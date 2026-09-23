AI In Drug Discovery Market Poised For Rapid Growth Through 2035, Fueled By Faster R&D, Precision Medicine And Rising Biopharma Investment
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size, Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market to Reach USD 31.79 Billion by 2035
The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.79 billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 28.70% between 2026 and 2035, supported by rising pharmaceutical research and development costs, lengthy development timelines, and growing demand for more efficient drug discovery platforms.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated across target identification, compound optimization, molecular design, biomarker discovery, clinical trial planning, and outcome prediction. These capabilities can improve pipeline productivity, reduce failure rates, and accelerate the progression of therapeutic candidates toward clinical development. Increased funding, strategic partnerships, cloud-based platforms, and continued investment in precision medicine are also strengthening the global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market outlook.
Key Market Insights
- The lead optimization segment accounted for nearly 52% of the market during the historical period. Oncology led the application landscape with a revenue share of approximately 24%. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented more than 59% of market revenue by end user. North America contributed approximately 52% of global revenue during the historical period. The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.55 billion in 2025 to USD 31.79 billion by 2035.
Investment and Collaboration Accelerate Market Growth
Strategic investment in AI-driven drug discovery companies is increasing as pharmaceutical developers seek to improve research productivity and shorten development cycles. In March 2025, Alphabet-backed Isomorphic Labs raised USD 600 million in its first external funding round. The financing, led by Thrive Capital with participation from Alphabet and Google Ventures, is intended to advance the company's AI drug design engine and support capabilities such as protein structure prediction, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity analysis, and de novo drug design. It will also help advance therapeutic programs toward clinical trials.
Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and AI technology specialists are another prominent market trend. In February 2026, Takeda announced a multiyear collaboration with Iambic Therapeutics valued at more than USD 1.7 billion. The collaboration focuses on AI-enabled small-molecule drug discovery for oncology and gastrointestinal diseases. It combines target identification, protein structure prediction, and de novo molecular design to improve pipeline productivity and reduce clinical development risk.
Market Segmentation
The artificial intelligence in drug discovery market is segmented by process into target identification and selection, target validation, hit identification and prioritization, hit-to-lead identification, lead generation, lead optimization, and candidate selection and validation. Lead optimization held the largest historical share, reflecting demand for technologies that can evaluate molecular properties and improve candidate selection.
Key technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware processing and computing, computer vision, and image analysis. Deployment models comprise on-premise, cloud-based, and software-as-a-service platforms. Cloud and SaaS solutions are gaining relevance because they support scalable computing, data integration, and collaboration across geographically distributed research teams.
Major applications include oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, immunology, mental health disorders, and other therapeutic areas. Oncology is expected to retain a leading position due to the increasing global cancer burden, sustained investment in oncology research, and expanding use of AI for target discovery, biomarker identification, compound design, and clinical trial optimization.
By end user, the market covers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and other organizations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies remain the dominant users as they deploy AI platforms to improve R&D efficiency, expand therapeutic pipelines, and support data-driven development decisions.
Regional Market Outlook
North America holds a leading position in the global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market. The region's approximately 52% historical revenue share is supported by substantial pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, advanced healthcare and technology infrastructure, favorable investment conditions, and the presence of major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cloud computing, and AI companies.
Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant growth opportunities as research institutions and life sciences companies increase adoption of computational drug discovery tools. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to benefit from expanding digital healthcare infrastructure, research partnerships, and wider access to cloud-based platforms.
Leading Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Companies
IBM Corporation applies advanced analytics and machine learning to target identification, molecular research, and clinical trial optimization. Deep Genomics focuses on AI-driven RNA biology, genetic target discovery, and the development of therapies for rare and genetically defined diseases. Cloud Pharmaceuticals uses physics-based modeling and machine learning to support molecular design and therapeutic candidate identification.
