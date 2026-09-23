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Indigo's London-Delhi Flight Returns To Heathrow After Tech Issue

Indigo's London-Delhi Flight Returns To Heathrow After Tech Issue


2026-09-23 06:15:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

IndiGo flight 6E 04, operating from London to New Delhi, returned safely to London Heathrow Airport after a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft back to Heathrow, where it landed safely. "A technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 04 operating from London to New Delhi on 22 September 2026. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at London Heathrow Airport," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Aircraft Undergoing Maintenance

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, the airline added.

Passenger Arrangements

IndiGo said it had also made arrangements for affected passengers, including hotel accommodation and seats on the next available flights. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all possible efforts to minimise it, including offering them hotel stays and accommodating them on the next available flights to ensure they reach their destination," the spokesperson said.

IndiGo on Safety

Reaffirming the airline's focus on safety, IndiGo said, "The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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