Tanishaa Mukerji Recalls Cherished Childhood Moments With Mom Tanuja: 'Always Standing By Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for her constant love and support. Tanishaa shared a special message for Tanuja, thanking her for always being by her side.“Happy birthday My Mommy! Thank for always holding me and standing by me cheek to cheek! U are my blessing! #tanuja #happybirthday,” she wrote.

The first image shows Tanishaa smiling as she poses alongside her mother, Tanuja. The next picture features the mother-daughter duo posing together at a Durga Puja pandal, followed by a series of selfies. The final photograph is a cherished childhood memory, showing little Tanishaa sitting in her mother's lap.

Actress Kajol also wished her mother Tanuja on her 83rd birthday with a heartfelt note. She shared a series of warm pictures featuring the mother-daughter duo, including one in which she was seen kissing her mother on the eyes, while another showed them smiling as they pose together.

Alongside the pictures, Kajol described Tanuja as the“OG rulebreaker," "trendsetter," and“fashion icon." The 'Dilwale' actress also called her the“strongest woman” she knows, the“best teacher," and the woman with the“best smile in the world.”

Tanishaa, who is Tanuja's younger daughter, has often shared glimpses of her bond with her mother on social media.

Kajol wrote,“Happy birthday to the OG:-#rulebreaker #trendsetter #fashionicon #redlipsticklady #motherextraordinaire Strongest Woman I know Best Teacher Best Smile In The World Love u always and forever;) now u can legitimately throw that 83 in my face.”

Tanuja, a celebrated name in Indian cinema, has enjoyed a successful career spanning several decades. Born in 1943, Tanuja is known for her memorable performances in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi cinema. She has featured in several popular films, including“Jewel Thief,”“Haathi Mere Saathi” and“Anubhav.” Tanuja comes from a prominent film family. Her mother, Shobhna Samarth, was a leading actress of early Indian cinema who later ventured into film production and direction. She also directed and produced films, including one that marked Tanuja's acting debut.