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Bank of Jordan Gold Sponsor of Regional Arab Conference on ‘Supporting Development and Investment in Syria’
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) ): Building on its regional presence and commitment to strengthening economic and banking partnerships and supporting cooperation among the region’s markets, Bank of Jordan participated as a Gold Sponsor in the Regional Arab Conference on Supporting Development and Investment in Syria. Held under the theme “Arab Economic and Banking Partnership to Support Development and Investment in Syria,” the conference took place in Amman on September 21 and 22, 2026, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, and in the presence of Mr. Mohammad Safwat Raslan, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria. The conference brought together a wide range of Jordanian, Syrian, and Arab decision-makers and banking and financial sector leaders, as well as investors, business leaders, and private sector representatives.
Bank of Jordan’s sponsorship of the conference reflects its ongoing role in supporting economic and banking dialogue across the region and strengthening partnerships among financial institutions, business communities, and investors. It also contributes to expanding areas of cooperation and leveraging the economic and investment opportunities emerging across Arab markets.
Bank of Jordan’s participation reflects the Bank of Jordan Group’s approach to leveraging its regional expertise and presence to keep pace with developments across the markets where it operates, particularly the Syrian market, which is one of the key markets within the Group’s regional presence, where it has operated since 2008 through Bank of Jordan–Syria, one of the Group’s subsidiaries, with a network of 11 branches across major cities.
The participation is particularly significant given the economic phase Syria is currently experiencing and the renewed prospects it presents for cooperation and investment, as well as stronger economic and trade relations with markets across the region. Bank of Jordan recognizes the important role banking institutions play in supporting business and investment activity and strengthening communication and cooperation among economic stakeholders. This, in turn, contributes to creating an environment better positioned to benefit from growth and investment opportunities in the coming phase.
The opening of the conference was attended by Mr. Saleh Rajab Hammad, General Manager of Bank of Jordan Group, and Mr. Raef Abu Dahoud, General Manager of Bank of Jordan–Syria, alongside a number of members of the executive management. Their participation underscored the importance of the conference and its discussions around the future of economic and banking cooperation and investment opportunities in the Syrian market. A number of Bank of Jordan and Bank of Jordan–Syria employees also took part in the conference over its two days, providing an opportunity to engage with representatives of the banking and private sectors and exchange views on the needs of the business sector and the opportunities that may emerge in the coming phase.
The conference provided a platform for dialogue among banking and financial institutions, business communities, and investors from different markets, with discussions focusing on ways to strengthen economic and banking cooperation and open new channels of communication among relevant stakeholders. These efforts support the development of more sustainable partnerships while addressing the aspirations of companies and investors for growth, expansion, and access to opportunities across markets.
In this context, Mr. Saleh Rajab Hammad, General Manager of Bank of Jordan Group, said: “We continue to build a more integrated regional presence, guided by a vision that sees expansion as a means of developing the Group’s capabilities and deepening its market expertise, rather than simply expanding geographically. As economic ties among the countries of the region continue to grow, banking institutions need to be able to operate across markets, understand the needs of companies and investors, and support their growth and expansion plans. This allows us to turn our regional presence into real and sustainable value for our clients and partners.”
Hammad added: “Our sponsorship of this conference stems from the importance of the current phase in Syria, the new prospects it presents for economic and banking cooperation and investment, and the active role required of the banking sector in supporting business and investment activity in the coming phase. In this context, Bank of Jordan–Syria represents an important extension of the Group’s presence. We draw on the Group’s expertise, capabilities, and market knowledge to navigate this phase and capitalize on the opportunities it will create, further strengthening our ability to serve the business sector and support its aspirations in the Syrian market.”
This vision is reflected in the Bank of Jordan Group’s approach to leveraging its banking expertise, market knowledge, and regional presence to meet the needs of its clients across the markets where it operates. The business sector is a key focus of the bank’s approach, with an emphasis on building long-term relationships with companies based on an understanding of their businesses, objectives, and challenges, while keeping pace with their needs and aspirations throughout different stages of growth and expansion. This strengthens the bank’s ability to support its clients and help them capitalize on opportunities available locally and regionally.
Bank of Jordan Group has a regional presence that reflects its strategy of measured growth and expansion, through its branch network in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, alongside its subsidiaries, namely Tafouq Financial Investments Company and Jordan Leasing Company, as well as its branches in Palestine, Syria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Iraq. The opening of its branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents an extension of this strategy, further strengthening its ability to serve its clients and meet their needs across multiple markets.
Through this regional presence, Bank of Jordan Group continues to strengthen its role in connecting markets, supporting trade and investment activity, and meeting the needs of individuals and companies across the markets where it operates. This contributes to supporting economic development and strengthening economic integration at both the regional and international levels.
