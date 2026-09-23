Biosimulation Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2035, Fueled By AI-Driven Drug Discovery, Virtual Trials And Precision Medicine Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biosimulation is accelerating drug development, personalized medicine and chronic disease research, while advanced computing, broader applications and Asia-Pacific R&D create opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biosimulation Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimulation market reached USD 4.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.90% between 2026 and 2035. At this pace, the market is expected to attain USD 19.49 billion by 2035. Growth is being supported by rising pharmaceutical research and development expenditure, wider adoption of computational modelling, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and the need to improve the efficiency of drug discovery and clinical development.

Q1 2026 Biosimulation Market Update

The biosimulation market entered 2026 with a strong long-term outlook, although geopolitical instability involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has created near-term operational and supply chain challenges. Disruptions affecting Gulf-linked logistics and petrochemical supply have increased the cost of pharmaceutical packaging, active pharmaceutical ingredient precursors, reagents, and temperature-controlled transportation.

In the United States, petrochemical-derived packaging materials, including blister packs, polymer bottles, and specialty film coatings, are experiencing estimated cost increases of 15% to 20%. Similar inflation is affecting selected pharmaceutical reagents and active pharmaceutical ingredient inputs. Suspended or constrained Gulf carrier networks have also raised air freight costs and extended lead times for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products. Meanwhile, disruption at Middle Eastern clinical trial sites may delay data collection, regulatory submissions, and selected product launches.

Iran's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors remain affected by damaged health facilities, power interruptions, workforce displacement, sanctions, and reduced access to medical technologies and pharmaceutical ingredients. These conditions have intensified pressure on hospital capacity and the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies.

Israel's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries are operating under emergency conditions, with healthcare resources prioritised for conflict-related needs. Despite these pressures, the country's biopharmaceutical research ecosystem continues to support novel therapeutic development. Post-conflict investment in healthcare infrastructure, medical technology, pharmaceutical capacity, and supply chain resilience could create new opportunities for the wider life sciences market.

Key Recommendations for Governments and Procurement Teams



Health authorities should strengthen pharmaceutical supply chain resilience and reduce dependence on Gulf-adjacent sources for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, packaging materials, and research supplies.

Regulatory agencies should consider expedited review pathways and appropriate emergency-access measures where treatment continuity is threatened.

Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers should maintain safety stock for essential drugs, biological agents, and temperature-sensitive products.

Procurement teams should establish secondary sourcing arrangements with qualified suppliers in India, China, Europe, and other unaffected markets. Hospital pharmacies and pharmaceutical distributors should secure alternative cold-chain routes through hubs outside conflict-affected regions.

Global Biosimulation Market Trends

Advances in computational power and software capabilities are improving the scale, speed, and accuracy of biosimulation platforms. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using these technologies to support dose selection, clinical trial design, safety assessment, pharmacokinetic analysis, and predictions of treatment response. These capabilities can shorten drug development timelines and reduce the financial exposure associated with unsuccessful clinical programmes.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is also increasing demand for predictive models that evaluate long-term therapeutic outcomes and support more efficient clinical trial design. In personalized medicine, biosimulation platforms are being applied to assess variations in drug response associated with patient characteristics, biomarkers, and genetic profiles. Applications are also expanding across disease modelling, toxicology, quantitative systems pharmacology, oncology, immunology, and pharmaceutical risk assessment.

Strategic acquisitions and platform launches continue to shape the competitive landscape. In December 2023, Certara acquired Applied BioMath to expand its quantitative systems pharmacology capabilities, including the prediction of optimal dosing regimens for novel therapies. In June 2023, Simulations Plus acquired Immunetrics in a transaction that included USD 15.5 million in cash, a USD 1.8 million holdback, and up to USD 8 million tied to revenue performance. The acquisition broadened the company's modelling expertise across oncology, immunology, and autoimmune diseases.

Certara also launched Simcyp Simulator Version 22 in March 2023, expanding the capabilities of its physiologically based pharmacokinetics platform. In January 2023, Cellworks introduced two business units focused on precision oncology drug testing, clinical trial optimization, biomarker development, and patient-response prediction.

