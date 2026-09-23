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Datavare OST Converter Introduces A More Guided And Flexible Approach To Outlook OST File Conversion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, September 23, 2026 – DataVare has announced the updated version of its OST conversion software, featuring an improved workspace and various usability enhancements for users working with Outlook OST files. The latest version gives users greater visibility into mailbox data before conversion, along with more structured file selection and data management.
The new application includes a modern control center where users can start conversions, check recent activity, manage favorites, access logs, adjust settings, and work with a centralized conversion engine. The interface also includes a multilingual language selector, allowing users to work in their preferred language.
A More Guided Workflow to Convert OST Files
An Outlook OST file can contain large volumes of emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, and folders. The new version of the software helps users organize the information before initiating an export.
The new interface provides a clearer starting point for conversion, while the application's data exploration features enable users to review mailbox information before proceeding with the final conversion.
In addition to PST, OST data can be converted into several other commonly used formats, including MBOX, NSF, TGZ, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, MHTML, PDF, and IMAP.
Major Updates in the Software
Enhanced Conversion Workspace
The new interface provides a more organized workspace for starting and managing conversions. The dashboard brings together conversion status, recent processes, recent destinations, favorites, engine status, settings, logs, and support resources.
This simplifies the process of moving between different stages of an OST file migration without requiring users to navigate through multiple separate windows.
Easy Workflow and Advanced Features
The updated software streamlines the overall workflow with advanced features that provide better control over OST file conversion. Users can review mailbox data, select specific items, manage conversion activities, and work with organized output options.
It also improves the conversion workflow with advanced options for managing OST data. Users can explore mailbox contents, choose the required data, and handle conversion tasks through a more organized and user-friendly interface.
User Interface in Multiple Languages
The new interface of the software is available in multiple languages, allowing users from different regions to work with the application in their preferred language. This multilingual support makes the conversion process more accessible and convenient.
The expanded language support allows the application to be used by users in different regions and multilingual IT environments. The latest version of this tool also supports multiple languages.
Designed for Different OST Migration Scenarios
The updated software can support a variety of Outlook data management requirements, including:
. Converting OST files to PST for use with Outlook
. Mailbox consolidation and email migration
. Archiving Outlook emails outside the original Outlook profile
. Selective extraction of emails, contacts, calendars, notes, and tasks
. Batch processing of multiple OST files
. Exporting OST information to other email and document formats
The software supports batch processing of multiple OST files and preserves the mailbox hierarchy during the conversion process.
Helpful for IT Administrators and Email Migration Teams
Large-scale mailbox projects involve more than converting one file format into another. Administrators often need to locate the appropriate source files, review mailbox contents, select specific data, preserve folder structures, and document conversion activities.
The updated workflow addresses these requirements by bringing file selection, data inspection, selective processing, structured output, and conversion logging together in one application.
Compatibility and Output Options
The current product information states that the software supports a range of Outlook and Windows environments and provides output options including Outlook PST, MBOX, Lotus Notes NSF, Zimbra TGZ, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, MHTML, PDF and IMAP.
This range of formats can be useful for organizations managing mixed email archives, migrating mailbox data between different email platforms,s and preserving email information in alternative formats.
Availability
The improved software provides a more systematic approach to converting Outlook OST files, with particular emphasis on previewing data, selecting specific information for conversion, preserving mailbox structure, and simplifying the overall user experience.
The latest update is available for users who need to convert, recover, archive,ve and migrate Outlook OST data to different destinations.
About the Company
DataVare develops software for converting, migrating, recovering, backing up and managing email and digital information. The software supports Outlook, Thunderbird, Lotus Notes, Zimbra, contact files, and other popular data formats.
Visit here:
The new application includes a modern control center where users can start conversions, check recent activity, manage favorites, access logs, adjust settings, and work with a centralized conversion engine. The interface also includes a multilingual language selector, allowing users to work in their preferred language.
A More Guided Workflow to Convert OST Files
An Outlook OST file can contain large volumes of emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, and folders. The new version of the software helps users organize the information before initiating an export.
The new interface provides a clearer starting point for conversion, while the application's data exploration features enable users to review mailbox information before proceeding with the final conversion.
In addition to PST, OST data can be converted into several other commonly used formats, including MBOX, NSF, TGZ, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, MHTML, PDF, and IMAP.
Major Updates in the Software
Enhanced Conversion Workspace
The new interface provides a more organized workspace for starting and managing conversions. The dashboard brings together conversion status, recent processes, recent destinations, favorites, engine status, settings, logs, and support resources.
This simplifies the process of moving between different stages of an OST file migration without requiring users to navigate through multiple separate windows.
Easy Workflow and Advanced Features
The updated software streamlines the overall workflow with advanced features that provide better control over OST file conversion. Users can review mailbox data, select specific items, manage conversion activities, and work with organized output options.
It also improves the conversion workflow with advanced options for managing OST data. Users can explore mailbox contents, choose the required data, and handle conversion tasks through a more organized and user-friendly interface.
User Interface in Multiple Languages
The new interface of the software is available in multiple languages, allowing users from different regions to work with the application in their preferred language. This multilingual support makes the conversion process more accessible and convenient.
The expanded language support allows the application to be used by users in different regions and multilingual IT environments. The latest version of this tool also supports multiple languages.
Designed for Different OST Migration Scenarios
The updated software can support a variety of Outlook data management requirements, including:
. Converting OST files to PST for use with Outlook
. Mailbox consolidation and email migration
. Archiving Outlook emails outside the original Outlook profile
. Selective extraction of emails, contacts, calendars, notes, and tasks
. Batch processing of multiple OST files
. Exporting OST information to other email and document formats
The software supports batch processing of multiple OST files and preserves the mailbox hierarchy during the conversion process.
Helpful for IT Administrators and Email Migration Teams
Large-scale mailbox projects involve more than converting one file format into another. Administrators often need to locate the appropriate source files, review mailbox contents, select specific data, preserve folder structures, and document conversion activities.
The updated workflow addresses these requirements by bringing file selection, data inspection, selective processing, structured output, and conversion logging together in one application.
Compatibility and Output Options
The current product information states that the software supports a range of Outlook and Windows environments and provides output options including Outlook PST, MBOX, Lotus Notes NSF, Zimbra TGZ, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, MHTML, PDF and IMAP.
This range of formats can be useful for organizations managing mixed email archives, migrating mailbox data between different email platforms,s and preserving email information in alternative formats.
Availability
The improved software provides a more systematic approach to converting Outlook OST files, with particular emphasis on previewing data, selecting specific information for conversion, preserving mailbox structure, and simplifying the overall user experience.
The latest update is available for users who need to convert, recover, archive,ve and migrate Outlook OST data to different destinations.
About the Company
DataVare develops software for converting, migrating, recovering, backing up and managing email and digital information. The software supports Outlook, Thunderbird, Lotus Notes, Zimbra, contact files, and other popular data formats.
Visit here:
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