India A Vs Aus A Multi-Day Match Moved From Dharamshala To Mohali

The multi-day match between India A Women and Australia A Women, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, has been shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali due to the impact of prolonged rainfall on the outfield and prevailing ground conditions. The fixture will now be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which is also hosting the ongoing three-match One-Day series between the two teams, according to a media release from BCCI.

Series Recap and Current Status

The venue change comes after the opening One-Day match, in which India A Women registered a four-wicket victory while chasing a target of 236 runs. India recovered from an early setback at 46 for three through a match-defining 126-run partnership between Tejal Hasabnis and Anushka Sharma. Hasabnis scored 81 off 82 balls, including six sixes, while Sharma contributed 55. Earlier, disciplined bowling from Vaishnavi Sharma and Raghavi Bisht helped restrict Australia A to 235 after the visitors had put together an 81-run opening stand between Tahlia Wilson and Rachel Trenaman.

Australia A had earlier swept the three-match T20I series 3-0, with all matches played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

The second One-Day match is currently underway at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, with the third fixture also scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday. The multi-day match will conclude the India A Women-Australia A Women series.

Squads

India A Women's squad: Yastika Bhatia (captain), Anushka Sharma (vice-captain), Akshita Bhagat, Uma Chetry, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Priya Punia, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, Tanisha Singh, Vaishnavi Sharma and Dinesh Vrinda.

Australia A Women's squad: Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Milly Illingworth, Charli Knott, Anika Learoyd, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Frankie Nicklin, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb and Tahlia Wilson. (ANI)

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