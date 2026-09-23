(MENAFN- IHC) Emrill secures six accolades at MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM 2026



Emrill, a leading integrated facilities management services provider in the UAE, was recognised across six categories at the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) Awards of Excellence in FM 2026, achieving three wins and three highly commended honours across company and individual categories.



MEFMA presented the awards at a gala dinner in Dubai, bringing together facilities management clients, service providers, suppliers and professionals from across the region for the fifth edition of the annual Awards of Excellence in FM.



Emrill won the Social and Community Impact in FM and Commitment to Workforce Development and Welfare categories and was highly commended for Excellence in Sustainable FM Practices and Innovation in Digital Solutions for FM.



In the individual categories, Shameer Abusali was named the winner of the FM Hero Award, while chief financial officer Sam Emery was highly commended in the Visionary Leader category.



Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, said: “What stands out about this year’s results is the breadth of areas in which Emrill has been recognised. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and these achievements reflect the commitment, ideas and hard work I see across our teams every day. To be recognised for the way we support our people and communities, alongside our progress in sustainability and digital innovation, makes me incredibly proud of what we continue to achieve together. I am also delighted to see Sam and Shameer recognised individually for the contribution they make to Emrill.”



Reflecting on her individual recognition, Emery added: “Throughout my time at Emrill, I have seen the business evolve considerably and have had the opportunity to contribute to that growth alongside talented colleagues. Leadership is not only about setting direction but also enabling people to contribute, encouraging new ideas and making decisions that support the long-term success of the business. I am honoured to have been highly commended in the Visionary Leader category and grateful to everyone who has been part of that journey.”



The winners and highly commended recipients were selected by an esteemed panel of international industry professionals comprising Abdulhadi Alalyak, MEFMA Board Member and Head of Corporate Services at du; Sean Gibbons, Vice Chair and Executive Board Member of Global FM Association and UK Ambassador for EuroFM; Dr Abdulla Al Wahedi, CEO of Irtikaz Group; Andrea Yoko, Director of Yoko Excellence Solutions and FM & Hospitality Consultant; Bashar Kassab, VP Community Management at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD); Fahad Mohamed, FM Industry Expert; Liz Kentish, Managing Director of Kentish and Co; Osama Alkhani, Senior Consultant at Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA); Osama Othman, CEO of Musandah Assets Management and Co-Founder and Chairman of EGYFMA; and Suleiman Barada, Managing Partner at twinvolve.



The MEFMA Awards of Excellence in FM promote best practices and raise awareness of excellence within the facilities management industry. The awards also support MEFMA’s wider role in advancing professional standards, knowledge and skills across the region’s facilities management sector.



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