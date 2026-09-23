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TCS Renews Title Partnership With Jaguar TCS Racing And Expands Role As Official AI Partner Ahead Of Formula E's GEN4 Era
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The renewed collaboration blends cutting-edge digital innovation with world-class engineering, strengthening trust and driving performance on and off track
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In a thrilling end to the GEN3 era, Jaguar TCS Racing crowned the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E season by capturing the Teams' World Championship.
Four victories and 10 podiums powered Jaguar TCS Racing to the title.
Jaguar TCS Racing enters the Formula E GEN4 era as the reigning Teams' World Champions.
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