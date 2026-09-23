Bengal CM Reiterates Commitment To Making State Drug-Free

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said his government remains firmly committed to building a drug-free state and will continue its crackdown on illegal narcotics and trafficking networks.

In a post on X, Adhikari said the state administration and police have been taking sustained action across West Bengal to curb substance abuse and dismantle drug trafficking operations.

He reiterated the government's "zero-tolerance" approach towards illicit narcotics and vowed to intensify enforcement efforts to safeguard public health and protect the younger generation from the dangers of drug addiction.

Highlighting a recent operation in Dakshin Dinajpur district, the Chief Minister said nearly two lakh bottles of illegally procured and smuggled codeine-based cough syrup were seized and subsequently destroyed by the police.

"Following this proactive enforcement, the concerned pharmaceutical manufacturer, Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd, has submitted a formal representation pledging cooperation in curbing the drug menace. To support our mission of securing a drug-free public health system and preventing the misuse of pharmaceutical formulations, the company has formally undertaken that its product, Eskuf Cough Syrup, will no longer be sold directly or through its local sales depot to any dealer within the State of West Bengal. Furthermore, the company has recalled all existing inventory of the product from its local depot," the CM said.

According to him, the company has undertaken not to sell its Eskuf Cough Syrup directly or through its local sales depot to dealers in West Bengal and has recalled all existing stock of the product from its local depot in the state.

"There is absolutely zero tolerance for illicit narcotics and drug trafficking in Bengal. Our administration will continue to act relentlessly to protect public health and secure a safe future for the coming generations," Adhikari said, while commending the police and local administration for their vigilance and dedicated service.

The Chief Minister called upon citizens to join the government's efforts in creating a healthier, safer and drug-free West Bengal.