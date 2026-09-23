HR Rebooted Becomes AI Rebooted, Sharpening Its Focus On AI Governance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New name better reflects the company's mission: to save the world from AI misalignment. Helping organizations govern AI responsibly, securely, and profitably.

- Michelle StrasburgerCOLEBROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI Rebooted, formerly known as HR Rebooted, today announced its new company name, reflecting a clearer focus on its core solution: helping organizations govern artificial intelligence responsibly, securely, and profitably.Michelle Strasburger, Co-Founder and CEO, shared,“We are in the business of rebooting AI, giving organizations the governance framework they need to adopt AI with confidence instead of risk. Our new name says exactly what we do.”Misaligned AI is not a distant, science-fiction problem. It is already here, in systems that make decisions no one approved, use data no one sanctioned, and act in ways that conflict with an organization's values, its legal obligations, or the interests of the people it affects. AI Rebooted exists to close that gap.“The world doesn't need to fear AI. It needs to govern it,” said Strasburger,“Alignment doesn't happen by accident. It happens when organizations put the right governance, people, and accountability in place before something goes wrong. Our new name says exactly what we do: we reboot how organizations approach AI so it works for them, not against them.”The rebrand comes as businesses of all sizes face mounting pressure to manage AI risk, meet emerging compliance requirements, and prevent unsanctioned shadow AI use across their workforce. AI Rebooted's Governance 1stTM platform combines human insight and technology to help organizations build AI strategy, policy, training, and enablement, so they are audit ready from day one.AI Rebooted's core offerings:Governance 1stTM (AI Governance Platform): The flagship operating system that turns the NIST AI RMF into daily, working practice. Governance 1st gives HR and business leaders a structured way to run committees, score risks, map documentation, train employees, install guardrails, monitor model behavior, and generate audit‐ready policies. It's the backbone of AI Rebooted's mission: helping HR lead AI adoption responsibly in a time of massive workforce disruption.Governance 1st Browser Extension: A lightweight governance layer that applies behavioral guardrails and content filters directly in the browser. Built on the same 10‐behavior, 200‐rule taxonomy as the full platform, it enforces safe AI usage at the point of work - a practical first step toward full AI governance.Policy FastTrack: A policy‐generation engine that auto maps organizational details to frameworks like NIST, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, and more. It produces ready‐to‐circulate, version‐controlled policies that align with Governance 1st, helping HR teams accelerate compliance and reduce risk as AI reshapes workflows.AI Governance Audit: A comprehensive audit that evaluates an organization's AI readiness, governance gaps, operational risks, and compliance posture. It includes the full GAP Analysis and produces a defensible, evidence‐based roadmap for responsible AI adoption. This is often the entry point into Governance 1st.Advisory & Implementation Support: Helps organizations turn AI governance from theory into something that runs. It takes the findings from the AI Governance Audit and translates them into practical structures, clear ownership, and day‐to‐day behaviors that make governance real - policies people follow, controls that work, visibility into how AI is used, and a workforce that's capable and confident. The work focuses on closing the gaps that matter most, building the foundations for sustained governance, and making Governance 1st operate as a true system inside the organization rather than just a tool.The name change does not affect AI Rebooted's product, team, or existing customer and partner relationships. Governance 1st remains the company's platform, with the same features, roadmap, and support customers already know. A refreshed logo and visual identity will roll out across the company's website and communications in the coming weeks.For more information, visitAbout AI RebootedAI Rebooted, formerly HR Rebooted, is an AI governance company on a mission to save the world from misaligned AI. Through its Governance 1stTM SaaS platform, AI Rebooted provides AI strategy, governance, policy development, training, and enablement that keep AI aligned with the organizations and people it serves. Its solutions help organizations manage AI risk, demonstrate accountable governance to regulators and auditors, and align AI initiatives with business objectives, while preparing leaders and workforces for the future of work.

Laurie Bokuniewicz

AI Rebooted

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HR Rebooted Becomes AI Rebooted, Sharpening Its Focus on AI Governance News Provided By AI Rebooted September 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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