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Silver Circle Pets Introduces Savings Of Up To 50% On Selected Pet Products
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) UK, September 2026 – Silver Circle Pets has introduced a selection of reduced-price pet products as part of its latest Up to 50% Off Sale, giving UK pet owners the opportunity to save on selected carriers, beds and products designed to make travelling and everyday life with pets more comfortable.
The sale forms part of the retailer's plans to make room for new products joining its range. Selected small pet carriers, dog beds and walking wear have been discontinued and are now available at reduced prices while stocks last.
Among the products currently featured is the Ibiyaya Kraft Pa-purrr Canvas Pet Carrier, reduced from £69.95 to £39.95. The collection also includes the InnoPet Traveller Pet Carrier, reduced from £99.95 to £59.95, as well as the Ibiyaya EFA Little Dome XL Pet Bed, available at £34.95 compared with its previous price of £59.95.
For pet owners looking for practical travel solutions, the sale also features products from the Buddies on the Go range. The Buddies on the Go! Pet Trailer 2-in-1 is listed at £349.99, reduced from £474.99, while the range also includes a three-wheel pet buggy, folding vehicle pet ramp and a 4-in-1 pet travel system.
In addition to the sale pricing, Silver Circle Pets is currently offering promotional discounts on selected products. Customers can use the code WILLIAM15 to receive 15% off William Walker products, while BUDDY20 provides 20% off the Buddies on the Go pet stroller line, subject to the terms shown by the retailer.
Silver Circle Pets offers products across several areas of pet care and mobility, including pet beds, carriers, strollers, bicycle baskets, car seats and covers, travel systems, walking accessories and mobility products. The retailer also stocks products intended to support pets that may benefit from additional assistance when travelling or moving around.
The current sale provides an opportunity for customers to review selected products at lower prices, whether they are looking for a new carrier, a comfortable place for their pet to rest or practical equipment for journeys by car or on foot.
As sale products and availability can change, customers are encouraged to check the Silver Circle Pets website for current pricing, product availability and applicable promotional terms before purchasing.
The full Up to 50% Off Sale collection is available through the Silver Circle Pets website.
Contact:
Website:
Mail:...
Address: 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, WC1N 3AX
The sale forms part of the retailer's plans to make room for new products joining its range. Selected small pet carriers, dog beds and walking wear have been discontinued and are now available at reduced prices while stocks last.
Among the products currently featured is the Ibiyaya Kraft Pa-purrr Canvas Pet Carrier, reduced from £69.95 to £39.95. The collection also includes the InnoPet Traveller Pet Carrier, reduced from £99.95 to £59.95, as well as the Ibiyaya EFA Little Dome XL Pet Bed, available at £34.95 compared with its previous price of £59.95.
For pet owners looking for practical travel solutions, the sale also features products from the Buddies on the Go range. The Buddies on the Go! Pet Trailer 2-in-1 is listed at £349.99, reduced from £474.99, while the range also includes a three-wheel pet buggy, folding vehicle pet ramp and a 4-in-1 pet travel system.
In addition to the sale pricing, Silver Circle Pets is currently offering promotional discounts on selected products. Customers can use the code WILLIAM15 to receive 15% off William Walker products, while BUDDY20 provides 20% off the Buddies on the Go pet stroller line, subject to the terms shown by the retailer.
Silver Circle Pets offers products across several areas of pet care and mobility, including pet beds, carriers, strollers, bicycle baskets, car seats and covers, travel systems, walking accessories and mobility products. The retailer also stocks products intended to support pets that may benefit from additional assistance when travelling or moving around.
The current sale provides an opportunity for customers to review selected products at lower prices, whether they are looking for a new carrier, a comfortable place for their pet to rest or practical equipment for journeys by car or on foot.
As sale products and availability can change, customers are encouraged to check the Silver Circle Pets website for current pricing, product availability and applicable promotional terms before purchasing.
The full Up to 50% Off Sale collection is available through the Silver Circle Pets website.
Contact:
Website:
Mail:...
Address: 27 Old Gloucester Street, London, WC1N 3AX
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