Rabies In Cape Fur Seals: What New South African Research Could Mean For Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is proud to continue its annual tradition of hosting an educational webinar in recognition of World Rabies Day. This year's event will explore the theme,

Date: Monday, September 28, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Free online webinar (advance registration required)

Rabies crosses species, regions and borders, making collaboration among governments, researchers, veterinary professionals, industry and communities essential to effective prevention and control.

The webinar will bring together experts to examine two timely developments that demonstrate the evolving nature of rabies risks in Canada and around the world:



Rabies in South African Cape fur seals: Dr. Lesley van Helden, State Veterinarian for Western Cape Department of Agriculture will discuss the emergence of a jackal rabies virus strain in Cape fur seals and initial efforts to vaccinate affected seal populations. This topic is highly relevant to the Canadian context, as Arctic fox rabies is endemic in the north and the potential for transmission of the virus exists when rabid foxes come into contact with seals and other marine mammals on sea ice and coastlines. Raccoon rabies in Quebec: Ariane Massé, PhD, a biologist with the Wildlife Health and Welfare Directorate at Québec's Ministry of the Environment, will provide an update on the ongoing raccoon rabies outbreak in Quebec and the measures being taken to protect animals, people and communities.

The webinar will open with special greetings from Member of Parliament Anita Vandenbeld and Coco, the 2026 Cutest Cat on Parliament Hill.

“Rabies does not recognize geographic or species boundaries, and neither can our response,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.“By bringing together expertise from Canada and around the world, we can strengthen awareness, support effective prevention and control measures, and better support healthier animals for a healthier Canada.”

CAHI's 2026 World Rabies Day Webinar is made possible through the generous support of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada and Ceva Animal Health Canada.

Registration is complimentary and now open through the CAHI website or the webinar registration page.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada's veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. .

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager, ...