Biosimulation Market Segmentation

By product and service, the global market is divided into software and services. Delivery models include subscription and ownership models, while major applications cover drug discovery, drug development, and additional research uses. Principal end users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other life sciences organizations.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global biosimulation market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, concentration of major market participants, high pharmaceutical research expenditure, and rapid adoption of in-silico methods. The region's growing chronic disease burden and strong biotechnology sector are expected to sustain market expansion through 2035.

Asia Pacific is forecast to record substantial growth as governments and private organizations increase investment in healthcare infrastructure, pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, and digital technologies. Expanding clinical research activity and efforts to improve patient outcomes are expected to strengthen regional demand for biosimulation software and services.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global biosimulation market is intensifying as companies pursue mergers, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and research initiatives. Prominent participants include Certara, Simulations Plus, Advanced Chemistry Development, Physiomics, Genedata, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Immunetrics, BioSimulation Consulting, Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology, and Chemical Computing Group. Continued innovation, broader therapeutic coverage, and integration with data analytics and artificial intelligence are expected to remain central to competitive growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Biosimulation Market Overview

3.1 Global Biosimulation Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Biosimulation Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Global Biosimulation Market Landscape*

4.1 Global Biosimulation: Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global Biosimulation: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Product and Services

4.2.2 Analysis by Delivery Model

4.2.3 Analysis by Applications

5 Global Biosimulation Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Degree of Rivalry

5.4 Key Demand Indicators

5.5 Key Price Indicators

5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Biosimulation Market Segmentation (219-2035)

6.1 Global Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.1.2 Software

6.1.2.1 Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

6.1.2.2 PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

6.1.2.3 Trial Design Software

6.1.2.4 Toxicity Prediction Software

6.1.2.5 Other Biosimulation Software

6.1.3 Services

6.1.3.1 In-House Services

6.1.3.2 Contract Services

6.2 Global Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Delivery Model

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Subscription Model

6.2.3 Ownership Model

6.3 Global Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Application

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Drug Discovery

6.3.2.1 Pre-Clinical Testing

6.3.2.2 Clinical Trials

6.3.3 Drug Development

6.3.3.1 Target Identification and Validation

6.3.3.2 Lead Identification and Optimization

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Global Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by End User

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.4.3 Contract Research Organization

6.4.4 Academic Research Institutes

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Global Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Region

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 North America

6.5.3 Europe

6.5.4 Asia Pacific

6.5.5 Latin America

6.5.6 Middle East and Africa

7 North America Biosimulation Market (219-2035)

7.1 North America Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Software

7.1.2.1 Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

7.1.2.2 PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

7.1.2.3 Trial Design Software

7.1.2.4 Toxicity Prediction Software

7.1.2.5 Other Biosimulation Software

7.1.3 Services

7.1.3.1 In-House Services

7.1.3.2 Contract Services

7.2 North America Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Drug Discovery

7.2.2.1 Pre-Clinical Testing

7.2.2.2 Clinical Trials

7.2.3 Drug Development

7.2.3.1 Target Identification and Validation

7.2.3.2 Lead Identification and Optimization

7.2.4 Others

7.3 North America Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Country

7.3.1 United States of America

7.3.2 Canada

8 Europe Biosimulation Market (219-2035)

8.1 Europe Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Software

8.1.2.1 Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

8.1.2.2 PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

8.1.2.3 Trial Design Software

8.1.2.4 Toxicity Prediction Software

8.1.2.5 Other Biosimulation Software

8.1.3 Services

8.1.3.1 In-House Services

8.1.3.2 Contract Services

8.2 Europe Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Application

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Drug Discovery

8.2.2.1 Pre-Clinical Testing

8.2.2.2 Clinical Trials

8.2.3 Drug Development

8.2.3.1 Target Identification and Validation

8.2.3.2 Lead Identification and Optimization

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Europe Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Country

