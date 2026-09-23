Canada ASIC Market Poised For Growth Through 2031 Canada ASIC Market Forecast To Reach USD 619.8 Million By 2031 As AI And Advanced Packaging Investments Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's ASIC opportunities center on AI accelerators, secure telecom chips and advanced packaging, supported by design expertise but constrained by foundry dependence, costs and talent gaps.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) market is forecast to grow from USD 405.2 million in 2026 to USD 619.8 million by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%. Market expansion is being supported by investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, telecommunications security, advanced semiconductor packaging, and specialised chip design.

Canada is strengthening its position as a semiconductor design and intellectual property hub within the North American technology ecosystem. Rather than competing primarily through large-scale domestic wafer fabrication, the country is focusing on high-value ASIC design, heterogeneous integration, advanced packaging, and domain-specific computing. Specialised technology clusters in Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal are contributing to demand for AI accelerators, secure communications processors, and data centre chips.

AI Infrastructure Drives Canada ASIC Market Growth

Federal investment in sovereign AI computing capacity is a major catalyst for the Canadian ASIC market. The Government of Canada's USD 2.4 billion AI investment package, announced in early 2024, supports the development of domestic data centres, supercomputing infrastructure, and advanced AI capabilities. These initiatives are increasing demand for full-custom and semi-custom ASICs designed for AI model training and inference.

Dedicated AI accelerators offer strong performance-per-watt, reduced latency, and optimised processing for data-intensive workloads. As Canadian organisations expand AI deployments across cloud environments, edge systems, research institutions, and commercial applications, demand for energy-efficient custom silicon is expected to rise significantly.

Telecommunications Security Supports Custom Silicon Demand

Telecommunications infrastructure security represents another important market driver. Canadian carriers and network operators face increasingly stringent cyber resilience and supply chain requirements. This environment is creating opportunities for custom network processing units, cryptographic accelerator ASICs, and networking-optimised silicon.

Applications including high-speed encryption, deep packet inspection, secure data transmission, and network function virtualisation require high processing performance with minimal power consumption. These requirements are expected to sustain demand for specialised ASIC solutions across Canada's telecommunications sector.

Advanced Packaging Expands Domestic Semiconductor Capabilities

Public and private investment in advanced packaging is improving Canada's role in the global ASIC supply chain. A USD 59.9 million federal investment in IBM Canada and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre forms part of a broader USD 226.5 million programme supporting semiconductor innovation. The initiative is expanding heterogeneous integration and back-end processing capabilities at IBM's Bromont, Quebec facility.

These investments could establish Canada as an important North American centre for chiplet integration and advanced packaging. They also allow domestic companies to capture more ASIC value without the capital requirements associated with leading-edge wafer fabrication.

Market Constraints

Limited domestic wafer fabrication remains the primary structural challenge. Canadian fabless ASIC companies rely heavily on foundries in Taiwan and South Korea, particularly for advanced process nodes. This dependence exposes the market to geopolitical risk, logistics disruption, extended development timelines, and higher production costs.

High non-recurring engineering costs for 5 nm and 7 nm technologies also restrict participation by smaller companies. Rising mask, verification, and development expenses favour well-capitalised organisations. At the same time, limited availability of engineers with advanced-node design expertise could affect the speed of market expansion.

Technology and Application Outlook

Data centres and cloud computing are projected to be the fastest-growing application areas, supported by AI accelerator adoption and sovereign computing initiatives. Defence and aerospace are expected to provide stable demand for high-reliability and mission-critical ASICs, while telecommunications, healthcare, industrial IoT, and automotive applications will contribute to broader market growth.

Leading-edge 5 nm and 7 nm technologies are anticipated to record strong growth in AI and cloud computing. Mature nodes will remain important for defence, industrial, and automotive systems requiring certification, reliability, and supply continuity. Full-custom ASICs are expected to maintain a strong position in high-performance data centre and defence applications, while semi-custom and programmable solutions will support telecommunications projects requiring shorter design cycles.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Outlook

The Canada ASIC market includes global semiconductor companies and specialised domestic design firms. Intel, TSMC, AMD, NVIDIA, and Marvell Technology are prominent participants serving Canadian demand. TSMC remains a critical manufacturing partner for fabless companies requiring access to advanced-node production.

Canadian-headquartered Untether AI demonstrates the country's design-led model through proprietary inference ASICs for energy-efficient data centre and edge AI applications. Partnerships among domestic semiconductor companies, federal funding organisations, IBM Canada, and C2MI will remain central to strengthening Canada's competitive position.

Key Report Benefits



Analysis of market segments, policies, industry verticals, regional conditions, and socioeconomic factors

Assessment of competitive strategies, market positioning, and entry opportunities

Evaluation of key market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, and future trends

Actionable recommendations supporting investment, expansion, and revenue growth Relevant insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical analysis from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Market opportunities, challenges, supply chain conditions, regulations, and technology trends

Revenue forecasts across major applications, product types, process nodes, and regions

Competitive positioning, corporate strategies, and market share analysis Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and recent developments

Businesses can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographic expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, product development, and competitive intelligence. Overall, the Canada ASIC market is positioned for sustained growth through 2031 as AI infrastructure, secure telecommunications, advanced packaging, and specialised semiconductor design become increasingly important to the national technology economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. CANADA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Advanced Nodes

5.2.1. 3 nm and below

5.3. Leading-Edge Nodes

5.3.1. 5 nm

5.3.2. 7 nm

5.4. Mid-Range Nodes

5.4.1. 10 nm

5.4.2. 12 nm

5.4.3. 14 nm

5.4.4. 16 nm

5.5. Mature Nodes

5.5.1. 22 nm and above

6. CANADA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Full-Custom ASIC

6.3. Semi-Custom ASIC

6.3.1. Standard Cell-Based ASIC

6.3.2. Gate-Array Based ASIC

6.4. Programmable ASIC

6.5. Others

7. CANADA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Networking & Telecommunications

7.5. Data Centers & Cloud Computing

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Industrial & IoT

7.8. Defense & Aerospace

7.9. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Intel

9.2. AMD

9.3. NVIDIA

9.4. TSMC

9.5. Marvell Technology

9.6. Onsemi

9.7. Infineon Technologies

9.8. GaN Systems

9.9. Untether AI

9.10. Tenstorrent

10. APPENDIX

10.1. Currency

10.2. Assumptions

10.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

10.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

10.5. Research Methodology

10.6. Abbreviations

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

Companies Featured



Intel

AMD

NVIDIA

TSMC

Marvell Technology

Onsemi

Infineon Technologies

GaN Systems

Untether AI Tenstorrent

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