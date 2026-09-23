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Jaro Education Wins 'Leader In Higher Education & Upskilling Award 2026'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd September 2026: Jaro Education has been recognised with the "Leader in Higher Education & Upskilling Award 2026" at the Times Now Education Summit 2026, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.
The recognition marks another milestone in Jaro Education's journey of enabling professionals to access credible, industry-relevant higher education and upskilling opportunities aligned with changing workforce and industry requirements.
Reflecting Jaro Education's 2026 theme, "Innovate & Evolve," the company continues to strengthen the connection between quality education and the changing needs of working professionals. Since its inception in 2009, Jaro Education has collaborated with leading institutions including IITs, IIMs, IISc and other reputed universities to expand access to executive education and professional upskilling.
Over the years, Jaro Education has supported 3,50,000+ professionals, collaborated with 33+ institutions and enabled access to 279+ programmes across diverse disciplines.
Commenting on the recognition, Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education, said, "This recognition reflects the trust placed in Jaro Education by our learners, academic partners, employees and investors. As higher education and workforce requirements continue to transform, our focus remains on delivering quality, relevance and strong learner outcomes while creating long-term value. We will continue to strengthen our academic ecosystem, embrace innovation responsibly and create learning opportunities that help professionals stay prepared for the future of work."
As a listed company in India's higher education and upskilling ecosystem, Jaro Education continues to focus on responsible growth, stronger academic partnerships and future-ready learning. By enabling professionals to continuously build relevant capabilities, the company aims to contribute to India's evolving talent pool and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The Leader in Higher Education & Upskilling Award 2026 reinforces Jaro Education's commitment to creating relevant learning opportunities that help professionals grow, adapt and remain prepared for evolving career and industry needs.
The recognition marks another milestone in Jaro Education's journey of enabling professionals to access credible, industry-relevant higher education and upskilling opportunities aligned with changing workforce and industry requirements.
Reflecting Jaro Education's 2026 theme, "Innovate & Evolve," the company continues to strengthen the connection between quality education and the changing needs of working professionals. Since its inception in 2009, Jaro Education has collaborated with leading institutions including IITs, IIMs, IISc and other reputed universities to expand access to executive education and professional upskilling.
Over the years, Jaro Education has supported 3,50,000+ professionals, collaborated with 33+ institutions and enabled access to 279+ programmes across diverse disciplines.
Commenting on the recognition, Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education, said, "This recognition reflects the trust placed in Jaro Education by our learners, academic partners, employees and investors. As higher education and workforce requirements continue to transform, our focus remains on delivering quality, relevance and strong learner outcomes while creating long-term value. We will continue to strengthen our academic ecosystem, embrace innovation responsibly and create learning opportunities that help professionals stay prepared for the future of work."
As a listed company in India's higher education and upskilling ecosystem, Jaro Education continues to focus on responsible growth, stronger academic partnerships and future-ready learning. By enabling professionals to continuously build relevant capabilities, the company aims to contribute to India's evolving talent pool and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The Leader in Higher Education & Upskilling Award 2026 reinforces Jaro Education's commitment to creating relevant learning opportunities that help professionals grow, adapt and remain prepared for evolving career and industry needs.
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