Kazakhstan Allocates About $52Mn For Second Runway At Shymkent Airport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An additional 23.5 billion tenge (about $52.47 million) has been allocated for the construction of a second runway at the international airport in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, the press service of the government said.

Construction of the second runway at Shymkent International Airport has been underway since October 2025.

The new runway will be 3,900 meters long and 75 meters wide. It will be equipped with modern lighting systems and comply with international standards, allowing the airport to receive aircraft in difficult weather conditions and limited visibility.

The construction is linked to the condition of the airport's existing runway. Its major overhaul was carried out in 2007, while another repair is required in 2027. Carrying out the work would result in a prolonged suspension of airport operations.

In addition, the existing runway needs to be extended in accordance with a requirement issued by Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration.

"The implementation of the project will ensure uninterrupted airport operations during the further development of its infrastructure, increase its capacity to receive heavy passenger and cargo aircraft, expand international cargo transportation and strengthen Shymkent's transit potential," the government press service said.

The development of aviation infrastructure is in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's task of turning Kazakhstan into a major aviation hub in Eurasia, developing air hubs and integrating them into global logistics chains.

Meanwhile, an additional 10 billion tenge (about $22.33 million) has been allocated for a healthcare facility in Shymkent.

A new 200-bed perinatal center is being built in the Aksai microdistrict. The medical facility will be designed to handle up to 7,000 births annually and provide comprehensive medical care for mothers and newborns.

In addition to obstetrics, gynecology, and neonatology departments, the center will include neonatal surgery for treating newborns with complex conditions. It will also have a diagnostic laboratory, a facility for genetic research, and consultation and rehabilitation departments.

The dollar conversions are based on an exchange rate of 447.85 tenge per $1.