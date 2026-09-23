D.W.“Dave” Barrick Named Chairman Emeritus of SCCG Management

Barrick, a 35-year partner and mentor to Stephen Crystal, will be honored at G2E 2026 for his career in Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Oklahoma tribal gaming.

- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management, an advisory and consultancy firm serving publicly traded and privately held corporations across the global gaming, betting, and prediction markets sectors, today announced that D.W. "Dave" Barrick has been named Chairman Emeritus of the firm, in recognition of nearly 35 years of partnership, mentorship and contribution to the gaming industry. Barrick will be honored at G2E 2026.

Barrick's career spans banking, mining, ranching, oil, equine breeding and gaming. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Barrick Properties Inc., a Nevada company wholly owned by the Barrick family, since 1990, having previously served as President from 1978 to 1989, and as the company's CEO from 1990 to 2012, overseeing its Nevada hotel-casino operations and its position as one of the largest fee-simple landowners in Las Vegas.

His gaming career includes the start-up of Casino Magic, the first land-based dockside hotel casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and a joint venture with Station Casinos in Kansas City, Missouri, building a $500 million riverboat casino and hotel. He served as CEO and Chairman of Barrick Gaming Corporation, which owned and operated six hotel-casinos in Downtown Las Vegas alongside approximately 37 acres of retail and commercial real estate. Since 2005, he has also served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Managers for The Alan Wayne Company, LLC, focused on Native American gaming and real estate development.

For nearly 35 years, Barrick has been a partner, mentor and close friend to Stephen Crystal, collaborating on some of the most significant transactions in the modern U.S. casino industry, from Downtown Las Vegas to Kansas City to Oklahoma's tribal gaming market.

Barrick was born in Oxnard, California, on May 10, 1946. He has resided in the Phoenix Valley of Arizona for almost 30 years with Freda, his wife of over 50 years, and continues to guide and oversee operations for the family businesses.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.



Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

D.W.“Dave” Barrick Named Chairman Emeritus of SCCG Management News Provided By SCCG Management September 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.