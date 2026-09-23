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Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Global Financial Rankings Reinforce UAE Investment Appeal
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 22 September 2026: Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s positions among the world’s leading financial centres reflect the UAE’s long-term investment in infrastructure, regulation and talent, according to Nagham Hassan, MENA Market Analyst at etoro.
The September 2026 edition of the Global Financial Centres Index places Dubai ninth globally and Abu Dhabi thirteenth, with the two cities ranking first and second respectively in the Middle East and Africa. Abu Dhabi climbed eight places, while Dubai retained its position among the world’s top ten financial centres.
“These rankings reflect years of work to make the UAE an attractive place for financial institutions to operate, invest and recruit,” said Hassan. “Having two cities among the world’s leading financial centres strengthens the country’s ability to attract international business and supports growth across the wider economy.”
Dubai retains its global standing
Dubai’s ninth-place ranking puts it among leading international financial centres including New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Although the city slipped two positions from seventh, its underlying score improved, indicating stronger competition among the leading centres.
“Dubai’s lower position should be viewed alongside the improvement in its score,” Hassan said. “Other centres have advanced faster, but Dubai continues to strengthen its offering. Its established infrastructure, international talent pool and financial services sector remain important advantages.”
Abu Dhabi’s rise reflects growing institutional presence
Abu Dhabi’s eight-place rise comes as international asset managers continue to establish and expand operations in the emirate.
ADGM reported a 54% year-on-year increase in assets under management in the first half of 2026. Major financial firms establishing, launching or expanding their presence during the period included Bain Capital, Barings, Hillhouse Investment, Rokos Capital Management and Man Group.
The September 2026 edition of the Global Financial Centres Index places Dubai ninth globally and Abu Dhabi thirteenth, with the two cities ranking first and second respectively in the Middle East and Africa. Abu Dhabi climbed eight places, while Dubai retained its position among the world’s top ten financial centres.
“These rankings reflect years of work to make the UAE an attractive place for financial institutions to operate, invest and recruit,” said Hassan. “Having two cities among the world’s leading financial centres strengthens the country’s ability to attract international business and supports growth across the wider economy.”
Dubai retains its global standing
Dubai’s ninth-place ranking puts it among leading international financial centres including New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Although the city slipped two positions from seventh, its underlying score improved, indicating stronger competition among the leading centres.
“Dubai’s lower position should be viewed alongside the improvement in its score,” Hassan said. “Other centres have advanced faster, but Dubai continues to strengthen its offering. Its established infrastructure, international talent pool and financial services sector remain important advantages.”
Abu Dhabi’s rise reflects growing institutional presence
Abu Dhabi’s eight-place rise comes as international asset managers continue to establish and expand operations in the emirate.
ADGM reported a 54% year-on-year increase in assets under management in the first half of 2026. Major financial firms establishing, launching or expanding their presence during the period included Bain Capital, Barings, Hillhouse Investment, Rokos Capital Management and Man Group.
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