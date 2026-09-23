ESW Targets The Missing Piece In AI Adoption - Employee Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering live Excel, Office, Microsoft Copilot and AI training for teams nationwide

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates Inc. (ESW), the company behind ExcelHelp.com, today outlined a practical approach to 2027 workforce training: build Microsoft Excel and Copilot skills around the tasks employees need to perform.







Employees prepare for the future of work with group training in Microsoft Excel, Office applications, Copilot, and AI-powered productivity tools

ESW delivers live, instructor-led group training for small and midsized businesses and corporate teams nationwide. Sessions are available remotely and on site, with content tailored to employee skill levels and company workflows.

“Start with the work your team needs to do better,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of ESW.“That might mean building a reliable Excel report or using Copilot to prepare a draft and knowing how to check it. People should leave training with skills they can use right away.”

ESW's programs, available through the ExcelHelp training hub, include:

Excel training from beginner through advanced, including formulas, PivotTables and data analysis.

Microsoft Copilot and AI training focused on practical prompts, everyday workflows and your company's AI needs.

Microsoft application training covering Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Power BI.

For 2027 planning, ESW recommends identifying assessing the individuals in the groups with their assessment test. They also include priority tasks, grouping employees by current skills and defining what participants should be able to do independently after training.

Companies that also need implementation support can explore ESW's Copilot and AI agent consulting for workflow automation, integrations and adoption support.

HR, IT and department leaders can contact ExcelHelp for a customized training quote based on team size, topics and preferred delivery format.

About ESW

eSoftware Associates Inc. (ESW) has provided Microsoft consulting and training since 2006. Its ExcelHelp.com brand provides Excel and Microsoft application & Copilot AI training and automation. ESW's broader services include Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, SharePoint, Power Platform and AI solutions.

Media contact: Russell Kommer |... | 800-682-0882







Your Dedicated Microsoft 365 Team, Without the Cost of Hiring In-House

About eSoftware Associates Inc ("ESW")

ESW is a US-based Microsoft partner specializing in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, AI-driven automation, and workforce enablement. Through consulting, automation, and training services, ESW helps organizations modernize operations and build durable technology capabilities.

Press Inquiries

Russell Kommer

contact [at] eswcompany.com

3473808781



228 park Ave South

New York, NY 10003