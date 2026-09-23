Press Release: Fastercapital's Equitypilot: Ayman Design Engineering Reports Operational Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Ayman Design Engineering and Construction ADEC, an established civil construction and infrastructure firm in Bangladesh, today reported a series of operational milestones and... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dhaka, Bangladesh & Dubai, UAE

Ayman Design Engineering and Construction (ADEC), an established civil construction and infrastructure firm in Bangladesh, today reported a series of operational milestones and ongoing execution advances supported by FasterCapital's EquityPilot program. The company completed final deliverables on its previous cycle, is actively executing multiple projects, and has strengthened internal systems to support scaling and future wins.

FasterCapital, through EquityPilot, continues to support Ayman Design Engineering And Construction's current execution focus on tighter cost control, milestone tracking, and vendor coordination as the company advances its project pipeline.

What the Startup Delivers?

Ayman Design Engineering And Construction delivers civil construction and infrastructure works, with a focus on project execution quality and contract-compliant handovers. Recent work included completing all remaining deliverables on a prior contract and maintaining schedule and budget discipline on ongoing projects.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to ensure delivery aligns with approved timelines and budgets

– Strategic prioritization and milestone-tracking guidance to tighten cost control

– Pitch and communication refinement to clarify project status and pipeline messaging

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate to support scaling and business development

Current Execution Priorities

Ayman's current priorities remain operational and execution-focused: delivering four ongoing civil and infrastructure projects per approved timelines and budgets; preparing three upcoming projects in the pipeline for smooth mobilization; strengthening vendor and subcontractor coordination to scale capacity; and improving internal financial reporting and cash flow planning to support sustainable growth.

Operational progress

The company reports completion and handover of final works on its previous project cycle in line with contract quality standards. All active projects are progressing within established budget and schedule frameworks. Improvements to project management monitoring and vendor coordination are being used to support tighter cost control and more consistent milestone tracking as the firm scales capacity.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Ayman Design Engineering And Construction through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Ecosystem relevance

As a local civil construction and infrastructure provider in Bangladesh, Ayman contributes to regional delivery capacity amid continued public and private infrastructure activity. The company's emphasis on execution discipline and improved reporting aligns with market demand for contractors that can demonstrate reliable delivery and transparent financial planning.

Funding readiness note

Ayman has enhanced internal financial reporting and cash flow planning to support sustainable growth and to prepare for possible funding or partner discussions. This reflects improved fundraising readiness, although no funding outcomes are guaranteed.

About Ayman Design Engineering And Construction

Ayman Design Engineering And Construction is a Bangladesh-based civil construction and infrastructure firm focused on contract-compliant project delivery. The company is executing multiple projects while strengthening operational systems, vendor coordination, and financial reporting to support sustainable growth.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.