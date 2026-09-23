East River Medical Imaging Joins The Strategic Radiology Coalition.

Douglas DeCorato M.D.

This new relationship brings the number of member practices to 51 and expands the SR coalition's presence into the state of New York.

- Douglas DeCorato, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of independent, physician-owned radiology practices, announced today that East River Medical Imaging (ERMI) has joined its growing national network. This independent imaging practice brings more than five decades of clinical expertise, innovation and patient-centered care and expands the coalition's presence into New York.

Founded in 1970, East River Medical Imaging has served patients and referring physicians in New York for more than five decades. The practice owns and operates outpatient imaging locations on Manhattan's Upper East Side and in White Plains, Westchester County, combining advanced imaging technology with subspecialized radiology expertise and a strong emphasis on personalized patient care.

All East River radiologists are board certified by the American Board of Radiology and fellowship trained across areas including neuroradiology, musculoskeletal radiology, oncologic and body imaging, women's imaging and interventional radiology. The practice provides a broad range of services including MRI, CT, cardiac imaging, PET/CT, women's imaging, interventional radiology, ultrasound, X-ray and fluoroscopy, advanced AI analysis and theranostics.

“Building and sustaining an independent radiology practice in a market as complex and competitive as New York requires vision, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to patient care,” said Scott A. Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO of Strategic Radiology.“East River Medical Imaging has demonstrated those qualities for generations. Their addition brings an important new perspective to our coalition and reinforces the continued strength of physician-owned radiology in markets across the country.”

Innovation has been a consistent part of East River's history. The practice installed one of the first commercially available superconducting MRI scanners in the world at its East 72nd Street location in 1986. More recently, East River has expanded into radiopharmaceutical diagnostics, theranostics and clinical research. In 2025, the practice was selected as the first BAMF RadioNexus site in the tri-state area, expanding community access to radiopharmaceutical clinical trials and targeted cancer therapies outside traditional hospital settings.

“Throughout our history, East River Medical Imaging has remained committed to the idea that an independent, physician-led practice can deliver exceptional care while continuing to innovate and evolve,” said Douglas DeCorato, MD, President of East River Medical Imaging.“Joining Strategic Radiology allows us to build on that legacy by connecting with like-minded practices across the country. We look forward to sharing ideas, learning from our peers, and working together to strengthen independent radiology while continuing to provide the highly personalized care our patients and referring physicians expect from East River.”

Through Strategic Radiology, East River Medical Imaging will collaborate with other independent practices on shared challenges and opportunities affecting private-practice radiology, including clinical innovation, workforce development, technology, operational performance, advocacy, benchmarking and strategic partnerships.

About East River Medical Imaging

Founded in 1970, East River Medical Imaging is an independent radiology practice serving patients and referring physicians in New York City and Westchester County. Its board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists provide comprehensive diagnostic and interventional imaging services across multiple subspecialties. With a longstanding commitment to advanced technology, clinical expertise and compassionate care, East River Medical Imaging continues to expand its capabilities in areas including advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, theranostics, and clinical research. Learn more at eastriverimaging.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 50+ privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.

David Howard

Strategic Radiology

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East River Medical Imaging Joins The Strategic Radiology Coalition. News Provided By Strategic Radiology September 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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