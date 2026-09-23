MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global pharmacovigilance software market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2026 to USD 12.7 billion by 2036, at a 10.9% CAGR. Growth is driven by stricter drug safety regulations, expanding clinical trials, rising adverse event data, and adoption of AI, automation, NLP and cloud platforms. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific will grow fastest. Key players include Oracle, IQVIA, ArisGlobal, Parexel, ICON, Veeva Systems and RxLogix.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pharmacovigilance Software Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global market by evaluating current industry dynamics, technological advancements, competitive developments, and future growth opportunities across major functionalities, deployment modes, end users, and geographic regions.

Pharmacovigilance software has become an essential component of modern drug safety management by enabling pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare providers, and regulatory authorities to efficiently collect, process, analyze, monitor, and report adverse drug reactions and safety events. These software platforms support critical pharmacovigilance activities, including adverse event reporting, case intake and processing, signal detection, risk management, regulatory submissions, safety database management, compliance monitoring, and post-marketing surveillance. Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, automation, natural language processing (NLP), cloud computing, and advanced analytics have significantly improved safety signal identification, case processing efficiency, regulatory compliance, and real-time drug safety monitoring. In parallel, increasing drug development activities, rising complexity of clinical trials, growing regulatory scrutiny, expanding pharmaceutical pipelines, and increasing emphasis on patient safety continue to create favorable conditions for market growth.

This report presents a detailed evaluation of the factors influencing market performance while providing strategic insights into industry trends, technology adoption, regulatory developments, drug safety initiatives, and competitive positioning. It also examines evolving customer requirements, investment patterns, product innovation, commercialization strategies, and strategic collaborations adopted by industry participants. The study is designed to support strategic planning by providing reliable market intelligence and long-term forecasts for stakeholders operating across the pharmacovigilance software value chain.

Market Dynamics

The market continues to expand due to the increasing volume of adverse event data generated during clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance, growing regulatory requirements for drug safety reporting, increasing pharmaceutical research and development activities, and rising adoption of digital solutions for safety management. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly implementing pharmacovigilance software platforms to automate case management, improve regulatory compliance, enhance safety monitoring efficiency, and reduce manual processing requirements. Growing adoption of advanced therapies, biologics, personalized medicines, and complex treatment modalities is further increasing the need for robust pharmacovigilance systems capable of managing large and diverse safety datasets.

Technological innovation remains one of the defining characteristics of this market. Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, automation, cloud-based platforms, and predictive analytics are transforming pharmacovigilance operations. These technologies enable automated adverse event identification, intelligent case triaging, duplicate detection, automated reporting, safety signal generation, literature surveillance, and predictive risk assessment while improving accuracy and reducing processing timelines. AI-powered pharmacovigilance solutions are increasingly being adopted to manage growing volumes of structured and unstructured safety data generated from clinical trials, electronic health records, social media platforms, medical literature, and spontaneous reporting systems. Increasing investments in research and development by healthcare technology companies and drug safety solution providers are expected to accelerate product innovation and expand the capabilities of next-generation pharmacovigilance platforms.

Despite favorable growth prospects, several factors continue to influence market expansion. High implementation and maintenance costs, complex integration with existing enterprise systems, data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, regulatory variability across countries, and challenges associated with data standardization remain important barriers to broader market adoption. In addition, limited availability of skilled pharmacovigilance professionals, resistance to transitioning from traditional manual processes, and challenges associated with implementing AI-driven solutions in regulated environments continue to create operational challenges for organizations.

The market nevertheless presents considerable opportunities for technology providers and investors. Increasing adoption of cloud-based pharmacovigilance platforms, expansion of AI-driven safety surveillance, growing outsourcing of pharmacovigilance activities to CROs, increasing focus on real-time drug safety monitoring, and rising investments in digital transformation across the pharmaceutical industry are expected to support sustained market growth over the coming years. Strategic collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, CROs, regulatory technology providers, healthcare organizations, and software developers are accelerating technology adoption while facilitating the development of intelligent drug safety ecosystems. At the same time, market participants must address evolving regulatory requirements, cybersecurity risks, interoperability challenges, competitive pricing pressures, and continuously changing customer expectations regarding automation, compliance, scalability, and operational efficiency to maintain long-term market leadership.

