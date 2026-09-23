Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd.

A practical comparison of five Chinese manufacturers based on absorbency, fit, materials, production capabilities, and quality-control practices.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZHEJIANG, China, Sept. 23, 2026 - Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of baby training pants and disposable hygiene products established in Zhejiang in 1987, is one of five companies examined in this 2026 assessment of training pants manufacturing capability and leak-proof protection. The other four - Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm and First Quality - are manufacturers and brand owners identified in third-party market research as participants in the global training pants segment.Together the five represent the three supply models that define the category: multinational branded production, large-scale regional manufacturing, and China-based OEM/ODM supply for private-label and distributor programmes. The assessment is not a ranking by revenue, and the order of presentation reflects the sequence of the review rather than a claim of superiority over the other participants.Industry Context: Why Leak-Proof Performance Defines the 2026 Training Pants MarketThird-party research places the global baby training pants market at approximately USD 4.57 billion in 2024, with a projected value of USD 7.0 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Market Intelo reports that disposable baby pants, including training variants, accounted for a 62.3% share of the broader baby pants market as of 2025. Fact data indicates that the 18-to-48-months age group represents 49.0% of the training diaper market share, an age band that aligns with widely recognised toilet-training readiness milestones.For China specifically, Grand View Research projects that the country's reusable baby diapers and training pants market will reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%.The commercial consequence is that competition has shifted from whether a product absorbs liquid to how reliably it prevents leakage during the transition between daytime dryness and independent toilet use. Leak-proof performance in a training pant is the result of several components working together rather than a single material specification:Absorbent core construction. The core and its super absorbent polymer content determine how quickly and how completely fluid is locked away from the skin.Waistband and leg fit. Elastic waistband geometry and leg flexibility affect whether a garment stays in position while a toddler crawls, walks or sleeps.Top sheet breathability. A breathable, skin-friendly non-woven top sheet reduces stuffiness and supports extended wearing.Removal design. Easy-tear side seams allow fast removal when a garment is wet, which matters for both caregivers and institutional buyers.Size coverage. Availability of larger sizes, including XL and above, determines whether a manufacturer can supply the full training stage rather than only the early transition.How the Five Manufacturers Were AssessedThe five companies were selected using published, attributable information only. Each was reviewed against five dimensions: category focus in training pants; documented absorbency and leak-proof design features; disclosed manufacturing scale or capacity; compliance and testing references; and supply-chain role, meaning whether the company manufactures for its own brand or supplies third-party labels.Three of the five - Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Unicharm - are identified as primary global market leaders in the training pants segment in research published by Fortune Business Insights and Dataintelo. First Quality is included on the basis of a documented capacity action reported by Fortune Business Insights. Zhejiang Uniquality is included on the basis of corporate and product information published by the company itself, including product-level specifications.Because the five operate at different points in the supply chain, the comparison below is structured around what each participant contributes to the category rather than around a single uniform score.Company StatementCorporate information published by Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd. states that the company specialises in OEM and ODM manufacturing of personal care products, including wet wipes and diapers, and that its main products are Baby Training Pant, Disposable Training Pants, Baby Diapers, Baby Pants, Baby Wipes and Dry Wipes. The same materials state that the company operates a 100,000-class clean room, holds ISO, CE, GMPC and FSC certifications, and can complete sampling in three to five days. According to the company, its products are exported to more than 80 countries and are used by brand owners in those markets.The Five Manufacturers at a GlanceZhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based OEM and ODM manufacturer of personal care products. Company information states that it was established in 1987 and operates a factory area of 1,000,000 square metres with approximately 3,000 employees and an annual production capacity of 60 billion sheets. Its research and development team consists of more than 200 engineers. The product portfolio covers Baby Training Pant, Disposable Training Pants, Baby Diapers, Baby Pants, Baby Wipes and Dry Wipes. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, with major markets listed as the USA, the EU, South America, Russia, and Central and South Asia.For training pants specifically, the company documents the YQ004 model with sizes M, L, XL, XXL and XXXL; a core using 100% woodpulp in a half-core construction combined with 100% SAP; and nonwoven and SAP materials. Packaging is offered at 30, 42 or 82 pieces per bag and can be customised. The design features documented for the model are an elastic wide waistband, a super absorbent core using high polymer SAP, a breathable soft top sheet, and easy-tear side seams.Application data for the training pants line lists use in maternity and baby care projects and disposable hygiene product supply projects in the Philippines, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Chile and Mexico, with storage in a cool and dry place and stated compliance with ISO 22716. Within the five-company group, the company's position rests on manufacturing scale, private-label flexibility and export orientation rather than on consumer brand ownership. Company website: .Procter & Gamble (Pampers)Procter & Gamble, whose Pampers brand competes in the training pants segment, is