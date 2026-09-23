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This Ganeshotsav, IndusInd General Insurance Encourages Families to Protect What Matters Most
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) September 22, 2026: As families across India celebrate Ganeshotsav with devotion, togetherness and joy, the festival serves as a timely reminder of the importance of protecting the people, homes and aspirations that matter most. While Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles, preparedness can help families navigate life's uncertainties with greater confidence.
The festive season often brings increased travel, valuable purchases and greater activity at home. As families come together to celebrate, taking steps towards personal and financial protection can help ensure a worry-free festive experience.
Commenting on this, Anish Behl, Deputy CEO, IndusInd General Insurance, said, "Ganeshotsav reminds us of the importance of faith, family and protection. While we seek Bappa's blessings for our loved ones, it is equally important to take practical steps to safeguard what matters most. Whether it is our home, our family's financial security or future aspirations, preparedness provides peace of mind and allows families to celebrate with greater confidence."
In line with this spirit, IndusInd General Insurance's Home Insurance solution helps protect homes and household contents against covered risks such as fire, burglary, theft and certain natural calamities. For those travelling during the festive season, Personal Accident 360Shield offers protection against accidental death and disability, along with family-focused benefits, subject to policy terms and conditions.
As Ganeshotsav approaches Anant Chaturdashi, the true essence of the festival extends beyond celebration. While the festivities may last only a few days, the people, memories and dreams that make a house a home remain with us for a lifetime.
Bappa Protects Us Always. This Time, Let's Protect What Matters Most.
The festive season often brings increased travel, valuable purchases and greater activity at home. As families come together to celebrate, taking steps towards personal and financial protection can help ensure a worry-free festive experience.
Commenting on this, Anish Behl, Deputy CEO, IndusInd General Insurance, said, "Ganeshotsav reminds us of the importance of faith, family and protection. While we seek Bappa's blessings for our loved ones, it is equally important to take practical steps to safeguard what matters most. Whether it is our home, our family's financial security or future aspirations, preparedness provides peace of mind and allows families to celebrate with greater confidence."
In line with this spirit, IndusInd General Insurance's Home Insurance solution helps protect homes and household contents against covered risks such as fire, burglary, theft and certain natural calamities. For those travelling during the festive season, Personal Accident 360Shield offers protection against accidental death and disability, along with family-focused benefits, subject to policy terms and conditions.
As Ganeshotsav approaches Anant Chaturdashi, the true essence of the festival extends beyond celebration. While the festivities may last only a few days, the people, memories and dreams that make a house a home remain with us for a lifetime.
Bappa Protects Us Always. This Time, Let's Protect What Matters Most.
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