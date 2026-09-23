Maha Govt To Issue Notification On Drought In Two Days Stands Firmly With Farmers: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Latur, Sep 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will issue a Government Resolution (GR) on the drought situation within the next two days and declare blanket aid for farmers.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Kharosa village in Latur district, the Chief Minister clarified that crop damage assessments (panchnamas) are being conducted solely because they are legally mandated.

"The government has no intention of getting farmers entangled in administrative delays. The financial aid will be extended universally," he assured, adding that the state stands firmly behind farmers by considering damage to both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Describing the condition of crops in Latur district as critical, CM Fadnavis noted that current rainfall has dropped to 50 per cent, compared to 63 per cent during previous drought years. Urging citizens to remain resilient, he assured that the state government would fully manage drinking water supplies and livestock fodder.

"We will need to support one another over the next three to four months, and the state government is fully standing by you," the Chief Minister stated.

He further assured that the state government would clear pending bills for water supply schemes to ensure every village receives drinking water.

During the visit, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar submitted a memorandum requesting assistance for local issues, while farmers carrying dried-up soybean plants met the Chief Minister to highlight the dire situation.

Acknowledging that the present conditions are even more severe than the historic 1972 drought, CM Fadnavis reaffirmed that the official order for drought declaration would be released within two days.

Following the inspection of two villages in Latur, the Chief Minister is scheduled to interact with farmers in Karajkheda and Yermala in Dharashiv district. Discussions during these visits will focus on structuring relief measures.

Meanwhile, the state administration has decided to set up dedicated 'War Rooms' at the district level to streamline drought management action. Accompanied by the Guardian Minister during the tour, CM Fadnavis was briefed on the sharp decline in agricultural output.

Reiterating his commitment, he emphasised that the severity of the situation demands immediate action without letting procedural formalities delay relief.

He further stated that the government has taken the drought situation very seriously.

The CM also assured that the government stands firmly behind the farmers. Appropriate action is underway at the government level regarding the necessary measures to be taken in light of the drought.

Furthermore, reports regarding the drought situation have been received by the government. The current situation is extremely critical. The government is providing necessary assistance to farmers, alongside extending benefits under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, said the CM.

He added that sufficient funds will be made available for this purpose.

CM Fadnavis further mentioned that detailed micro-planning has been carried out for essential requirements during the drought, such as drinking water and livestock fodder.