Khatima School's Dramatic Stunt Tackles Kids' Mobile Phone Addiction

Dramatic Awareness Programme on Mobile Addiction

A unique awareness exercise conducted at a school in Khatima, near the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, has gained attention on social media for highlighting the issue of mobile phone addiction among children. The video initially appeared to show a major accident at the school, leaving viewers shocked. However, the scenes were part of an awareness programme organised by the school to educate students about the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone usage and encourage them to focus on studies and outdoor activities.

Located near the dense forests of Khatima, the school conducted a special exercise to make students aware of the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone usage. The dramatic scenes filmed during the programme left viewers shocked for a few moments before the purpose behind them became clear. After the video surfaced on social media, several people appreciated the objective of the initiative.

School's Rationale and Positive Outcome

It was conducted at Adarsh India Montessori School in Birya, Khatima, following concerns raised by parents over their children spending excessive time on mobile phones. School manager Hema Chufal said the programme was organised at the request of parents and that it has had a positive impact on the students. She said children have become more conscious about their mobile phone usage and are now paying greater attention to their studies.

“Today's fear can be the start of a better future tomorrow. Due to continuous requests and concerns from parents that their children are constantly glued to mobile phones, they don't eat food, their eyesight is weakening, they are developing health problems, and children aren't going out to play,” Chufal told ANI.

She said the school initially tried explaining the issue to children with love and affection but later conducted the awareness exercise to make them understand the impact of excessive phone usage.“Through this activity that we conducted, the children's attraction toward mobile phones reduced a bit, and they created some distance from phones. Even the parents are very happy with this. Now the children are going to the playground, they are playing,” she added.

Chufal clarified that all precautions were taken during the exercise to ensure the safety of students.“This exercise was conducted in the school. While this exercise was being carried out, full precautions were taken to ensure that no child was harmed. It was done merely to scare them slightly for the purpose of making them understand,” she said.

Parents Applaud 'Positive Difference'

Parents who visited the school also said the awareness campaign had made a positive difference. They said some children are now even advising their parents to reduce their own mobile phone usage. They also appreciated the school's initiative and said they noticed behavioural changes among their children.

Soni Samant said,“Here, parents had a lot of complaints that their children constantly watch mobile phones. So, the parents themselves asked the teachers to do something so that the children stay away from mobiles.”

She added that children who earlier spent time on phones were now refusing to use them after the awareness activity.“When we offer, 'Children, do you want to watch the mobile?', they immediately refuse, saying, 'No, no, we don't want to watch it because we've been taught so in school,'” Samant said.

Another parent, Renu Chand, said the exercise had brought a positive change in her child's habits.“As soon as the child came home, he immediately started saying, 'Mommy, we must not use the phone. I won't use it, and you shouldn't use it either.' He was even telling his grandmother not to use the phone,” she said.

Chand added that the awareness drive had also encouraged parents to reduce their own mobile phone usage.“Because of him, we also have to use it less,” she said with a laugh.

The school management said such awareness activities should be organised in schools to help children understand the importance of limiting screen time and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)