'Live And Let Live': Prez Murmu Urges Graduates To Create Jobs, Opportunities

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Sep 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged graduating students to look beyond personal success and use their education and professional skills for the benefit of society and the nation, saying education would be meaningful only when it is translated into wider social benefit.

Addressing the 75th convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat, President Murmu asked students to reflect on how they intended to use the knowledge they had acquired.

“On this occasion, you should ask yourself: What will you do with your education and knowledge? Only for yourself? For your family? Or for society and the nation as well?” she said.

President Murmu said students who kept the interests of the nation and society at the forefront while pursuing their careers would contribute to both social and personal progress.“Your education will be meaningful only when it benefits the country and society,” she said.

She gave examples of how graduates in different professions could connect their work with public welfare. Engineers, she said, should develop technologies that improve people's lives, while doctors should regard medicine not merely as a profession but as a service.

“If you are becoming doctors, consider medicine not merely a profession but a service. In service lies reward, peace and satisfaction,” she said.

President Murmu said earning money is necessary for life but should not be regarded as everything, adding that "service could provide satisfaction alongside financial success".

She asked scientists to work towards solutions to problems in the interest of humanity and urged artists and writers to use their creativity to enrich society's sensitivity.

Entrepreneurs, she said, should focus not only on creating wealth but also on generating employment and opportunities.“Live and let live. Move forward with this thought,” the President said.

For those entering teaching, she suggested focusing on preparing a generation that could take India's heritage and development forward together. "Those entering public life should regard positions as responsibilities rather than authority," she added.

President Murmu also told students not to lose sight of those who had supported them on their journey.

“When you are climbing the ladder of success, do not forget to look behind. Remember your parents, teachers and those leaders who stood by you during difficult times. Remember the society that gave you opportunities,” she said.

She said the“most beautiful form of success” was one in which a person rose without becoming disconnected from their roots.

The President also linked the graduates' responsibilities with the national goal of building a developed India by 2047.

She said the objective included ensuring access to quality education and healthcare, using science and technology for human welfare, providing equality of opportunity and enabling women and young people to realise their potential.“An India where every citizen gets the opportunity to live a life with equal dignity,” she said.

President Murmu said universities and young people had an important role in achieving these objectives, noting that 65 per cent of India's population was young.

She also urged students to respond to failure with questioning, reflection and experimentation rather than seeing it as the end of their journey.

“Ask questions, reflect, experiment, and you will certainly achieve success,” she said.

At the 75th convocation, a total of 229 PhD, 2,857 Master's, 8,863 Bachelor's and 657 Postgraduate Diploma candidates were declared qualified for their respective degrees and diplomas.