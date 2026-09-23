Uncommon Dialogue Films' CEO Patrick Kilpatrick Selected To Present Production Slate At Asia TV Forum & Market

Uncommon Dialogue Films

Patrick Kilpatrick

Patrick Kilpatrick

Hollywood Veteran to Showcase Globally Scaled Film and Television Pipeline to International Co-Producers, Financiers, and APAC Distributors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent production banner Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. (UDF ), helmed by veteran Hollywood actor, filmmaker, and company CEO Patrick Kilpatrick (PatrickKilpatrick), announced that Kilpatrick has been selected to deliver a featured presentation at this year's prestigious Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in Singapore.The showcase - December 3rd from 2-3pm at the Singapore Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre and hosted by the premiere film data analysis firm Largo. ai - Kilpatrick will highlight UDF's dynamic slate of premium feature films and high-concept streaming projects. Each project is structured specifically for cross-border collaboration, global theatrical appeal, and expansive international streaming distribution. At the centerpiece of the presentation will be the UDF streaming series 'Snake Alley Taipei'.'Snake Alley Taipei' is a bold espionage thriller set in 1971 Taiwan. A beautiful Air Force wife is blackmailed into gutter level espionage as Nixon and Kissinger visit with China's Mao Tse-Tung. Swirling amidst the CIA, Drug Triads, Taiwanese Police, Mao and Chiang Kai-shek operatives, the young heroine fights for sanity and survival."Cinema remains one of the most powerful universal languages in the world," said Patrick Kilpatrick. "As the global box office continues to evolve, creating authentic, character-driven, and high-impact entertainment that crosses cultural borders is essential. We are honored to participate in the Asia TV Forum & Market,, and we look forward to fostering creative alliances, exploring strategic co-productions, and presenting our active slate to forward-thinking partners across Asia and the global marketplace."Bridging Hollywood Storytelling with Cross-Border CollaborationWith a strong emphasis on universally resonant genres - spanning adrenaline-charged action thrillers, high-stakes period dramas, and elevated suspense - UDF's production slate is engineered for worldwide commercial viability. The company pairs classical Hollywood character architecture with modern, data-backed packaging strategies to maximize international audience engagement while mitigating financial risk for co-financing partners.Kilpatrick brings more than four decades of top-tier entertainment experience to the festival, having collaborated with cinema icons including Steven Spielberg, Chow Yun-Fat, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, Antoine Fuqua, and Walter Hill across more than 230 film and television productions. He is currently starring in the western hit 'Bountiful' in release theatrically throughout America and will soon be seen in 'Prayers for the Innocent' and 'Bloodletting'.Industry delegates, international sales agents, investors, and studio executives attending the Forum & Market- running from December 1st to December 4th - are invited to attend the showcase and connect directly with Kilpatrick and the UDF team during market sessions.About Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. (UDF)Founded by Hollywood veteran Patrick Kilpatrick, Uncommon Dialogue Films (UDF) is a dynamic independent production company dedicated to packaging, producing, and distributing commercially compelling, character-driven feature films and premium streaming content for global audiences. For more information, visit .About Patrick KilpatrickPatrick Kilpatrick is an internationally recognized screen presence, author, producer, and director whose career spans over 230 film and television credits, stage productions, and industry-leading masterclasses. As CEO of Uncommon Dialogue Films, he spearheads a diverse, commercially packaged pipeline of globally driven motion pictures. Learn more at .

Patrick Kilpatrick

HiryuPR

+1 607-278-2644

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Uncommon Dialogue Films' CEO Patrick Kilpatrick Selected to Present Production Slate at Asia TV Forum & Market News Provided By HiryuPR September 23, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.