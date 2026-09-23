Entri App Ties Up With IIT Palakkad Technology Ihub Foundation (IPTIF)

Entri App has entered a collaboration with IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) to bring campus-based, industry-designed skilling programmes across South India.

This kicks off with two five-day, hands-on short-term courses – one in EV Technology and one in Mobile Robot Development. They will be delivered on the IPTIF, IIT Palakkad campus. A six-month flagship programme is in the pipeline with a dedicated campus immersion module.

For Entri, the tie-up marks a step deeper into high-intensity, lab-based technical skilling. This will move beyond online-first learning into programmes anchored in IIT infrastructure and validated by IIT faculties.

Who is IPTIF & Why this Partnership Matters

IPTIF is a Section 8 company incorporated by IIT Palakkad in 2020. It is one of 25 Technology Innovation Hubs supported by the Department of Science and Technology under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

Located in Palakkad, it is positioned as a connecting point between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. IIT Palakkad's campus gives the collaboration a natural reach across both states, which is where Entri plans to focus its early outreach.

What makes the collaboration distinct is the design process itself. The courses are not generic curricula wrapped around an IIT name. They are shaped directly by the labs on campus that includes facilities for



Battery testing

3D design and scanning

PCB design

IoT development boards

Robotics and automation

Drone technology

Embedded systems and microcontrollers

CNC Mechanical fabrication

One of the major highlights is that the students train on the same equipment researchers use and not simulated versions of it.

Under the model, IPTIF owns end-to-end course delivery on campus, while Entri leads sales, marketing, and learner outreach.

Entri App: What it Brings to the Table

Entri App is an edtech and skilling platform focused on making career-oriented, industry-relevant learning accessible to students and job-seekers.

Its role in the IPTIF partnership is not curriculum design but reach. It primarily drives learner outreach so that campus-grade technical training is not limited to students with IIT aspirations.

That distinction matters for how the partnership is structured. IPTIF owns delivery because it owns the infrastructure.

Entri's job is making sure the right students, especially outside IIT Palakkad's immediate network across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, actually hear about these programmes before seats fill up. So, hands-on learning experience on Electrical Vehicle, an industry demand choice along with the surging Mobile Robot Development expertise is a good move.

It's the same specialization split behind Entri's other skilling verticals. They partner with domain experts on content and delivery, and put full weight behind getting qualified learners in the door.

What is Launching First: Two Five-Day, On-Campus Courses

Two short-term programmes are rolling out first, launching a week apart in September, with three batches running per course each month and 25 learners per batch.

1. Five-Day Hands-On EV Training

This is a full-time, on-campus programme built around real EV hardware rather than classroom theory alone.

Each day of the five-day format is split into 2.5 hours of theory, 1.5 hours of hands-on practical work, and a 1-hour problem-solving tutorial.

Core topics covered include:



EV architecture and power flow

Lithium-ion battery technology

Battery Management Systems (BMS)

Motor drives and power electronics Battery testing and diagnostics

Learners work through a concept-to-application-to-testing progression, using IPTIF's battery testing lab, EV and motor testing setup, and fab lab for rapid prototyping.

By the end, the programme aims to leave students with



System-level EV understanding

Battery testing fundamentals

Motor-drive basics Direct exposure to industry-grade testing infrastructure

This is designed specifically for ITI, Diploma, or B.Tech students and graduates looking to bridge the gap between what they learn in class and what the EV industry expects from day one.

2. Design to Simulation – Mobile Robot Development Using Fusion 360 and ROS 2

The second course takes learners through the mobile robotics development pipeline, from design through simulation, using Fusion 360 for modeling and ROS 2 (Robot Operating System) for robotic control and simulation. It is delivered as a full-time, hands-on programme on the IPTIF, IIT Palakkad campus.

A third short-term course, on additive manufacturing, 3D modeling, and reverse engineering, is also part of the short-term course lineup and will follow in the batch rollout.

What is Coming Next: Six-Month Flagship Programmes with Campus Immersion

Alongside the short-term courses, Entri and IPTIF are developing five, six-month, high-ticket programmes for this financial year.

Unlike the five-day courses, these longer programmes will have co-owned curricula, reviewed and validated by IIT Palakkad professors. This will include a structured campus immersion component, which gives learners sustained, in-person time on campus rather than a single short module.

The Team Driving the Collaboration

From IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation:



Dr. Saishyam Narayanan – CEO, IPTIF

Dr. Rijesh Krishna – COO, IPTIF

Madhu V M – Senior Associate, Skill Development, IPTIF Dr. Rajeswari R – Manager, HR and Administration

From Entri App:



Mohammed Hisamuddin – CEO, Entri App

Rashid Mohyideen – Content Operations Head

Aswin K R – Head of Learning and Impact

Nabeel Ahammed O K – Vertical Head, Technical Skilling

Rafsal A – Category Manager, Technical Skilling (Tamil Nadu) Sachin Babu O P – Category Manager, Technical Skilling (Kerala)

What this Collaboration Means for the Next Generation of Engineers

Here is the shift that actually brings the impact – EV Technology and Robotics training is moving from the lecture hall to the lab bench.