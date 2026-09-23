Dead Fly Found In Starbucks Drink, Delhi Creator Says 'Where Is Hygiene?' (WATCH)

A Delhi-based content creator spotted a dead fly stuck to a piece of strawberry inside a Rs 500 Starbucks drink. It was captured on video and quickly went viral on Instagram, prompting Starbucks India to apologise and launch a review into the incident.

The video, shared by Instagram user Shikha, initially showed her holding a Starbucks takeaway cup with its signature green straw. She noticed what appeared to be a dead fly lodged against one of the strawberry pieces floating in the drink.

Shikha zoomed in on the fruit, clearly showing the insect, before raising questions over the hygiene standards followed at the outlet.

Expressing her shock in the caption, she wrote,“You pay 500 rs and you get this? Where is the hygiene?”

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The video does not reveal which airport or Starbucks outlet the drink was purchased from. Shikha also did not specify when the incident allegedly occurred.

The post soon drew widespread attention, with social media users questioning how a dead insect could end up inside a beverage containing fresh fruit. Several commenters also used the incident to raise concerns about food hygiene and quality at premium cafes and restaurants, particularly when customers pay steep prices.

Some users tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe and urged authorities to examine the matter. However, there was no immediate indication that the food safety department had launched an inspection or taken action based on the social media post.

Starbucks India responded directly to Shikha in the comments section, apologising for her experience and asking her to share her contact details.

“Hi thatsheengirl - We are sorry to hear about that. Please inbox us your contact number. Our Customer Care Team would connect with you,” Starbucks India wrote.

The coffee chain later issued a statement addressing the incident, saying that the matter had not been reported to the store when it allegedly occurred.

"At TATA Starbucks, our customers are our priority, and we take any concerns raised seriously. While the matter was not brought to the store's attention at the time of the incident, our teams are in touch with the customer and have initiated a review to establish the facts. The review conducted so far has not indicated any hygiene issues or process lapses at the store. TATA Starbucks remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality for our customers," it read.