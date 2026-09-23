MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a statement provided for release, Schaff described his involvement in Republican politics, including serving as a past president of the Frederick County Republican Club, working on county and statewide campaigns, assisting the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, and supporting College Republican and Teenage Republican activities.“I fully endorse Dave Wallace for Congress,” Schaff said.Schaff stated that he first met Wallace during an earlier congressional campaign. He cited Wallace's subsequent efforts to support Republican candidates and advocate for lower taxes and fewer regulations as reasons for his endorsement.According to Schaff, Wallace has also developed relationships across the United States and internationally that could assist him in advancing policies he believes would benefit Maryland and the country.Schaff concluded his statement by encouraging voters to support Wallace in the November 3 election.###

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Mark Schaff Announces Endorsement of Dave Wallace for Congress News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION September 23, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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