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Others

9 Asia Pacific Biosimulation Market (219-2035)

9.1 Asia Pacific Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Software

9.1.2.1 Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

9.1.2.2 PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

9.1.2.3 Trial Design Software

9.1.2.4 Toxicity Prediction Software

9.1.2.5 Other Biosimulation Software

9.1.3 Services

9.1.3.1 In-House Services

9.1.3.2 Contract Services

9.2 Asia Pacific Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Application

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Drug Discovery

9.2.2.1 Pre-Clinical Testing

9.2.2.2 Clinical Trials

9.2.3 Drug Development

9.2.3.1 Target Identification and Validation

9.2.3.2 Lead Identification and Optimization

9.2.4 Others

9.3 Asia Pacific Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Country

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 ASEAN

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.6 Others

10 Latin America Biosimulation Market (219-2035)

10.1 Latin America Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

10.1.1 Market Overview

10.1.2 Software

10.1.2.1 Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

10.1.2.2 PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

10.1.2.3 Trial Design Software

10.1.2.4 Toxicity Prediction Software

10.1.2.5 Other Biosimulation Software

10.1.3 Services

10.1.3.1 In-House Services

10.1.3.2 Contract Services

10.2 Latin America Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Application

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 Drug Discovery

10.2.2.1 Pre-Clinical Testing

10.2.2.2 Clinical Trials

10.2.3 Drug Development

10.2.3.1 Target Identification and Validation

10.2.3.2 Lead Identification and Optimization

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Latin America Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Country

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Others

11 Middle East and Africa Biosimulation Market (219-2035)

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Product and Services

11.1.1 Market Overview

11.1.2 Software

11.1.2.1 Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

11.1.2.2 PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

11.1.2.3 Trial Design Software

11.1.2.4 Toxicity Prediction Software

11.1.2.5 Other Biosimulation Software

11.1.3 Services

11.1.3.1 In-House Services

11.1.3.2 Contract Services

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Application

11.2.1 Market Overview

11.2.2 Drug Discovery

11.2.2.1 Pre-Clinical Testing

11.2.2.2 Clinical Trials

11.2.3 Drug Development

11.2.3.1 Target Identification and Validation

11.2.3.2 Lead Identification and Optimization

11.2.4 Others

11.3 Middle East and Africa Biosimulation Market (2019-2035) by Country

11.3.1 Saudi Arabia

11.3.2 United Arab Emirates

11.3.3 Nigeria

11.3.4 South Africa

11.3.5 Others

12 Regulatory Framework

12.1 Regulatory Overview

12.1.1 US FDA

12.1.2 EU EMA

12.1.3 INDIA CDSCO

12.1.4 JAPAN PMDA

12.1.5 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

13.7 Analysis by Key Players

14 Grants Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Year

14.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Grant Application

14.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

14.6 Analysis by Departments

14.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

15 Funding and Investment Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

15.6 Analysis by Geography

16 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

16.3 Analysis by Leading Players

16.4 Analysis by Geography

17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Certara Inc.

17.1.1 Financial Analysis

17.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.1.5 Certifications

17.2 Dassault Systemes

17.2.1 Financial Analysis

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2.5 Certifications

17.3 Simulation Plus

17.3.1 Financial Analysis

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.3.5 Certifications

17.4 Schrodinger Inc.

17.4.1 Financial Analysis

17.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.4.5 Certifications

17.5 Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

17.5.1 Financial Analysis

17.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.5.5 Certifications

17.6 Physiomics PLC

17.6.1 Financial Analysis

17.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.6.5 Certifications

17.7 Genedata AG

17.7.1 Financial Analysis

17.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.7.5 Certifications

17.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

17.8.1 Financial Analysis

17.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.8.5 Certifications

17.9 Immunetrics

17.9.1 Financial Analysis

17.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.9.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.9.5 Certifications

17.10 BioSimulation Consulting Inc.

17.10.1 Financial Analysis

17.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.10.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.10.5 Certifications

17.11 Yokogawa Insillico Biotechnology GmbH

17.11.1 Financial Analysis

17.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.11.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.11.5 Certifications

17.12 Chemical Computing Group ULC

17.12.1 Financial Analysis

17.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.12.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.12.5 Certifications

18 Global Biosimulation Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

18.1 Overview

18.2 Potential Distributors

18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

20.1 Very Small Companies

20.2 Small Companies

20.3 Mid-Sized Companies

20.4 Large Companies

20.5 Very Large Companies

21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

21.1 Government Funded

21.2 Private Insurance

21.3 Out-of-Pocket

Companies Featured



Certara Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Simulation Plus

Schrodinger Inc.

Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

Physiomics PLC

Genedata AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunetrics

BioSimulation Consulting Inc.

Yokogawa Insillico Biotechnology GmbH Chemical Computing Group ULC

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