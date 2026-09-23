David Meltzer Joins The Board Of Eros Universe Technologies Limited

Eros Universe Technologies Limited Welcomes David Meltzer

Globally recognised entrepreneur, investor and former Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment CEO brings 40 years of sports, media and brand expertise to Eros.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eros Innovation, a global Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence technology company, today announced that David Meltzer has signed an agreement to join the Board of Eros Universe Technologies Limited.David Meltzer is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, media personality, and business strategist whose career spans sports, entertainment, media, and investment. He serves as Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute, is Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, and formerly served as CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the legendary sports agency whose founder inspired the film Jerry Maguire. Meltzer currently reaches millions through his social media and daily podcast, The Playbook, which has over 2,000 episodes. A three-time international bestselling author and executive producer behind Office Hours and 2 Minute Drill, Meltzer has been recognized by Variety as Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, while pursuing his mission to empower more than one billion people.His appointment strengthens Eros's global positioning as it scales the Eros Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, Eros Universe and its portfolio of AI-powered businesses across international markets, bringing deep networks across US sports, entertainment and capital markets.The appointment continues a period of sustained board and international expansion for Eros Innovation. In May 2026, the company appointed Michael Frey, former President of Supply Chain and Media Services at Universal Music Group, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, bringing three decades of global rights and licensing expertise. In June 2026, at London Tech Week, Eros announced a £265 million commitment to British film production across three creative programmes and licensed its US$1.7 billion cultural dataset to its UK operation, establishing a sovereign-grade Cultural AI capability in Britain.“David has spent his career building bridges between talent, technology and audiences at the highest level of global sport and entertainment. As Eros takes sovereign cultural AI to the world, his experience and network are an extraordinary addition to our board,” said Kishore Lulla, Founder and Executive Chairman, Eros Innovation.“Eros is building something no one else in the world has, a cultural intelligence platform rooted in one of the deepest content libraries ever assembled. I am honoured to join the board and help take this vision global,” said David Meltzer.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a global Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India and the Middle East. The Company is building trusted AI infrastructure for governments, enterprises and consumers through proprietary foundation models, multimodal AI platforms, Digital Public Infrastructure and intelligent applications spanning culture, education, healthcare and the creator economy.At the core of the platform is the Eros Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, including Eros LCM-Vision, Eros LCVM-Voice and Eros LCMM-Music, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Unlike conventional large language models trained primarily on publicly available internet data, the Eros models are built on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from more than 11,000 films, 100,000 characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. The corpus has been independently valued at US$1.7 billion by OxValue, a University of Oxford spin-out.The Eros AI platform powers a portfolio of businesses including Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AI Vidya, Eros Music Worlds, Eros Wellness, Eros Experiences and sovereign AI solutions for governments and enterprises. Built on a common AI infrastructure stack, these platforms enable the creation, protection, monetisation and responsible deployment of cultural and domain-specific intelligence at scale.Eros Innovation's mission is to become the world's trusted Cultural Intelligence Infrastructure, building sovereign, ethical AI systems that preserve, enhance and responsibly commercialise culture while advancing innovation across education, healthcare, tourism, media, digital identity and strategic national infrastructure.

Piyush Bhatia

Eros Innovation

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David Meltzer Joins the Board of Eros Universe Technologies Limited News Provided By Eros Innovation September 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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