Bank of Jordan’s sponsorship of the conference reflects this approach and reaffirms the Group’s commitment to supporting economic and banking dialogue, strengthening channels of cooperation among financial institutions, business communities, and investors, and leveraging its regional presence and expertise to build sustainable partnerships and keep pace with the economic and investment opportunities emerging across the region.
Bank of Jordan’s sponsorship of the conference reflects its ongoing role in supporting economic and banking dialogue across the region and strengthening partnerships among financial institutions, business communities, and investors. It also contributes to expanding areas of cooperation and leveraging the economic and investment opportunities emerging across Arab markets.
Bank of Jordan’s participation reflects the Bank of Jordan Group’s approach to leveraging its regional expertise and presence to keep pace with developments across the markets where it operates, particularly the Syrian market, which is one of the key markets within the Group’s regional presence, where it has operated since 2008 through Bank of Jordan–Syria, one of the Group’s subsidiaries, with a network of 11 branches across major cities.
The participation is particularly significant given the economic phase Syria is currently experiencing and the renewed prospects it presents for cooperation and investment, as well as stronger economic and trade relations with markets across the region. Bank of Jordan recognizes the important role banking institutions play in supporting business and investment activity and strengthening communication and cooperation among economic stakeholders. This, in turn, contributes to creating an environment better positioned to benefit from growth and investment opportunities in the coming phase.
The opening of the conference was attended by Mr. Saleh Rajab Hammad, General Manager of Bank of Jordan Group, and Mr. Raef Abu Dahoud, General Manager of Bank of Jordan–Syria, alongside a number of members of the executive management. Their participation underscored the importance of the conference and its discussions around the future of economic and banking cooperation and investment opportunities in the Syrian market. A number of Bank of Jordan and Bank of Jordan–Syria employees also took part in the conference over its two days, providing an opportunity to engage with representatives of the banking and private sectors and exchange views on the needs of the business sector and the opportunities that may emerge in the coming phase.
The conference provided a platform for dialogue among banking and financial institutions, business communities, and investors from different markets, with discussions focusing on ways to strengthen economic and banking cooperation and open new channels of communication among relevant stakeholders. These efforts support the development of more sustainable partnerships while addressing the aspirations of companies and investors for growth, expansion, and access to opportunities across markets.
In this context, Mr. Saleh Rajab Hammad, General Manager of Bank of Jordan Group, said: “We continue to build a more integrated regional presence, guided by a vision that sees expansion as a means of developing the Group’s capabilities and deepening its market expertise, rather than simply expanding geographically. As economic ties among the countries of the region continue to grow, banking institutions need to be able to operate across markets, understand the needs of companies and investors, and support their growth and expansion plans. This allows us to turn our regional presence into real and sustainable value for our clients and partners.”
Hammad added: “Our sponsorship of this conference stems from the importance of the current phase in Syria, the new prospects it presents for economic and banking cooperation and investment, and the active role required of the banking sector in supporting business and investment activity in the coming phase. In this context, Bank of Jordan–Syria represents an important extension of the Group’s presence. We draw on the Group’s expertise, capabilities, and market knowledge to navigate this phase and capitalize on the opportunities it will create, further strengthening our ability to serve the business sector and support its aspirations in the Syrian market.”
This vision is reflected in the Bank of Jordan Group’s approach to leveraging its banking expertise, market knowledge, and regional presence to meet the needs of its clients across the markets where it operates. The business sector is a key focus of the bank’s approach, with an emphasis on building long-term relationships with companies based on an understanding of their businesses, objectives, and challenges, while keeping pace with their needs and aspirations throughout different stages of growth and expansion. This strengthens the bank’s ability to support its clients and help them capitalize on opportunities available locally and regionally.
Bank of Jordan Group has a regional presence that reflects its strategy of measured growth and expansion, through its branch network in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, alongside its subsidiaries, namely Tafouq Financial Investments Company and Jordan Leasing Company, as well as its branches in Palestine, Syria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Iraq. The opening of its branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents an extension of this strategy, further strengthening its ability to serve its clients and meet their needs across multiple markets.
Through this regional presence, Bank of Jordan Group continues to strengthen its role in connecting markets, supporting trade and investment activity, and meeting the needs of individuals and companies across the markets where it operates. This contributes to supporting economic development and strengthening economic integration at both the regional and international levels.
Bank of Jordan’s sponsorship of the conference reflects this approach and reaffirms the Group’s commitment to supporting economic and banking dialogue, strengthening channels of cooperation among financial institutions, business communities, and investors, and leveraging its regional presence and expertise to build sustainable partnerships and keep pace with the economic and investment opportunities emerging across the region.
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