Functional Foods And Beverages Market To Reach $591.7 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Consumer Demand For Preventive Health Nutrition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global functional foods and beverages market is projected to grow from $365.1 billion in 2024 to $591.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2025–2030, driven by premiumization, functional beverages, clean-label innovation and growing demand for performance nutrition”

Boston, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional foods and beverages market is projected to grow from $365.1 billion in 2024 to $591.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the 2025–2030 forecast period. BCC Research's latest report, Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets, provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation, competitive intelligence, and strategic analysis across this high-growth sector.

Key Findings

. The global functional foods and beverages market is valued at $365.1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $591.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6% (2025–2030). Growth is anchored by consumers' accelerating shift toward food and beverage products that proactively target digestive health, cardiovascular wellness, and cognitive function - displacing conventional food spending and fueling premiumization across all format categories.

. North America is the largest regional market, holding a 34.3% share, supported by high health literacy, mature digital retail infrastructure, and strong consumer willingness to pay premium prices for scientifically substantiated functional products across both food and beverage formats.

. Urbanization and rising middle-class incomes across Asia-Pacific are establishing the region as the fastest-growing market. Rapid urban concentration in China, India, and Southeast Asia is channeling health-aware consumers toward modern retail environments where functional products command shelf space, while expanding disposable incomes enable the dietary premiumization needed to sustain long-term volume and value growth.

. Beverage formats hold a structural competitive advantage through shorter innovation timelines, enabling manufacturers to rapidly develop and iterate formulations targeting immunity, gut health, hydration, and cognitive performance. This dynamic is prompting global FMCG corporations to prioritize beverage-led functional strategies, accelerating consumption frequency and broadening demographic reach.

. Emerging technologies reshaping the competitive frontier include microbiome science and next-generation probiotic formulations, AI-driven personalized nutrition platforms, encapsulation and bioavailability enhancement technologies, plant-based and alternative protein systems, and collagen-based beauty-from-within beverage innovation. Regulatory-driven sugar reduction requirements are also accelerating reformulation toward functional zero-sugar and botanical alternatives with compelling premium positioning.

. The competitive landscape is defined by global FMCG majors, specialist nutrition companies, and biotech challengers. Key players include Nestlé, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Co., Danone, Abbott, Unilever, General Mills Inc., Mondelēz International, The Kraft Heinz Co., Herbalife International of America Inc., Amway Corp., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Arla Foods amba, Glanbia PLC, and Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Drivers

The functional foods and beverages market is being shaped by intersecting structural forces that extend well beyond near-term consumer trends. A fundamental shift in health behavior - from reactive treatment to proactive nutritional management - is expanding the addressable market at every income tier and across geographies. As preventive health mindsets become embedded in mainstream purchasing behavior, manufacturers are responding with continuous product innovation, supported by growing ingredient science capabilities and AI-enabled personalization tools.

Simultaneously, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms is restructuring demand economics. Digital channels generate subscription-based repeat purchases, higher lifetime customer value, and real-time consumer feedback loops that accelerate iteration cycles. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are further compressing commercialization timelines, enabling large incumbents to acquire functional sub-brands, proprietary ingredient platforms, and digital customization capabilities - bypassing the cost and delay of organic development while scaling proven concepts across global distribution networks.

Investment Considerations

For investors, the functional foods and beverages sector presents a compelling combination of secular demand growth, premiumization-driven margin expansion, and technology-enabled differentiation. Companies best positioned for value creation include those with diversified format strategies across both foods and beverages, strong digital commerce capabilities, and access to proprietary or clinically substantiated ingredient platforms. Key risks to monitor include the regulatory cost burden of health claim substantiation under EFSA and FDA frameworks, input cost inflation driven by U.S. tariff policy on specialty functional ingredients, and private-label competitive pressure constraining branded margins in supermarket channels. In emerging markets, wealth inequality and price sensitivity remain structural caps on premiumization penetration, warranting tiered portfolio strategies that balance volume scale with margin quality.

About the Report

Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, regional and segment-level forecasting, analysis of key drivers and challenges, emerging technology assessment, and competitive intelligence across the global functional foods and beverages industry for the 2025–2030 forecast period.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

CONTACT: BCC Research LLC 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109... | +1 781-489-7301