steadily losing shelf space. Instead, demand has surged for clean label products that preserve raw nutritional integrity.This trend reflects a deeper cultural shift toward preventive health and mindful consumption. Shoppers want foods that nourish without hidden compromises. Yet, achieving true additive-free preservation without sacrificing taste or shelf life remains a major hurdle for manufacturers. Industrial shortcuts often rely on chemical stabilizers. Meeting the clean label standard requires structural innovation at every stage, from agricultural sourcing to processing technology.As a China Top Additive-Free Dried Fruits Manufacturer , the brand addresses this industry-wide challenge head-on. By prioritizing minimal intervention, the enterprise demonstrates that healthy snacks can maintain exceptional flavor and long-term stability without artificial enhancements.Global Validation: Real-Time Insights from AnugaInternational trade exhibitions serve as the ultimate barometer for consumer trends and product validation. At Anuga, global buyers and distributors engaged directly with food innovators, evaluating product samples through rigorous sensory and technical inspections.Real-time feedback from international buyers underscored a strong market appetite for genuine clean label snacks. Retail representatives praised the authentic taste profiles and transparent ingredient disclosures. When international procurement specialists examine products at major global platforms, they look for consistency, safety certifications, and scalable supply capabilities.Exhibiting at world-class events validates the brand's market positioning. It bridges the gap between Eastern agricultural heritage and global retail expectations, proving that uncompromising quality resonates universally across diverse consumer markets.Craftsmanship and Core Competencies: The U100 Production StandardBehind every successful retail product lies a robust manufacturing philosophy and meticulous R&D infrastructure. Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, brand U100 belongs to Zhonganya Group, with its headquarters at Zhonganya (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. The company owns two manufacturing factories located in Hubei and Shandong Province, establishing a resilient and scalable production foundation.The brand focuses on the R&D of four core categories: dried fruits, fruit beverages, nuts, and candies, aiming to provide consumers with diversified and healthy dietary options. Key distribution partners include premium convenience store chains and supermarkets such as 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart. Up to now, the enterprise has cooperated with more than 100,000 retail stores.A prime example of this manufacturing excellence is found in the specialized product portfolio, such as the U100 apple dried three steamed three drying independent packaging without sugar Production and Technical HighlightsStrict Raw Material Selection: Selected high-quality apples undergo manual grading and screening to ensure only large, well-shaped, disease-free fruit is utilized.Traditional Processing Innovation: The fruit is divided, peeled, and cored, then subjected to a traditional process of three steaming and three drying cycles. This method removes cold properties while preserving essential nutrients, vitamins, dietary fiber, and minerals.Clean Ingredient List: Maintaining a concise composition featuring only apples, with no added sucrose or artificial components.Yield and Packaging: Ten jin of raw apples are concentrated into one jin of dried fruit, packaged independently for optimal convenience and preservation over a 270-day shelf life.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)What defines a clean label dried fruit product?A clean label product features a transparent, minimal ingredient list containing only natural components without artificial preservatives, synthetic colors, or added chemical stabilizers.How does the three steaming and three drying process affect fruit nutrition?This traditional processing technique gently removes moisture while retaining natural vitamins, dietary fiber, and minerals without relying on chemical additives.Are U100 products suitable for major international retail chains?Yes. The products are distributed through major global retail networks including 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart, cooperating with over 100,000 retail stores.What compliance standards do the manufacturing facilities adhere to?Production facilities maintain rigorous quality control frameworks, including operations across specialized factories in Hubei and Shandong Province designed for export compliance.What is the typical shelf life and packaging specification for dried fruit items?Items such as the apple series offer a 270-day quality guarantee period with independent packaging designed for retail distribution.Securing Clean Label Supply SolutionsGlobal retailers and distributors seeking reliable, scalable partnerships can streamline their sourcing through established manufacturing networks. Incorporating additive-free options into existing inventory meets rising consumer demand for health-conscious snacks.For retail buyers evaluating partnership opportunities, exploring structured product portfolios provides immediate clarity on ingredient integrity and supply capacity. Reviewing official specifications allows procurement teams to align their inventory with international clean label standards effectively.Official Website:

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U100 at Anuga: Redefining Clean Label Standards as a China Top Additive-Free Dried Fruits Manufacturer News Provided By Globalso September 23, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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