Microsoft Corporation provides cloud computing, predictive analytics, data integration, and collaborative research capabilities through Microsoft Azure. Other prominent artificial intelligence in drug discovery market participants include Exscientia, NVIDIA Corporation, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, Biosymetrics, and Euretos.
The competitive landscape is increasingly shaped by funding rounds, licensing agreements, research collaborations, technology partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Patent activity, grants, investment trends, and strategic initiatives will remain important indicators of market development as companies compete to advance differentiated AI platforms and therapeutics.
Market Outlook for 2026-2035
The artificial intelligence in drug discovery market is positioned for substantial growth through 2035. Rising R&D expenses, demand for shorter discovery timelines, expanding biomedical datasets, and advances in predictive modeling are expected to support adoption. Although data quality, regulatory requirements, platform validation, and integration with existing research workflows remain key challenges, continued investment and collaboration are likely to expand the role of AI across the global drug development pipeline.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Overview
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Vendor Positioning Analysis
4.1 Key Vendors
4.2 Prospective Leaders
4.3 Niche Leaders
4.4 Disruptors
5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Landscape
5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: Developers Landscape
5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
5.1.3 Analysis by Region
5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market: Product Landscape
5.2.1 Analysis by Process
5.2.2 Analysis by Deployment
5.2.3 Analysis by Application
6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
6.2 SWOT Analysis
6.2.1 Strengths
6.2.2 Weaknesses
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.4 Threats
6.3 PESTEL Analysis
6.3.1 Political
6.3.2 Economic
6.3.3 Social
6.3.4 Technological
6.3.5 Legal
6.3.6 Environment
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
6.5 Key Demand Indicators
6.6 Key Price Indicators
6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation (219-2035)
7.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
7.1.1 Market Overview
7.1.2 Target Identification and Selection
7.1.3 Target Validation
7.1.4 Hit Identification & Prioritization
7.1.5 Hit-To-Lead Identification/Lead Generation
7.1.6 Lead Optimization
7.1.7 Candidate Selection and Validation
7.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Technology
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Machine Learning
7.2.3 Natural Language Processing
7.2.4 Context-Aware Processing & Computing
7.2.5 Computer Vision
7.2.6 Image Analysis
7.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Deployment
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 On Premise Deployment
7.3.3 Cloud Based Deployment
7.3.4 SAAS Based Deployment
7.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Application
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Oncology
7.4.3 Infectious Disease
7.4.4 Neurology
7.4.5 Metabolic Diseases
7.4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.4.7 Immunology
7.4.8 Mental Health Disorders
7.4.9 Others
7.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by End User
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
7.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes
7.5.4 Others
7.6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Region
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 North America
7.6.3 Europe
7.6.4 Asia Pacific
7.6.5 Latin America
7.6.6 Middle East and Africa
8 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (219-2035)
8.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
8.1.1 Market Overview
8.1.2 Target Identification and Selection
8.1.3 Target Validation
8.1.4 Hit Identification & Prioritization
8.1.5 Hit-To-Lead Identification/Lead Generation
8.1.6 Lead Optimization
8.1.7 Candidate Selection and Validation
8.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Technology
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Machine Learning
8.2.3 Natural Language Processing
8.2.4 Context-Aware Processing & Computing
8.2.5 Computer Vision
8.2.6 Image Analysis
8.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Deployment
8.3.1 Market Overview
8.3.2 On Premise Deployment
8.3.3 Cloud Based Deployment
8.3.4 SAAS Based Deployment
8.4 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Application
8.4.1 Market Overview
8.4.2 Oncology
8.4.3 Infectious Disease
8.4.4 Neurology
8.4.5 Metabolic Diseases
8.4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
8.4.7 Immunology
8.4.8 Mental Health Disorders
8.4.9 Others
8.5 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by End User
8.5.1 Market Overview
8.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes
8.5.4 Others
8.6 North America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Country
