AIR INDIA EXPRESS WINS 'BEST USE OF AI IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE' AWARD FOR AI-POWERED GUEST SUPPORT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Following its recent 4-Star Skytrax World Airline Rating, Air India Express earns another accolade for guest experience excellence; AI-powered support platform Tia now resolves over 75% of guest interactions through self-service Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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GCC, September 2026: Air India Express has been recognised with the 'Best Use of AI in Customer Experience' award at the UBS Forums 25th CX Strategy Summit & Awards 2026 for its AI-powered guest support capabilities led by Tia, the airline's digital face for guest assistance.

The award follows Air India Express' recent 4-Star World Airline Rating from Skytrax, a significant validation of the airline's ongoing transformation of guest experience. The rating, the highest attainable distinction for a value carrier, recognises strong product standards and effective service delivery across the travel journey. While the Skytrax recognition reflects enhancements across onboard, airport, and service delivery standards, innovations such as Tia demonstrate how the airline is also elevating the digital experience, enabling guests to access faster, simpler, and more personalised support at every stage of their journey.

Designed to combine artificial intelligence with human empathy, Tia provides 24×7 support across the airline's website, airindiaexpress, mobile app, WhatsApp, and Contact Centre. Serving as the first point of contact for guests seeking self-service support, Tia helps deliver faster resolutions and a more seamless experience across channels. More than 75% of guest interactions are now resolved through Tia's chat and voice automation capabilities, reducing the need for guests to wait in call queues or for email responses.

With more than 100 self-service options, Tia helps guests independently manage bookings, cancellations, refunds, flight status checks, baggage queries, and travel-related information. It currently resolves around 15,000 guest queries daily across Air India Express' digital channels. During the West Asia-related disruptions in April, Tia successfully handled nearly four-fifths of all guest queries received. It facilitated booking changes, rescheduling, and cancellations, including modifications to both origin and destination stations, subject to seat availability, helping stranded guests reach home faster during the disruption.

Guests also have the option to connect directly with Customer Happiness Specialists whenever required, with complete interaction history and context seamlessly transferred across channels to deliver a smooth and personalised experience.

Tia continues to evolve with advanced AI capabilities, enabling more personalised, intuitive, and responsive support for guests. Future enhancements will focus on multilingual assistance, deeper personalisation, and expanded self-service capabilities to further simplify the travel experience and enhance guest satisfaction.

Introduced in 2021, Tia was the first chatbot-based assistance platform deployed by an airline in India, offering guests real-time support across the airline's website and mobile application. Today, it has evolved into a comprehensive AI-enabled support platform across digital and voice channels. Guests can connect with Tia via WhatsApp at +91 6360012345 or through the airline's voice support channel at +91 124 4435600.

About Air India Express:

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 48 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India's most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India – warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to 'Xplore More, Xpress More', the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches – from 'Gourmair' hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 22 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.