Netherlands Data Center Portfolio Expands As Existing Capacity And Upcoming Developments Unlock New Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Netherlands Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Netherlands Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis Database
This Excel database provides a comprehensive portfolio analysis of the Netherlands data center market, covering 129 existing colocation facilities and 18 upcoming data center developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center locations, operators, white-floor space, IT load capacity, rack capacity, development pipelines, infrastructure investment, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing.
The database supports strategic planning, market entry assessments, investment analysis, site selection, competitive benchmarking, and capacity forecasting across the Netherlands colocation data center market. Geographic coverage includes Aalsmeer, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, The Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, and Zwolle.
Netherlands Data Center Market Coverage
- Detailed analysis of 129 operational data centers Detailed analysis of 18 upcoming data center projects Existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet Installed IT load capacity in 2026 Planned capacity additions between 2026 and 2031 Existing and forecast rack capacity Retail colocation pricing for quarter racks, half racks, and full rack cabinets Wholesale colocation pricing per kW
Key Netherlands Data Center Market Highlights
EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, and Equinix lead the Netherlands data center market by white-floor area and installed IT load capacity. Their extensive portfolios reinforce the country's position as one of Europe's most established colocation and digital infrastructure markets.
The Netherlands currently supports more than 163,000 data center racks, demonstrating the maturity and scale of its colocation ecosystem. Installed IT capacity is approximately 900 MW, while the development pipeline includes about 884 MW of additional capacity. If completed as planned, these projects would nearly double the country's available IT load capacity.
Amsterdam remains the primary data center hub and accounts for nearly 90% of planned new rack capacity. The upcoming development pipeline is concentrated among a relatively small group of operators and investors, with 18 projects expected to add more than 800 MW to the Netherlands data center market.
Existing Data Center Facility Intelligence
Coverage of the 129 existing facilities includes:
- Market snapshot Region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner Data center name and facility code White-floor area IT load capacity Rack capacity Year operations commenced Tier design standard Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Project Intelligence
Coverage of the 18 upcoming facilities includes:
- Investment snapshot Region, country, and city Investor or developer Planned white-floor area Planned IT load capacity Total investment in USD millions Electrical infrastructure investment Mechanical infrastructure investment General construction services investment Announcement year Project status, including operational, under construction, announced, or planned Operational or expected opening year
Target Audience
The Netherlands data center database is designed for organizations evaluating market opportunities, infrastructure requirements, investment potential, and competitive positioning. Primary users include:
- Data center real estate investment trusts Data center construction contractors Electrical, mechanical, and digital infrastructure providers Colocation operators and new market entrants Consulting, advisory, and research firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
With detailed facility-level records and forward-looking development data, this Excel product offers an actionable view of Netherlands data center capacity, colocation pricing, operator portfolios, construction activity, and investment trends through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AtlasEdge Atom86 BIT CapitaLand Cellnex CloudHQ Cogent Communications ColoHouse Colt Data Centre Services CyrusOne Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC) Datacenter Groningen (Weserve) Datacenter.com DataOne Digital Realty EdgeConneX Equinix Eurofiber Cloud Infra Global Switch Google Great Grey Investments Greenhouse Datacenters Gyro Centre (nLighten) Goodman Interconnect IPTP Networks Iron Mountain ITB2 Datacenters,Kolo DC Keppel Data Centres Lumen Technologies maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS NIKHEF Hosting nLighten NorthC NTT DATA Penta Infra Previder QTS Realty Trust Serverfarm Switch Data Centers Serverius Smartdc Yondr
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