8.6.1 United States of America
8.6.1.1 United States of America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
8.6.2 Canada
8.6.2.1 Canada Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (219-2035)
9.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9.1.1 Market Overview
9.1.2 Target Identification and Selection
9.1.3 Target Validation
9.1.4 Hit Identification & Prioritization
9.1.5 Hit-To-Lead Identification/Lead Generation
9.1.6 Lead Optimization
9.1.7 Candidate Selection and Validation
9.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Technology
9.2.1 Market Overview
9.2.2 Machine Learning
9.2.3 Natural Language Processing
9.2.4 Context-Aware Processing & Computing
9.2.5 Computer Vision
9.2.6 Image Analysis
9.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Deployment
9.3.1 Market Overview
9.3.2 On Premise Deployment
9.3.3 Cloud Based Deployment
9.3.4 SAAS Based Deployment
9.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Application
9.4.1 Market Overview
9.4.2 Oncology
9.4.3 Infectious Disease
9.4.4 Neurology
9.4.5 Metabolic Diseases
9.4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4.7 Immunology
9.4.8 Mental Health Disorders
9.4.9 Others
9.5 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by End User
9.5.1 Market Overview
9.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
9.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes
9.5.4 Others
9.6 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Country
9.6.1 United Kingdom
9.6.1.1 United Kingdom Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9.6.2 Germany
9.6.2.1 Germany Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9.6.3 France
9.6.3.1 France Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9.6.4 Italy
9.6.4.1 Italy Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9.6.5 Spain
9.6.5.1 Spain Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
9.6.6 Others
10 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (219-2035)
10.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
10.1.1 Market Overview
10.1.2 Target Identification and Selection
10.1.3 Target Validation
10.1.4 Hit Identification & Prioritization
10.1.5 Hit-To-Lead Identification/Lead Generation
10.1.6 Lead Optimization
10.1.7 Candidate Selection and Validation
10.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Technology
10.2.1 Market Overview
10.2.2 Machine Learning
10.2.3 Natural Language Processing
10.2.4 Context-Aware Processing & Computing
10.2.5 Computer Vision
10.2.6 Image Analysis
10.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Deployment
10.3.1 Market Overview
10.3.2 On Premise Deployment
10.3.3 Cloud Based Deployment
10.3.4 SAAS Based Deployment
10.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Application
10.4.1 Market Overview
10.4.2 Oncology
10.4.3 Infectious Disease
10.4.4 Neurology
10.4.5 Metabolic Diseases
10.4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
10.4.7 Immunology
10.4.8 Mental Health Disorders
10.4.9 Others
10.5 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by End User
10.5.1 Market Overview
10.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes
10.5.4 Others
10.6 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Country
10.6.1 China
10.6.1.1 China Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
10.6.2 Japan
10.6.2.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
10.6.3 India
10.6.3.1 India Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
10.6.4 ASEAN
10.6.4.1 ASEAN Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
10.6.5 Australia
10.6.5.1 Australia Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
10.6.6 Others
11 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (219-2035)
11.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
11.1.1 Market Overview
11.1.2 Target Identification and Selection
11.1.3 Target Validation
11.1.4 Hit Identification & Prioritization
11.1.5 Hit-To-Lead Identification/Lead Generation
11.1.6 Lead Optimization
11.1.7 Candidate Selection and Validation
11.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Technology
11.2.1 Market Overview
11.2.2 Machine Learning
11.2.3 Natural Language Processing
11.2.4 Context-Aware Processing & Computing
11.2.5 Computer Vision
11.2.6 Image Analysis
11.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Deployment
11.3.1 Market Overview
11.3.2 On Premise Deployment
11.3.3 Cloud Based Deployment
11.3.4 SAAS Based Deployment
11.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Application
11.4.1 Market Overview
11.4.2 Oncology
11.4.3 Infectious Disease
11.4.4 Neurology
11.4.5 Metabolic Diseases
11.4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
11.4.7 Immunology
11.4.8 Mental Health Disorders
11.4.9 Others
11.5 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by End User
11.5.1 Market Overview
11.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
11.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes
11.5.4 Others
11.6 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Country
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Brazil Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
11.6.2 Argentina
