Vijay Ganguly Expresses Gratitude For National Award For 'Aaj Ki Raat', Credits Tamannaah Bhatia For 'Making It Happen'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Choreographer Vijay Ganguly expressed gratitude after winning the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Stree 2.

The choreographer took to his social media account to share an emotional note, calling the moment“unreal” and crediting the entire team, especially actress Tamannah Bhatia, behind the popular song.

The award was given for his choreography in 'Aaj Ki Raat'.

Sharing a picture from the National Awards, Ganguly wrote, This feeling is unreal! Have dreamt of this moment ever since I understood 5 senses!

Completing a trio for my father, who's made this happen talking the role of my angel now! Sooooo many people to Thank, so much gratitude, and feeling so much love as I type this! Thank you Dinoo sir #dineshvijan for always trusting me! @maddockfilms Thank you @amarkaushik - for pushing to shoot the song in a live location and against all odds you made this happen! Will always be grateful love u sir!"

She added, "@tamannaahs﻿peaks - You made this happen!! thank you for making 'aaj ki raat' where it has reached,this is a core memory and u are the biggest part of it!”

He added,“@abhishake_pai - your persistence and patience was what made this song what it is! Not giving up and making sure we didn't give up at times when things were difficult! Thank you! This one is for u!!

To all the boys- you were magical! You made the song unique with the way u danced, even in the cold and difficult conditions! Thank you! The team p @ananyaberaofficial @muskaaansinghh did u imagine that we would get the biggest honor in the country while shooting this song! @mayursharma22011 - what u did with the live location was insane! Aap pyaar ho! Thank you sir! @mrsheetalsharma - so glad we were there to see each other win the award! The look made the song so unique"

" @jishnudop - dadada!! Ur frames were loved by not only the youth but little kids, who couldn't eat without watching the song! Onek bhalo basha! @this_is_shettyyyyyy - I am sure u are used to shooting many national award winning songs, but this one is special,for us! Aap Star ho sir! @sanjeevmishra_maddockfilms - sir congratulations @shraddha_thorat_

To my mom @gangulirajani, who attended the awards, once again 50 years later! And to my sister @rupaliganguly, no matter what happens she's always standing tall for me! Love you @nandinnikumar thank you for all that u did to keep me calm and make sure I went up on the stage looking my best! love u @timir0108 and @tisastudio for the wonderful outfit!”

He further expressed gratitude to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, while specifically thanking Tamannaah Bhatia for being an integral part of the song's journey.

For the uninitiated, 'Aaj Ki Raat', featuring Tamannaah in a special appearance, became one of the most popular songs from Stree 2, with Ganguly's choreography receiving great attention.

Vijay Ganguly has been associated with many popular Bollywood songs over the years. He rose to prominence with 'Galti Se Mistake' from Jagga Jasoos and has choreographed songs for films including Atrangi Re, Jigra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhurandhar.

He is the brother of actress Rupali Ganguly.

–IANS

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