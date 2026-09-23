MEIDAM Dubai's 11Th Congress Returns, Convening Global Leaders In Dermatology And Aesthetic Medicine

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September, 2026 – The Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM) Association has announced the return of its flagship Congress, MEIDAM Dubai, taking place 24–26 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, the landmark congress will be celebrating its 11th edition.

MEIDAM Dubai has grown into one of the region's most respected scientific platforms for dermatology and aesthetic medicine, bringing together leading clinicians, researchers, and industry innovators from 108+ countries for three days of clinical education, scientific exchange, and hands-on learning.

This year's programme spans key scientific tracks including medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, dermatological surgery, laser courses, and emerging innovation in the specialty, featuring keynote sessions, live masterclasses, and clinical workshops delivered by internationally recognised faculty. Alongside the scientific sessions and demonstrations, a dedicated industry exhibition will showcase the latest advances in dermatological and aesthetic technology. The Congress builds directly on MEIDAM Academy's year-round educational programming, including its ongoing series of sponsored webinars and podcasts, culminating each year in this in-person gathering of the specialty's global community.

New to this year's congress, Longevity will feature as a thematic pillar shaping the speaker line-up, session programming, and exhibition space. On Day 1, the pillar anchors a dedicated session on Regenerative Medicine, Longevity & Advanced Therapeutics, chaired by Dr. Abeer AlTeneiji, President of the Emirates Lifestyle & Longevity Medicine Society (ELLMS), and featuring five specialists; May El Samahy, Anitathurasini Rajoo, Mohamed Tawara, Minal Patwardhan, and Lama Al Tawil, who will cover topics spanning epigenetics, skin longevity, advanced drug delivery, the gut-skin axis, and preventive dermatology. Exhibitors across regenerative aesthetics, longevity diagnostics, and dermo-longevity innovation are also invited to showcase under the theme.

Another feature this year includes the Basic & Advanced Laser Course, delivered in collaboration with the European Society for Laser Dermatology (ESLD). Led by Prof. Ashraf Badawi, President of ESLD, Professor of Dermatology & Laser Medicine and Director of the Laser Unit at King Faisal University, the course's supporting faculty members will also include Dr. Albert Tavtik, Dr. Ahmed Sadek, and Dr. Asaad Al Delhem.

Held once again in Dubai, and under the continued support of the emirate's leadership, this year's Congress carries particular significance. At a moment when the wider region continues to navigate a fast-changing global landscape, Dubai's willingness and ability to convene the world at this scale is no small statement. It reflects a city that continues to build, welcome, and lead, regardless of what the world around it may bring.

“MEIDAM has grown year after year because Dubai gives us the platform to think bigger each time,” said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM.“Bringing the world's leading voices in dermatology and aesthetic medicine here, now, is both a reflection of our specialty's growing ambition and of the unwavering support of Dubai's leadership, without which a gathering of this scale simply would not be possible.”

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live at Dubai World Trade Centre, said,“Welcoming MEIDAM back for an 11th edition speaks to the trust the world's medical community continues to place in Dubai as a destination for serious scientific gathering. Year after year, we see specialists, researchers, and innovators choose this city to advance their fields, and that consistency is something we take real pride in supporting.

As dermatology and aesthetic medicine continue to evolve at pace, congresses like this one give the sector a platform to share knowledge and set new benchmarks, and we're proud that Dubai World Trade Centre remains the stage where that happens.”

That ambition is inseparable from Dubai itself. Few cities occupy Dubai's position as a genuine crossroads between East and West; a byword for hospitality, innovation, and connectivity that makes it uniquely suited to convene the kind of international, cross-border scientific exchange MEIDAM Dubai represents. It is this appeal, as much as the scientific programme itself, that continues to draw the world's foremost dermatologists and aesthetic medicine specialists to Dubai year after year.

Central to this year's edition is the continued strategic partnership between MEIDAM and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), whose support has played an instrumental role in reinforcing Dubai's standing as a premier global destination for high-impact medical and scientific congresses.

MEIDAM also extends its sincere appreciation to its wider ecosystem of partners and stakeholders, from leading pharmaceutical and aesthetic technology companies to academic and scientific institutions across the region and beyond, whose continued collaboration underpins the Congress's growth and international credibility.

About MEIDAM:

The Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM) Association is a leading regional platform dedicated to advancing dermatology and aesthetic medicine through world-class scientific congresses, education, and international collaboration, held annually in Dubai, UAE.

About DXB LIVE:

DXB LIVE, the premier event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), offers a comprehensive range of services, providing innovative solutions for all types of events and experiences both within the UAE and internationally. Over the years, DXB LIVE has successfully created a fully integrated and globally recognized experiential environment, driven by its state of the art in house production facilities and advanced technical expertise. Its capabilities span strategic concept planning, design, and marketing, seamlessly bringing these disciplines together to create holistic experiences for businesses and consumers from around the globe.

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