Netherlands Data Center Portfolio Expands As Existing Capacity And Upcoming Developments Unlock New Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The mature Dutch colocation market is led by major operators, while Amsterdam-focused expansion creates opportunities for contractors, infrastructure suppliers and new entrants.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Netherlands Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis Database

This Excel database provides a comprehensive portfolio analysis of the Netherlands data center market, covering 129 existing colocation facilities and 18 upcoming data center developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center locations, operators, white-floor space, IT load capacity, rack capacity, development pipelines, infrastructure investment, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing.

The database supports strategic planning, market entry assessments, investment analysis, site selection, competitive benchmarking, and capacity forecasting across the Netherlands colocation data center market. Geographic coverage includes Aalsmeer, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, The Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, and Zwolle.

Netherlands Data Center Market Coverage



Detailed analysis of 129 operational data centers

Detailed analysis of 18 upcoming data center projects

Existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet

Installed IT load capacity in 2026

Planned capacity additions between 2026 and 2031

Existing and forecast rack capacity

Retail colocation pricing for quarter racks, half racks, and full rack cabinets Wholesale colocation pricing per kW

Key Netherlands Data Center Market Highlights

EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, and Equinix lead the Netherlands data center market by white-floor area and installed IT load capacity. Their extensive portfolios reinforce the country's position as one of Europe's most established colocation and digital infrastructure markets.

The Netherlands currently supports more than 163,000 data center racks, demonstrating the maturity and scale of its colocation ecosystem. Installed IT capacity is approximately 900 MW, while the development pipeline includes about 884 MW of additional capacity. If completed as planned, these projects would nearly double the country's available IT load capacity.

Amsterdam remains the primary data center hub and accounts for nearly 90% of planned new rack capacity. The upcoming development pipeline is concentrated among a relatively small group of operators and investors, with 18 projects expected to add more than 800 MW to the Netherlands data center market.

Existing Data Center Facility Intelligence

Coverage of the 129 existing facilities includes:



Market snapshot

Region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner

Data center name and facility code

White-floor area

IT load capacity

Rack capacity

Year operations commenced

Tier design standard Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Project Intelligence

Coverage of the 18 upcoming facilities includes:



Investment snapshot

Region, country, and city

Investor or developer

Planned white-floor area

Planned IT load capacity

Total investment in USD millions

Electrical infrastructure investment

Mechanical infrastructure investment

General construction services investment

Announcement year

Project status, including operational, under construction, announced, or planned Operational or expected opening year

Target Audience

The Netherlands data center database is designed for organizations evaluating market opportunities, infrastructure requirements, investment potential, and competitive positioning. Primary users include:



Data center real estate investment trusts

Data center construction contractors

Electrical, mechanical, and digital infrastructure providers

Colocation operators and new market entrants

Consulting, advisory, and research firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

With detailed facility-level records and forward-looking development data, this Excel product offers an actionable view of Netherlands data center capacity, colocation pricing, operator portfolios, construction activity, and investment trends through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AtlasEdge

Atom86

BIT

CapitaLand

Cellnex

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter.com

DataOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

Global Switch

Google

Great Grey Investments

Greenhouse Datacenters

Gyro Centre (nLighten)

Goodman

Interconnect

IPTP Networks

Iron Mountain

ITB2 Datacenters,Kolo DC

Keppel Data Centres

Lumen Technologies

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

NIKHEF Hosting

nLighten

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Previder

QTS Realty Trust

Serverfarm

Switch Data Centers

Serverius

Smartdc Yondr

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900