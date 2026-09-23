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Readybid Introduces Targeted Hotel Rebid Strategy To Help Corporate Buyers Reopen Competition Where Supplier Offers Need Improvement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 23 September 2026: ReadyBid, a hotel RFP software and corporate hotel sourcing technology provider, today highlighted Targeted Hotel Rebid Strategy, an approach designed to help corporate travel teams reopen selected parts of a hotel sourcing event when initial supplier proposals do not sufficiently meet program requirements.
The first hotel bid does not always need to be the final bid.
Corporate buyers may receive proposals that are higher than expected, missing important commercial terms, inconsistent with competing properties, or otherwise outside the objectives established for a destination.
Traditional sourcing processes can make responding to these situations cumbersome.
Teams may manually contact individual hotels, exchange spreadsheets, search through email threads, and attempt to track multiple versions of supplier proposals.
ReadyBid's structured hotel RFP workflow is designed to support a more organized negotiation process.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said targeted rebidding gives procurement teams another way to maintain competitive pressure without restarting an entire sourcing event.
“A corporate buyer may have hundreds of strong hotel proposals and only a smaller group that needs additional work,” Friedmann said.“There is no reason to recreate the entire RFP when the real opportunity is concentrated among selected suppliers.”
A targeted rebid can focus on price.
For example, several hotels in a destination may submit rates above the buyer's expected range. Procurement teams can identify those suppliers and provide an opportunity to improve their proposals.
But price is not the only reason to reopen discussion.
A hotel may need to reconsider cancellation conditions, seasonal rates, availability commitments, included amenities, or another component of its proposal.
The sourcing team can focus negotiation on the specific issue preventing the bid from moving forward.
This creates a more precise supplier conversation.
Hotels receive clearer information about what requires improvement, while buyers can avoid sending generic requests asking every supplier to resubmit an entire proposal.
Competitive context can strengthen the process.
When multiple qualified hotels are competing in the same destination, procurement teams can compare proposals and identify where individual suppliers are outside the broader market range.
That information can help buyers determine which properties deserve another negotiation round.
ReadyBid's in-platform messaging and counteroffer capabilities support communication between corporate buyers and participating hotels during the sourcing process.
This keeps negotiation activity more closely connected with the underlying RFP.
Targeted rebidding can also protect productive supplier relationships.
An incumbent hotel may submit an initial proposal that is not sufficiently competitive. Rather than immediately removing the property from consideration, the buyer can provide an opportunity to improve the offer.
The supplier can then decide whether retaining the corporate business justifies a revised proposal.
For travel management companies, targeted rebidding can improve sourcing efficiency across large client programs.
TMC teams can focus attention on the properties and destinations where another negotiation round has the greatest potential value.
The approach can also support faster decision-making.
Hotels already meeting the client's requirements do not need to be unnecessarily reopened. Procurement teams can continue progressing those suppliers while concentrating negotiation resources elsewhere.
Historical sourcing data adds another useful dimension.
A buyer can examine whether a property's current proposal represents a substantial change from previous agreements and determine whether additional discussion is appropriate.
The process ultimately creates a more dynamic hotel RFP.
Rather than treating supplier bids as static submissions, procurement teams can use structured negotiation to progressively improve the commercial outcome.
“Hotel RFPs should create a competitive conversation,” Friedmann added.“ReadyBid helps buyers keep that conversation focused on the suppliers and terms where additional negotiation can make a difference.”
ReadyBid expects targeted rebidding to become increasingly relevant as corporate travel programs seek shorter sourcing cycles while maintaining competitive hotel negotiations and stronger procurement control.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing technology for corporate travel managers, procurement teams, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs. The platform supports hotel RFP creation and distribution, supplier follow-up, in-app messaging, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, reporting, and preferred hotel program management.
For more information, visit or contact....
The first hotel bid does not always need to be the final bid.
Corporate buyers may receive proposals that are higher than expected, missing important commercial terms, inconsistent with competing properties, or otherwise outside the objectives established for a destination.
Traditional sourcing processes can make responding to these situations cumbersome.
Teams may manually contact individual hotels, exchange spreadsheets, search through email threads, and attempt to track multiple versions of supplier proposals.
ReadyBid's structured hotel RFP workflow is designed to support a more organized negotiation process.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said targeted rebidding gives procurement teams another way to maintain competitive pressure without restarting an entire sourcing event.
“A corporate buyer may have hundreds of strong hotel proposals and only a smaller group that needs additional work,” Friedmann said.“There is no reason to recreate the entire RFP when the real opportunity is concentrated among selected suppliers.”
A targeted rebid can focus on price.
For example, several hotels in a destination may submit rates above the buyer's expected range. Procurement teams can identify those suppliers and provide an opportunity to improve their proposals.
But price is not the only reason to reopen discussion.
A hotel may need to reconsider cancellation conditions, seasonal rates, availability commitments, included amenities, or another component of its proposal.
The sourcing team can focus negotiation on the specific issue preventing the bid from moving forward.
This creates a more precise supplier conversation.
Hotels receive clearer information about what requires improvement, while buyers can avoid sending generic requests asking every supplier to resubmit an entire proposal.
Competitive context can strengthen the process.
When multiple qualified hotels are competing in the same destination, procurement teams can compare proposals and identify where individual suppliers are outside the broader market range.
That information can help buyers determine which properties deserve another negotiation round.
ReadyBid's in-platform messaging and counteroffer capabilities support communication between corporate buyers and participating hotels during the sourcing process.
This keeps negotiation activity more closely connected with the underlying RFP.
Targeted rebidding can also protect productive supplier relationships.
An incumbent hotel may submit an initial proposal that is not sufficiently competitive. Rather than immediately removing the property from consideration, the buyer can provide an opportunity to improve the offer.
The supplier can then decide whether retaining the corporate business justifies a revised proposal.
For travel management companies, targeted rebidding can improve sourcing efficiency across large client programs.
TMC teams can focus attention on the properties and destinations where another negotiation round has the greatest potential value.
The approach can also support faster decision-making.
Hotels already meeting the client's requirements do not need to be unnecessarily reopened. Procurement teams can continue progressing those suppliers while concentrating negotiation resources elsewhere.
Historical sourcing data adds another useful dimension.
A buyer can examine whether a property's current proposal represents a substantial change from previous agreements and determine whether additional discussion is appropriate.
The process ultimately creates a more dynamic hotel RFP.
Rather than treating supplier bids as static submissions, procurement teams can use structured negotiation to progressively improve the commercial outcome.
“Hotel RFPs should create a competitive conversation,” Friedmann added.“ReadyBid helps buyers keep that conversation focused on the suppliers and terms where additional negotiation can make a difference.”
ReadyBid expects targeted rebidding to become increasingly relevant as corporate travel programs seek shorter sourcing cycles while maintaining competitive hotel negotiations and stronger procurement control.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP software and hotel sourcing technology for corporate travel managers, procurement teams, TMCs, and enterprise lodging programs. The platform supports hotel RFP creation and distribution, supplier follow-up, in-app messaging, counteroffers, negotiations, final agreements, reporting, and preferred hotel program management.
For more information, visit or contact....
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