Segment Analysis

The report provides an extensive analysis of the pharmacovigilance software market across functionality, deployment mode, end user, and geography, enabling stakeholders to identify high-growth segments and emerging investment opportunities.

Based on functionality, the market is analyzed across adverse event reporting & management, signal detection & management, risk management, regulatory compliance management, case processing & workflow management, and other functionalities. Adverse event reporting & management solutions continue to account for the largest share of the market owing to their critical role in collecting, processing, documenting, and reporting safety events associated with pharmaceutical products. Increasing regulatory requirements for timely adverse event reporting and growing volumes of safety data generated from clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance are driving adoption of these solutions. Signal detection & management solutions are expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced analytics for identifying potential safety signals from large and diverse datasets. Risk management and regulatory compliance management solutions are also witnessing strong demand as pharmaceutical companies increasingly focus on maintaining global regulatory compliance and improving proactive safety monitoring.

From a deployment mode perspective, the report evaluates cloud-based and on-premises solutions. Cloud-based pharmacovigilance software solutions are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, flexible deployment models, simplified maintenance, real-time accessibility, and ability to support geographically distributed safety teams. Increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms among pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) is further accelerating cloud adoption. Cloud-based solutions enable organizations to efficiently manage increasing safety data volumes while improving collaboration, workflow automation, and regulatory reporting capabilities. On-premises solutions continue to maintain a significant market share, particularly among large pharmaceutical companies and regulatory organizations requiring greater control over sensitive safety data, customized infrastructure, and internal compliance management.

The report further evaluates market performance across major end-user categories, including pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), healthcare providers, regulatory authorities, and other organizations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to account for the largest share of the market owing to increasing drug development activities, expanding clinical trial pipelines, growing regulatory obligations, and rising adoption of automated drug safety management systems. These organizations are increasingly implementing pharmacovigilance software to improve operational efficiency, manage global safety reporting requirements, and enhance compliance across multiple regulatory jurisdictions.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the increasing outsourcing of pharmacovigilance activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. CROs are adopting advanced pharmacovigilance platforms to manage safety operations for multiple clients, improve case processing efficiency, and provide scalable drug safety services. Healthcare providers and regulatory authorities are also increasingly adopting pharmacovigilance technologies to improve adverse event reporting, strengthen medication safety monitoring, and enhance public health surveillance.

Regional Analysis

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of market performance across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each regional analysis considers pharmaceutical industry growth, regulatory frameworks, clinical trial activities, healthcare infrastructure, technology adoption, and competitive intensity to provide a holistic understanding of regional growth dynamics.

North America currently represents the largest share of the global market owing to its advanced pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, strong regulatory framework, high adoption of healthcare IT solutions, increasing clinical research activities, and presence of leading pharmacovigilance software providers. Stringent regulatory requirements from organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), increasing focus on drug safety compliance, and growing adoption of AI-powered safety monitoring solutions continue to strengthen the region's market leadership.

Europe continues to demonstrate strong market growth, supported by well-established pharmacovigilance regulations, increasing pharmaceutical research activities, expanding adoption of digital drug safety solutions, and growing emphasis on harmonized safety reporting practices. The implementation of advanced regulatory frameworks and increasing investments in automated pharmacovigilance systems are expected to further support regional market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing clinical trial activities, growing outsourcing of pharmacovigilance services, rising healthcare digitalization, and improving regulatory infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies and CROs in regional safety operations are creating significant growth opportunities for market participants.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to present attractive long-term opportunities as pharmaceutical markets expand, regulatory systems mature, and healthcare organizations increasingly adopt digital solutions for drug safety monitoring. Growing awareness regarding pharmacovigilance practices, increasing clinical research activities, and improving healthcare infrastructure are expected to further support market growth across these emerging regions.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a detailed evaluation of the competitive landscape, offering valuable insights into the strategic positioning of major industry participants. It examines company portfolios, business strategies, technological capabilities, product launches, regulatory developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, geographic expansion initiatives, research and development investments, and other significant corporate developments shaping the competitive environment.

