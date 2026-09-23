Dometrain Launches Interactive 'Hands-On: Learn Git From Scratch' Course To Eliminate Developer Version Control Panic

Microsoft MVP Nick Chapsas debuts a Git course delivering instant feedback, advanced rescue operations and interactive rebase mechanics for software engineers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Software education platform Dometrain has officially launched Hands-On: Learn Git From Scratch, a comprehensive, interactive training course designed to replace fragile memorized commands with a bulletproof mental model of version control. Taught by Dometrain founder and Microsoft MVP Nick Chapsas, the course drops developers directly into a zero-setup, in-browser terminal environment with instant automated feedback on every exercise.Git remains the most ubiquitous tool in modern software development, yet thousands of engineers admit to feeling anxious when a repository enters an unexpected state, a merge conflict occurs, or a branch detaches. Hands-On: Learn Git From Scratch solves this by moving past passive video watching into active, simulated CLI execution, allowing developers to break, rescue, and rebuild repositories safely in their browser.Building a Concrete Mental Model from the Terminal UpSpanning nearly seven hours of practical instruction across 12 chapters and 56 lessons, the curriculum guides learners from creating their first local repository to orchestrating full production release flows.Key course highlights include:The Core Mechanics: Master the three locations where work lives, stage changes with intent, navigate relative references (~ and ^), and manipulate history cleanly.Conflict Resolution & Abort Safety: Learn fast-forward vs. non-fast-forward (--no-ff) merges, handle complex merge conflicts step-by-step, and utilize safety hatches like merge --abort.Rescue Operations & The Reflog: Safely undo mistakes using reset --soft, reset --mixed, and polite revert commands, while discovering how to rescue lost commits from a reset --hard using the reflog.Advanced History Operations: Manipulate commit trees using cherry-pick and rebase, manage work-in-progress state with stash, and simulate remote pushing, fetching, and pulling.Full Capstone Project: Apply all 12 modules in an end-to-end simulated release build.Nick Chapsas, Founder of Dometrain and Microsoft MVP, commented:"Most developers treat Git like a set of magic spells; they memorize add, commit, and push, and the moment a merge conflict or detached HEAD happens, they panic or delete the folder and re-clone. We built this course to get rid of that fear. By executing every command inside an interactive browser terminal with instant feedback, developers build the architectural intuition needed to navigate, clean up, and rescue any codebase with complete confidence."Availability and PricingHands-On: Learn Git From Scratch is available immediately on the Dometrain platform. The course is fully included in the newly launched Dometrain Lite tier (£10.42/month when billed annually), granting access to hands-on exercises, downloadable course code, and Dometrain's context-aware AI learning assistant.Developers can access the entire first section (Starting From Nothing) as a free preview today at dometrain.

Nick Chapsas

Dometrain

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Dometrain Launches Interactive 'Hands-On: Learn Git from Scratch' Course to Eliminate Developer Version Control Panic News Provided By Exposure Trading Ltd September 23, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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