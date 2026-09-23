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Netherlands Data Center Portfolio Expands As Existing Capacity And Upcoming Developments Unlock New Investment Opportunities


2026-09-23 06:03:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The mature Dutch colocation market is led by major operators, while Amsterdam-focused expansion creates opportunities for contractors, infrastructure suppliers and new entrants.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Netherlands Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis Database

This Excel database provides a comprehensive portfolio analysis of the Netherlands data center market, covering 129 existing colocation facilities and 18 upcoming data center developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center locations, operators, white-floor space, IT load capacity, rack capacity, development pipelines, infrastructure investment, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing.

The database supports strategic planning, market entry assessments, investment analysis, site selection, competitive benchmarking, and capacity forecasting across the Netherlands colocation data center market. Geographic coverage includes Aalsmeer, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, The Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, and Zwolle.

Netherlands Data Center Market Coverage

  • Detailed analysis of 129 operational data centers
  • Detailed analysis of 18 upcoming data center projects
  • Existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet
  • Installed IT load capacity in 2026
  • Planned capacity additions between 2026 and 2031
  • Existing and forecast rack capacity
  • Retail colocation pricing for quarter racks, half racks, and full rack cabinets
  • Wholesale colocation pricing per kW

Key Netherlands Data Center Market Highlights

EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, and Equinix lead the Netherlands data center market by white-floor area and installed IT load capacity. Their extensive portfolios reinforce the country's position as one of Europe's most established colocation and digital infrastructure markets.

The Netherlands currently supports more than 163,000 data center racks, demonstrating the maturity and scale of its colocation ecosystem. Installed IT capacity is approximately 900 MW, while the development pipeline includes about 884 MW of additional capacity. If completed as planned, these projects would nearly double the country's available IT load capacity.

Amsterdam remains the primary data center hub and accounts for nearly 90% of planned new rack capacity. The upcoming development pipeline is concentrated among a relatively small group of operators and investors, with 18 projects expected to add more than 800 MW to the Netherlands data center market.

Existing Data Center Facility Intelligence

Coverage of the 129 existing facilities includes:

  • Market snapshot
  • Region, country, and city
  • Facility address
  • Operator or owner
  • Data center name and facility code
  • White-floor area
  • IT load capacity
  • Rack capacity
  • Year operations commenced
  • Tier design standard
  • Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Project Intelligence

Coverage of the 18 upcoming facilities includes:

  • Investment snapshot
  • Region, country, and city
  • Investor or developer
  • Planned white-floor area
  • Planned IT load capacity
  • Total investment in USD millions
  • Electrical infrastructure investment
  • Mechanical infrastructure investment
  • General construction services investment
  • Announcement year
  • Project status, including operational, under construction, announced, or planned
  • Operational or expected opening year

Target Audience

The Netherlands data center database is designed for organizations evaluating market opportunities, infrastructure requirements, investment potential, and competitive positioning. Primary users include:

  • Data center real estate investment trusts
  • Data center construction contractors
  • Electrical, mechanical, and digital infrastructure providers
  • Colocation operators and new market entrants
  • Consulting, advisory, and research firms
  • Corporate organizations and government agencies

With detailed facility-level records and forward-looking development data, this Excel product offers an actionable view of Netherlands data center capacity, colocation pricing, operator portfolios, construction activity, and investment trends through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • AtlasEdge
  • Atom86
  • BIT
  • CapitaLand
  • Cellnex
  • CloudHQ
  • Cogent Communications
  • ColoHouse
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CyrusOne
  • Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
  • Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
  • Datacenter.com
  • DataOne
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Eurofiber Cloud Infra
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Great Grey Investments
  • Greenhouse Datacenters
  • Gyro Centre (nLighten)
  • Goodman
  • Interconnect
  • IPTP Networks
  • Iron Mountain
  • ITB2 Datacenters,Kolo DC
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Lumen Technologies
  • maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
  • NIKHEF Hosting
  • nLighten
  • NorthC
  • NTT DATA
  • Penta Infra
  • Previder
  • QTS Realty Trust
  • Serverfarm
  • Switch Data Centers
  • Serverius
  • Smartdc
  • Yondr

For more information about this report visit

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