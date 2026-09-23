Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) The Direction Is Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am very pleased to inform you that the market conditions for our vessels continue to be exceptionally solid. We expect this development to continue.

We have previously informed you about the high freight rates that we enjoy.

This unprecedented development continues. The closing or opening of the Strait of Hormuz does not impact the NAT operations in any way. The essential measure for NAT, is ton-mile, i.e., transportation work. The NAT ships are needed.

Lower and decreasing price of oil, is an advantage for NAT. The lower the price, the better.

The main question is the safe transportation of oil, and the demand for our ships is critical. How much oil do NAT carry and over how long distances?

NAT has a strong relationship with the largest oil companies in the world. This is essential for our success. They have confidence in us, our crews and in the quality of our vessels.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see our web page

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