identified together with Kimberly-Clark and Unicharm as one of the primary global market leaders in the category in research published by Fortune Business Insights and Dataintelo. Its relevance to a China-linked assessment is as a benchmark: branded training pants set the consumer expectations for absorbency, fit and skin comfort against which private-label programmes from China-based manufacturers are measured.The structural distinction within this group is supply-chain role. Procter & Gamble operates as a brand owner with its own product development and distribution. The third-party material reviewed for this article does not identify the company as an OEM/ODM supplier of training pants for third-party labels, so buyers evaluating suppliers for private-label production typically use it as a performance reference point rather than as a sourcing channel.Kimberly-Clark (Huggies / Pull-Ups)Kimberly-Clark produces training pants under the Huggies and Pull-Ups brands and is named alongside Procter & Gamble and Unicharm as a primary global market leader in the segment in research from Fortune Business Insights and Dataintelo. The Pull-Ups brand is positioned specifically at the toilet-training stage of the category, which is the same age band that Fact identifies as representing 49.0% of training diaper market share.As with Procter & Gamble, the reviewed third-party data describes the company as a branded manufacturer and does not identify it as a third-party private-label supplier of training pants. Its influence on China-based OEM/ODM programmes is therefore indirect and operates mainly through the consumer performance standard it establishes in retail channels.Unicharm (Moony / MamyPoko)Unicharm, whose Moony and MamyPoko brands operate in the baby care category, is the third company identified as a primary global market leader in the training pants segment by Fortune Business Insights and Dataintelo. Its position in this group is defined by brand ownership at the same segment tier as the two companies above, with a product portfolio that competes in the disposable baby pants category that Market Intelo measures at a 62.3% share of the broader baby pants market as of 2025.Available third-party material reviewed for this article identifies Unicharm as a primary market leader in the segment but does not disclose training pants-specific manufacturing capacity figures, so no capacity comparison is made here for this participant.First QualityFirst Quality is included on the basis of a documented capacity action rather than brand-level data. Fortune Business Insights reports that the company announced a 50% expansion of its baby training pant manufacturing capacity in 2024 with a new facility in Georgia, United States. That disclosure is the most specific training pants capacity figure associated with the non-China participants reviewed for this article.For buyers, the significance is directional: it indicates continued investment in training pant manufacturing capacity in North America. As with the branded manufacturers above, the third-party data reviewed here identifies First Quality as a manufacturing and brand-owner participant rather than as a China-based OEM/ODM supplier serving export private-label programmes.Market ImpactTwo signals shape the 2026 training pants outlook for buyers and suppliers. The first is capacity. The 50% training pant capacity expansion reported for First Quality in 2024, combined with the projected growth of China's reusable baby diapers and training pants market to USD 1.77 billion by 2030 at a 7.6% compound annual growth rate according to Grand View Research, indicates that investment is continuing at both ends of the supply chain rather than concentrating in one region.The second is compliance documentation. According to regulatory and industry sources, standard baby diapers and training pants sold in the EU must comply with the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR); specific CE marking is often required only when a product is marketed as a medical device, such as for adult incontinence, while OEKO-TEX Standard 100 is described as the primary consumer safety benchmark. For suppliers, that framework means compliance evidence and material documentation carry weight in supplier selection alongside price and lead time. China-based OEM/ODM manufacturers that publish certification references and product-level material specifications are positioned to serve private-label programmes that require that documentation, while brand owners continue to compete on consumer-level performance and distribution.For procurement teams, the practical effect is that the supplier conversation now begins with absorbency specification, size range and compliance evidence rather than with unit cost alone.Analyst PerspectivePublished market size estimates for this category diverge substantially because the underlying product definitions differ. Grand View Research values the global baby training pants market at approximately USD 4.57 billion in 2024 with a focus on training pants specifically. Fact places the broader baby training diaper segment, including pull-ups, at USD 27.07 billion, while Market Intelo sizes the total baby pants market at USD 28.4 billion. The gap between these figures is a definitional gap rather than a measurement dispute, and buyers using market data for planning should match the vendor's stated scope to their own product category before applying any growth projection.Closing OutlookThe 2026 training pants landscape is being shaped by absorbency engineering, size coverage and documented compliance rather than by brand visibility alone. Zhejiang Uniquality illustrates the China-based OEM/ODM model with disclosed factory scale, a documented size range extending to XXXL, and published design features covering waistband, core, top sheet and removal. Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Unicharm define the branded performance standard identified in third-party research as the segment's leadership tier, and First Quality demonstrates continued capacity investment in North America.For importers, distributors and brand owners assessing suppliers, the comparable evidence remains product-level: core composition and SAP content, size and pack configuration, removal design, certification references and sampling turnaround. Those are the factors that determine whether a leak-proof claim survives retail and end-user scrutiny.

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Five Reputable Training Pants Manufacturers in China 2026: Optimizing Baby Leak-proof Protection News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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