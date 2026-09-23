Traackr Launches Abigail, The AI-Native Creator Marketing Strategist Built For The Global Enterprise

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New AI strategist turns a decade of strategic expertise into faster, more confident creator marketing decisions for the world's largest brands

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Traackr, the platform global brands trust to run, optimize, and scale their creator marketing programs, today announced Abigail, the AI-native creator marketing solution built for the enterprise. Abigail is trained on more than a decade of Traackr's strategic decisions, not just data, helping teams move from insight to action with reasoning they can trust. The launch includes discovery and analysis features, as well as an AI-ready API for global, enterprise-level integration needs.

Early beta customers are already reporting measurable gains in efficiency and decision quality. In one early customer deployment, 90% of creators sourced by Abigail were approved by the team, up from a ~60% baseline. Across beta users, teams reported saving approximately 75% of the time previously spent on manual creator search without reducing efficacy, while 100% said Abigail's AI-generated summaries saved them time, ranging from 30 minutes to several hours.

"Abigail surfaced exactly what was driving performance in our campaigns, almost instantly. In one campaign, she revealed that just three creators drove the majority of our impact because their content showed the product as part of a real routine. She recommended moving away from static product shots and generic calls to action, and focusing more on how people actually use the product and the results they're seeing. That helped us make smarter amplification decisions and better brief creators for our next campaign." - Chris Lutz, Director, Digital & eCommerce, Odele Beauty

The launch comes as creator marketing becomes a defining growth channel for global brands. Yet teams managing thousands of creator relationships across dozens of markets are still making high-stakes decisions on incomplete data while losing valuable time to manual work. Only 25% of marketers currently use AI for influencer marketing, per a Q1 2026 Digiday + Research survey of 100+ marketing professionals, leaving substantial headroom for brands who are eager to act, but disappointed by early AIs and waiting for more established and proven capabilities.

"AI is not smart by itself. It only gets smart if you tell it what good looks like," said Pierre-Loïc Assayag, Cofounder and CEO of Traackr. "Abigail isn't built on data alone. She's built on more than a decade of the strategic decisions our team has made alongside the world's leading brands. That's what makes her more than a feature. She's someone enterprise marketers can turn to for real perspective that translates into measurably better outcomes.”

Abigail draws on Traackr's global dataset, performance history, content quality, audience composition, and brand-fit signals across 10,000+ global brands, and applies the reasoning patterns of Traackr's own strategists to surface recommendations, with the thinking behind each one made visible.

"Insights without action leave teams staring at dashboards. Abigail closes that gap by turning data into a clear point of view on what to do next," said Holly Jackson, VP of Insights at Traackr.

Five Core Capabilities:

-Agentic creator discovery: Turn a campaign brief into the best-fit creator shortlist automatically. Stop spending days building lists manually; Abigail surfaces the right creators, ranked and reasoned, in minutes.

-Multimodal content analysis: Understand creator content across text, audio, metadata, visual, and contextual signals. Richer intelligence means more confident decisions about who truly fits your brand and what content resonates with your audience.

-AI-powered campaign reporting: Raw campaign data becomes a strategic narrative. Abigail synthesizes multimodal and performance signals into insights, so your team spends time on what to do next, not building reports.

-Smart content attribution: Coming soon, Traackr will make campaign and event reporting more accurate through smarter content tracking powered by multimodal analysis, helping identify relevant content by looking at what's actually in the post across visual, audio, and text signals.

-Next-generation API: Enterprise-ready intelligence, wherever your team needs it. Bring Abigail's capabilities into existing workflows, tools, and decision systems.

Why Global Enterprises Choose Abigail:

-Full global view: unified visibility across markets, tiers, and brand portfolios for locally relevant, globally consistent decisions

-Reasoning you can bring to leadership: every recommendation comes with the reasoning behind it, for both confidence and accountability

-A decade of judgment: built on the strategic patterns Traackr's Professional Services team has developed working alongside the world's top brands

-Scale to know what "good" looks like: benchmarks against 10,000+ global brands, with coverage deepening through FY27

Jaimen Sfetko

Traackr

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Traackr Launches Abigail, the AI-Native Creator Marketing Strategist Built for the Global Enterprise News Provided By Traackr September 23, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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