Company benchmarking enables stakeholders to compare market participants based on their pharmacovigilance software portfolios, artificial intelligence capabilities, automation capabilities, regulatory compliance expertise, safety database management capabilities, regional presence, and competitive strengths. The report also evaluates the evolving competitive intensity resulting from continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, cloud computing, automation, predictive analytics, and regulatory technology solutions, along with increasing investments in digital transformation across pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

As pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize proactive drug safety monitoring, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and real-time safety intelligence, market participants are focusing on developing AI-powered pharmacovigilance platforms, automated case processing solutions, advanced signal detection systems, cloud-based safety management platforms, regulatory reporting solutions, and integrated drug safety ecosystems. These solutions enable organizations to improve adverse event identification, accelerate case processing, enhance regulatory reporting accuracy, automate safety surveillance, and support evidence-based risk management.

Continuous innovation aimed at improving automation, data integration, cybersecurity, interoperability, workflow optimization, and integration with clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic data capture (EDC) platforms, electronic health records (EHRs), regulatory information management systems (RIMS), and other enterprise healthcare systems is expected to strengthen competitive differentiation across the market. Leading companies are also strengthening their global market presence through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, regulatory technology providers, and healthcare organizations, while investing in research and development, product innovation, geographic expansion, and next-generation drug safety technologies.

Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, IQVIA Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Parexel International Corporation, ICON plc, Veeva Systems Inc., Ennov, Sparta Systems (Honeywell International Inc.), Online Business Applications Inc. (Sparta Systems), and RxLogix Corporation.

How This Report Helps



Provides reliable market size estimates and long-term growth forecasts.

Evaluates major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging industry trends.

Identifies high-growth functionality, deployment mode, end-user, and regional segments.

Assesses evolving technology adoption and innovation across the pharmacovigilance software ecosystem.

Benchmarks leading companies based on their product portfolios, strategic initiatives, technological capabilities, and competitive positioning.

Supports business expansion, investment planning, partnership evaluation, regulatory compliance strategies, drug safety optimization, and product development initiatives. Delivers actionable insights for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs, healthcare organizations, regulatory authorities, software providers, investors, consultants, and other industry stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered



What is the current size of the global pharmacovigilance software market, and what is its projected growth through 2036?

Which factors are driving, restraining, and influencing market growth?

What opportunities and challenges are expected to shape the industry during the forecast period?

Which functionality, deployment mode, end-user, and regional segments are expected to witness the strongest growth?

Which regions are expected to offer the most attractive business opportunities?

Who are the leading companies operating in the market, and how are they strengthening their competitive positions?

What recent technological developments, product launches, regulatory updates, partnerships, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives are influencing the competitive landscape? How can stakeholders leverage market intelligence from this report to support strategic planning, investment decisions, pharmacovigilance operations, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and product development strategies?

Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Escalating Regulatory Stringency and Demand for Real-Time Safety Monitoring



Rising Volume of Adverse Event Reports and Complexity of Safety Data

Integration of AI and NLP for Automated Case Processing and Signal Detection

Challenges



Restraints





High Implementation Costs and Multi-Year ROI Cycles



Data Interoperability Challenges Across Fragmented IT Systems



Challenges





Managing Cybersecurity Risks in Centralized Safety Hubs





Addressing Data Sovereignty and Privacy Regulations (GDPR/HIPAA)

Organizational Resistance to Workflow Modernization

Case Studies

Industry Trends



Evolution toward Holistic and AI-Powered Drug Safety Orchestration

Integration of Real-World Evidence for Personalized Safety Planning

Opportunities



Advancing AI-Driven Signal Detection and Predictive Risk Modeling



Expansion into Emerging Markets and Specialized Clinical Research Networks Integration of Real-World Evidence and Social Media Monitoring

Company Profiles



Oracle Corporation (Argus)

ArisGlobal

Veeva Systems Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Ennov

AB Cube

EXTEDO GmbH

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

United BioSource LLC (UBC)

RxLogix

Parexel International Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Indegene Limited

EVERSANA

Anju Software Sparta Systems (Honeywell)

Companies Featured



Oracle Corporation (Argus)

ArisGlobal

Veeva Systems Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Ennov

AB Cube

EXTEDO GmbH

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

United BioSource LLC (UBC)

RxLogix

Parexel International Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Indegene Limited

EVERSANA

Anju Software Sparta Systems (Honeywell)

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