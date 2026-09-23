Indian Railways Commissions KAVACH 4.0 On South Central Railway

Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in railway safety with the successful commissioning of KAVACH Version 4.0 for the first time on South Central Railway (SCR). The upgraded Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system has been commissioned over 108 Route Kilometres on the Malkajgiri-Kamareddi section of Hyderabad Division, marking an advancement from KAVACH Version 3.2 to Version 4.0.

Upgraded System for Enhanced Safety

According to Indian Railways, the latest version incorporates technological improvements based on the operational experience gained from the deployment of KAVACH Version 3.2 across 1,465 Route Kilometres on South Central Railway. KAVACH 4.0 brings enhanced safety features, improved reliability and advanced technology aimed at making train operations safer. The upgraded system is planned for large-scale deployment across the Indian Railways network.

Developed indigenously by Indian Railways, KAVACH functions as an Automatic Train Protection system designed to assist loco pilots in maintaining prescribed speed limits and automatically apply brakes in critical situations if required. The system is aimed at preventing Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD), controlling train speed during emergencies and reducing the risk of collisions. It also supports safer train operations during adverse weather conditions.

Key Improvements in Version 4.0

The key improvements introduced in KAVACH 4.0 include increased location accuracy for precise train positioning, improved information on signal aspects in larger yards, station-to-station communication through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) and direct integration with existing Electronic Interlocking Systems.

Implementation and Safety Certification

The upgraded system requires safety certification of the highest order, Safety Integrity Level-4 (SIL-4), reflecting its critical role in railway operations. Implementation of KAVACH involves multiple components, including installation of Station KAVACH at stations and block sections, RFID tags along tracks, telecommunication towers, optical fibre cables and Loco KAVACH equipment on locomotives.

The commissioning of KAVACH Version 4.0 on South Central Railway is expected to strengthen indigenous railway safety technology and support the expansion of advanced train protection systems across the Indian Railways network. (ANI)

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