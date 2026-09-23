Astoria Investment Management Launch IQGR, The Astoria International Quality Growth Kings ETF

Astoria International Quality Growth Kings ETF, an actively managed ETF designed to provide exposure to international developed ex-US quality growth companies.

Astoria Investment Management (NASDAQ:IQGR)

- John Davi, CEO, CIO and FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astoria Investment Management today announced the launch of the Astoria International Quality Growth Kings ETF (Nasdaq: IQGR), an actively managed ETF designed to provide exposure to international developed ex-US quality growth companies.IQGR seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in international developed ex-US quality growth stocks. The strategy seeks to invest in companies that exhibit robust quality and growth characteristics across sectors and countries. The stocks are selected and market-cap-weighted in a sector-optimized fashion relative to the broader international developed universe.Expanding Quality Growth Beyond the USIQGR extends Astoria's quality growth philosophy into international developed ex-US markets, providing investors with an opportunity to diversify beyond the US market through exposure to international developed quality growth companies. The Fund may overweight particular sectors or countries and is required to maintain exposure to at least three developed countries. Diversification does not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.It can be used as a core international developed large-cap growth supplement or alternative, or as a component of a core international developed equity allocation.“IQGR represents an important extension of Astoria's investment philosophy beyond the US,” said John Davi, CEO, CIO and Founder of Astoria Investment Management.“We believe investors can benefit from having a disciplined quality-growth approach across developed markets, rather than limiting that philosophy to their US equity allocation.”A Quantitative Approach to International EquitiesPotential to diversify beyond concentrated US markets through exposure to international developed ex-US quality growth companies. Sector-optimized and modified market-cap weighted to the core international developed equity universe.The strategy combines growth and quality characteristics with sector optimization and modified market-cap weighting.Investment TeamIQGR is managed by John Davi, CEO, CIO and Founder, and Nicholas Cerbone, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager and VP, Quantitative Strategy.About Astoria Investment ManagementAstoria Portfolio Advisors, LLC dba Astoria Investment Management (the“Sub-Adviser”) is an asset management company and partner for financial advisors and institutions, with an average of more than 25 years of investment experience across its investment team, specializing in investment strategies designed to help investors navigate changing market environments.For more information, please visit Astoria Investment Management or contact the firm at....Important InformationThe Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained by following the link: IQGR Prospectus, IQGR Summary Prospectus, or by calling +1.215.330.4476. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.IQGR is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's or Sub-Adviser's success or failure to implement the Fund's investment strategy. Quantitative security selection also involves risks, including the possibility that erroneous or outdated data may adversely affect the investment process. Returns on investments in foreign securities could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on, investments in U.S. securities. Investments in or exposures to foreign securities are subject to special risks, including risks associated with foreign securities generally, including differences in information available about issuers of securities and investor protection standards applicable in other jurisdictions; capital controlsrisks, including the risk of a foreign jurisdiction imposing restrictions on the ability to repatriate or transfer currency or other assets; currency risks; political, diplomatic and economic risks; regulatory risks; and foreign market and trading risks, including the costs of trading and risks ofsettlement in foreign jurisdictions.An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. The principal risks include: Investment Risk, Quality Stock Risk, Growth Investing Risk, Depositary Receipts Risk, Risk of Investing in Developed Countries, Currency Risk, Large-Capitalization Stock Risk, Mid-Capitalization Stock Risk, Equity Investing Risk, and Sector Risk. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.This material is for informational purposes only, is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any investor. Investors should consult their financial professional.The Fund is distributed by PINE Distributors LLC. The Fund's investment adviser is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as EA Advisers. Astoria Investment Management serves as the Sub-Adviser to the Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with EA Advisers or Astoria Investment Management.

Onon Amgalan

Astoria Investment Management

+1 347-352-1532

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Astoria Investment Management Launch IQGR, the Astoria International Quality Growth Kings ETF News Provided By Astoria Investment Management September 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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