11.6.2.1 Argentina Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
11.6.3 Mexico
11.6.3.1 Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
11.6.4 Others
12 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (219-2035)
12.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
12.1.1 Market Overview
12.1.2 Target Identification and Selection
12.1.3 Target Validation
12.1.4 Hit Identification & Prioritization
12.1.5 Hit-To-Lead Identification/Lead Generation
12.1.6 Lead Optimization
12.1.7 Candidate Selection and Validation
12.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Technology
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Machine Learning
12.2.3 Natural Language Processing
12.2.4 Context-Aware Processing & Computing
12.2.5 Computer Vision
12.2.6 Image Analysis
12.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Deployment
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 On Premise Deployment
12.3.3 Cloud Based Deployment
12.3.4 SAAS Based Deployment
12.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Application
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Oncology
12.4.3 Infectious Disease
12.4.4 Neurology
12.4.5 Metabolic Diseases
12.4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
12.4.7 Immunology
12.4.8 Mental Health Disorders
12.4.9 Others
12.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by End User
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
12.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes
12.5.4 Others
12.6 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Country
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
12.6.2 United Arab Emirates
12.6.2.1 United Arab Emirates Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
12.6.3 Nigeria
12.6.3.1 Nigeria Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.4.1 South Africa Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2019-2035) by Process
12.6.5 Others
13 Regulatory Framework
14 Patent Analysis
14.1 Analysis By Technology
14.2 Analysis by Publication Year
14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
14.4 Analysis by Patent Age
14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis
14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
15 Grants Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Year
15.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded
15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
15.4 Analysis by Grant Application
15.5 Analysis by Funding Institute
15.6 Analysis by NIH Departments
15.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization
16 Funding and Investment Analysis
16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
16.4 Analysis by Leading Players
16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
16.6 Analysis by Geography
17 Strategic Initiatives
17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
17.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
17.3 Analysis by Leading Players
17.4 Analysis by Geography
18 Supplier Landscape
18.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)
18.2 IBM Corporation
18.2.1 Financial Analysis
18.2.2 Product Portfolio
18.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.2.4 Company News and Development
18.2.5 Certifications
18.3 Exscientia
18.3.1 Financial Analysis
18.3.2 Product Portfolio
18.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.3.4 Company News and Development
18.3.5 Certifications
18.4 Deep Genomics
18.4.1 Financial Analysis
18.4.2 Product Portfolio
18.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.4.4 Company News and Development
18.4.5 Certifications
18.5 Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
18.5.1 Financial Analysis
18.5.2 Product Portfolio
18.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.5.4 Company News and Development
18.5.5 Certifications
18.6 Microsoft Corporation
18.6.1 Financial Analysis
18.6.2 Product Portfolio
18.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.6.4 Company News and Development
18.6.5 Certifications
18.7 NVIDIA Corporation
18.7.1 Financial Analysis
18.7.2 Product Portfolio
18.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.7.4 Company News and Development
18.7.5 Certifications
18.8 Insilico Medicine
18.8.1 Financial Analysis
18.8.2 Product Portfolio
18.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.8.4 Company News and Development
18.8.5 Certifications
18.9 Atomwise, Inc.
18.9.1 Financial Analysis
18.9.2 Product Portfolio
18.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.9.4 Company News and Development
18.9.5 Certifications
18.10 Biosymetrics
18.10.1 Financial Analysis
18.10.2 Product Portfolio
18.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.10.4 Company News and Development
18.10.5 Certifications
18.11 Euretos
18.11.1 Financial Analysis
18.11.2 Product Portfolio
18.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
18.11.4 Company News and Development
18.11.5 Certifications
19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- IBM Corporation Deep Genomics Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Microsoft Corporation
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